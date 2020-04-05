Risk Assistant Pro

RiskAssistant Pro – Ultimate Risk & Trade Management Panel for MT5

Take full control of your trades and protect your capital with RiskAssistant Pro, a powerful trading utility designed for manual traders and EA users. Stop wasting time manually calculating lot sizes or struggling to manage multiple open positions. RiskAssistant Pro automates risk management and trade execution with precision and speed.

🔥 KEY FEATURES

Dynamic Lot Calculation: Automatically calculates precise lot sizes based on your desired Risk % and High Water Mark Balance .

Flexible SL Modes: Points: Manual SL/TP placement. Prev Wick: Auto-sets SL at the High/Low of the previous candle (Shift 1). Current Wick: Auto-sets SL at the High/Low of the current candle (Shift 0).

Visual On-Chart Preview: Real-time dots and lines show your exact Risk/Reward (R:R) targets and SL levels before entering the market. Easily switch between BUY Only and SELL Only views to keep your chart clean.

One-Click Execution & Management: Fast BUY / SELL execution. Partial Close: Instantly close a specific percentage (e.g., 50%) of open positions. Close Control: Dedicated buttons to CLOSE BUY, CLOSE SELL, or CLOSE ALL positions instantly. Breakeven All: Lock in profits across all active trades in one click.

Advanced Trailing Stop Engine: Auto-trail your trades with customizable Start Distance, Trailing Distance, and Step Points.

Manual & EA Trade Support: Seamlessly manages both manual orders (Magic = 0) and EA-generated trades.

⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS

Allowed Account No.: Lock EA to a specific account (0 = Unlimited).

Include Manual Trades: Enable/Disable management of manual trades.

Default Risk %: Set your default risk percentage per trade.

Default SL Mode & Points: Choose default SL calculation mode.

Target R:R: Define your preferred Risk-to-Reward ratio.

Trailing Stop Settings: Fully customizable Trail Start, Distance, and Step.

🎯 WHY CHOOSE RISKASSISTANT PRO? Whether you trade Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), or Indices, RiskAssistant Pro eliminates human calculation errors, saves critical seconds during high-volatility events, and enforces strict risk management rules on every single trade.

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTE FOR BACKTESTING & STRATEGY TESTER:

Please note that RiskAssistant Pro is an interactive Utility & Manual Trade Assistant Panel.

Due to the inherent technical limitations of MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Strategy Tester, interactive chart objects (such as buttons, edit boxes, and click events) do not process user clicks in real-time during standard backtests.