RealTime Swing Sentinel EA — Standalone Zero-Lag Trend & Swing Auto-Trading System for MT5

RealTime Swing Sentinel EA takes the same non-repainting, zero-lag confirmation engine behind the RealTime Swing Sentinel indicator and turns it into a fully standalone Expert Advisor — no separate indicator required, no manual chart-watching, no reaction lag between the signal firing and the trade being placed. The exact same detection engine that flags a confirmed trend reversal is what pulls the trigger on the trade, on the same closed candle, every time.

Why this EA exists

Most "signal-based" EAs on the market are wrappers around indicators that repaint, or that only confirm a setup several candles after it has already played out — meaning the EA is entering trades on stale information, chasing price that has already moved. RealTime Swing Sentinel EA was built to remove that gap entirely. The trend and reversal calculation runs internally, inside the EA itself, and is evaluated fresh on every new closed candle. There is no historic redraw, no repaint, and no delay between "the market confirmed a reversal" and "the EA acted on it."

The engine underneath

The EA runs a double-smoothed Heiken Ashi trend model (fully configurable smoothing periods and methods) combined with an ATR-normalized, structure-aware reversal filter. A major trend reversal is only accepted once: a minimum run of opposite-colored HA candles has printed, the reversal move clears a minimum ATR threshold, price has broken the relevant recent swing high or low, and the prior trend has run for a minimum number of bars. This four-layer filter is what keeps the EA from flip-flopping in choppy, low-conviction conditions — it only acts on moves that meet a real statistical bar for "this is a genuine trend change," not every minor Heiken Ashi color flicker.

Layered on top is a Continuation Engine that detects valid pullbacks inside an already-confirmed trend and can trigger additional re-entry trades once price resumes the dominant direction — letting the EA capture extended trending moves instead of only trading the initial reversal.

Full auto-trading control

Every part of the trading behavior is exposed as an input, so the EA can run as a fully automated system or as a disciplined signal-confirmation layer:

Toggle auto-trading on/off independently from signal generation and alerting

Trade major reversal signals, continuation signals, or both — enabled separately

Automatic position reversal on an opposite signal, or hold-and-wait behavior — your choice

ATR-based stop loss and take profit, scaled dynamically to current market volatility rather than fixed pip values

Dedicated magic number for clean position isolation from other EAs or manual trades on the same account

Configurable lot size, slippage tolerance, and continuation-only-when-flat logic to avoid stacking trades

A dashboard built for monitoring, not guessing

RealTime Swing Sentinel EA includes the same professional dark on-chart dashboard as the indicator — a properly rendered UI panel, not a plain text comment — showing live symbol and timeframe, current major trend direction, the last signal fired with its exact timestamp, open/flat position status, live ATR reading, whether auto-trading is enabled, and current account equity. Everything you need to confirm the EA is reading the market correctly and acting on it, at a glance, without digging through the Experts log.

Alerts alongside execution

Every signal — whether it results in a trade or not — still triggers the full alert stack: popup alerts, mobile push notifications, and sound alerts, with the same plain-English trade instructions used in the indicator ("BUY NOW," "EXIT SELL – ENTER BUY NOW," continuation re-entry notices). This means you can run the EA fully automated and still get real-time visibility into every decision it makes, or run it in signals-only mode and execute manually if you prefer to stay in control.

Built for

Any liquid symbol and timeframe on MT5. Originally engineered and stress-tested on Gold (XAUUSD), US30 and EUR/USD, the underlying HA/ATR/structure engine adapts cleanly to indices, forex majors and beyond. Suited to swing and trend-following traders who want either a disciplined, rules-based autopilot or a confirmation-grade co-pilot that never leaves them guessing whether a signal has actually confirmed.

Recommended use

Test on a demo account first across your target symbols and timeframes to tune the reversal and continuation filter settings to that market's volatility profile before committing to live automated trading. Use the built-in dashboard to verify signal timing matches your expectations before scaling up lot size.