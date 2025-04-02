MonyMo

MonyMo — Gold and Silver Doesn't Wait for the Perfect Setup.

While other EAs sit around waiting for "ideal" conditions, MonyMo catches the moment the market starts to move. ZigZag structure analysis, trend filtering, and breakout-impulse entries work together so strong moves don't slip by unnoticed.

No grid. No martingale. Every trade is an independent position with a clear stop from the first second.

🔹 ATR-adaptive levels — stop loss and take profit adjust to gold's real volatility instead of sitting on fixed numbers
🔹 Two-stage exit + smart trailing — lock in partial profit early, let the rest ride the full move
🔹 Balance-scaled position sizing — the bigger your account, the more independent trades the EA can run at once
🔹 Multiple risk profiles — from prop-firm-friendly conservative to aggressive
🔹 Plug & Play — attach to an XAUUSD and XAGUSD chart, pick your risk profile, and let it work

Built for traders who want automation without compromise: disciplined risk management, and the ambition to capture a real trend when one shows up.


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VelocityPressure EA — Trading Where Other Bots Go Blind Most Expert Advisors are built on the same recycled toolkit: RSI crossovers, MACD divergences, dual moving average signals. The market has learned to front-run them. VelocityPressure EA takes a different approach. It reads three things most algorithms ignore: the speed of price movement , real buying and selling pressure encoded inside each candle, and a dynamic trend structure that adapts to live volatility. A trade only opens when all th
Goldenwiner
Arman Tinishtikbayev
Experts
GoldenwinerI is a trend-following EA designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It combines proven EMA and RSI signals with smart money management and an ATR-based dynamic trailing stop — built to perform under real market conditions. Key Features: Trend-only entries using EMA 50/200 crossover with RSI filter Dynamic lot sizing based on account balance and risk percentage Auto-scaling position limits by deposit size ATR trailing stop to lock in profits as the trade moves Spread and ma
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