Truerisk PRO
- Utilities
-
- Version: 5.0
- Activations: 10
TrueRisk PRO — Risk-First Execution Terminal for MT5
Stop guessing your lot size. Start executing the exact risk you planned.
TrueRisk PRO calculates your precise lot size in real-time — accounting for spread, commission, and slippage — so every trade risks exactly what you intended. Nothing more.
The Problem It Solves
Manual lot size calculation ignores spread, commission, and slippage. A 0.02 lot error costs scalpers $5–$20 per trade. Repeated across 100 trades, that's $500–$2000 in silent losses — from calculation errors, not bad analysis.
Core Features
- Risk-based lot sizing (Fixed $, % Balance, % Equity)
- 4 Stop Loss modes: Points, Price, ATR, Chart Line
- 4 Take Profit modes: Off, Points, R-Multiple, Chart Line
- Break-even with commission offset
- 3 Trailing modes: Points, ATR, R-Step
- Partial closes: 50%, 25%, auto-partial at R-target
- Real-time cost model: spread + commission + slippage + swap
- Spread guard: static, dynamic, shock protection
- Session filters with midnight crossover support
Prop-Firm Ready
- Stealth Mode: magic number 0, empty comments
- Human Latency: random 50–250ms delay
- Daily Loss Lock: block trading at your firm's limit
- Max Drawdown Lock: account-level protection
- Equity Floor: hard stop below set equity
- Advisory Mode: calculator only, no auto-trading
Works On All Markets
Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto CFDs — TrueRisk PRO reads symbol specs automatically and adapts calculations to any instrument.
Quality Assurance
- 10-suite self-test engine verifies every component on load
- CSV trade journal logs every execution with full risk breakdown
- Risk tolerance alerts if actual risk deviates from target
Panel & Hotkeys
Full-featured on-chart panel with live market strip, trade preview, position status, and drawdown tracker. Hotkeys: B (Buy), S (Sell), X (Flatten), E (Break-even), R (Reverse).
Themes: Midnight, Carbon, Slate, Light, Custom — with glass effect and adjustable opacity.
Requirements
- MetaTrader 5
- Any broker (hedging or netting)
- Algo Trading enabled for Execution Mode
Execute the risk you planned — not the lot you guessed.