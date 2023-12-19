Camarilla Swing Trade

Monte Carlo simulation is an Indicator that uses a Monte Carlo model to calculate the probability of the price going up or down. If the price has a probability of going up or down more than 90%, the system will enter a trade by doing a back test of gold assets. It was found that it was able to generate a return of more than 20% in a period of 5 months while having a MAX DD of less than 7%. What is a Monte Carlo simulation? A Monte Carlo simulation is a model used to predict the probability of

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