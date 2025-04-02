MonyMo — Gold and Silver Doesn't Wait for the Perfect Setup.

While other EAs sit around waiting for "ideal" conditions, MonyMo catches the moment the market starts to move. ZigZag structure analysis, trend filtering, and breakout-impulse entries work together so strong moves don't slip by unnoticed.

No grid. No martingale. Every trade is an independent position with a clear stop from the first second.

🔹 ATR-adaptive levels — stop loss and take profit adjust to gold's real volatility instead of sitting on fixed numbers

🔹 Two-stage exit + smart trailing — lock in partial profit early, let the rest ride the full move

🔹 Balance-scaled position sizing — the bigger your account, the more independent trades the EA can run at once

🔹 Multiple risk profiles — from prop-firm-friendly conservative to aggressive

🔹 Plug & Play — attach to an XAUUSD and XAGUSD chart, pick your risk profile, and let it work

Built for traders who want automation without compromise: disciplined risk management, and the ambition to capture a real trend when one shows up.