Camarilla Swing Trade

Camarilla Swing Trade is an Expert Advisor. It has a Swing Trade trading strategy using entry and exit points from Camarilla Pivot Points, trading when there is an advantage in buying or selling. And there is a system to prevent damage to the investment portfolio by not trading in cases where the price on TF week is very volatile. Support and resistance points are calculated from the High Low Close of the previous TF Week's price.

Testing from testing EURUSD on TF for 1 hour during 01.01.2021 to the present, got a return from 3000 USD to 3768 USD while having a Max Drawdown of 6%. There is also a Win rate of more than 60%.

What are Camarilla Pivot Points?

1.Camarilla Pivot Points is a modified version of the classic Pivot Point.

2.Camarilla Pivot Points was launched in 1989 by Nick Scott, a successful bond trader.

3.The basic idea behind Camarilla Pivot Points is that price tends to revert to its mean until it doesn't.

4.Camarilla Pivot Points is a mathematical price action analysis tool that creates possible intraday support and resistance levels.

Camarilla Pivot Points are a set of eleven levels that resemble support and resistance values for a current trend.

CPP - Camarilla Pivot Points

Support 1-5

Resistance 1-5

Camarilla Swing Trade Strategy

Buy Entry

1. The opening price of the Week candlestick is greater than CPP.

2. Identify the buying advantage when CPP is less than Support Line 2.

3. When the price breaks the support line between the 2nd and 4th support lines, then the price reverses and rises above the said support line.

4. Set SL at points S5 and TP equal to the distance between the entry point and the SL point.

Sell Entry

1. The opening price of the Week candlestick is less than CPP.

2. Identify the advantage in purchasing when CPP is greater than Resistance line 2.

3. When the price breaks the resistance line between the 2nd and 4th resistance lines, then the price has reversed down to stand below the said resistance line.

4. Set SL at points R5 and TP equal to the distance between the entry point and the SL point.


Input

Loss_Percent = The total risk that can be accepted is calculated in percentage units, for example 0.01 means the maximum risk is 1 percent.

Total_Trade = Total number of trades per buy or sell.

Example Loss_Percent = 0.02 Total_Trade = 10 means that the purchase will be made no more than 10 times. If all 10 sticks have been bought, the trade will not continue until the position is closed, divided into buy 10, sell 10 and the risk on the stick will be equal to 0.02/10. or 0.002 percent

default Input

Loss_Percent = 0.11;

Total_Trade = 12;

Requirement

1. Minimum investment 3000 USD.

2. Maximum leverage is more than 80 times.

3. Suitable for people who take low risks and expect appropriate returns.

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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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