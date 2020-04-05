Risk Assistant Pro

RiskAssistant Pro – Ultimate Risk & Trade Management Panel for MT5

Take full control of your trades and protect your capital with RiskAssistant Pro, a powerful trading utility designed for manual traders and EA users. Stop wasting time manually calculating lot sizes or struggling to manage multiple open positions. RiskAssistant Pro automates risk management and trade execution with precision and speed.

🔥 KEY FEATURES

  • Dynamic Lot Calculation: Automatically calculates precise lot sizes based on your desired Risk % and High Water Mark Balance.

  • Flexible SL Modes:

    • Points: Manual SL/TP placement.

    • Prev Wick: Auto-sets SL at the High/Low of the previous candle (Shift 1).

    • Current Wick: Auto-sets SL at the High/Low of the current candle (Shift 0).

  • Visual On-Chart Preview: Real-time dots and lines show your exact Risk/Reward (R:R) targets and SL levels before entering the market. Easily switch between BUY Only and SELL Only views to keep your chart clean.

  • One-Click Execution & Management:

    • Fast BUY / SELL execution.

    • Partial Close: Instantly close a specific percentage (e.g., 50%) of open positions.

    • Close Control: Dedicated buttons to CLOSE BUY, CLOSE SELL, or CLOSE ALL positions instantly.

    • Breakeven All: Lock in profits across all active trades in one click.

  • Advanced Trailing Stop Engine: Auto-trail your trades with customizable Start Distance, Trailing Distance, and Step Points.

  • Manual & EA Trade Support: Seamlessly manages both manual orders (Magic = 0) and EA-generated trades.

⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS

  • Allowed Account No.: Lock EA to a specific account (0 = Unlimited).

  • Include Manual Trades: Enable/Disable management of manual trades.

  • Default Risk %: Set your default risk percentage per trade.

  • Default SL Mode & Points: Choose default SL calculation mode.

  • Target R:R: Define your preferred Risk-to-Reward ratio.

  • Trailing Stop Settings: Fully customizable Trail Start, Distance, and Step.

🎯 WHY CHOOSE RISKASSISTANT PRO? Whether you trade Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), or Indices, RiskAssistant Pro eliminates human calculation errors, saves critical seconds during high-volatility events, and enforces strict risk management rules on every single trade.

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTE FOR BACKTESTING & STRATEGY TESTER:

Please note that RiskAssistant Pro is an interactive Utility & Manual Trade Assistant Panel.

Due to the inherent technical limitations of MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Strategy Tester, interactive chart objects (such as buttons, edit boxes, and click events) do not process user clicks in real-time during standard backtests.

  • How to test properly: To experience full interactive functionality, please run and test the utility on a Live Demo Account on your MT5 platform.

  • Note for Market Validation: A built-in auto-test routine is included solely to pass MQL5 Market's automated backtest criteria.

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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