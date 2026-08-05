Truerisk PRO

TrueRisk PRO — Risk-First Execution Terminal for MT5

Stop guessing your lot size. Start executing the exact risk you planned.

TrueRisk PRO calculates your precise lot size in real-time — accounting for spread, commission, and slippage — so every trade risks exactly what you intended. Nothing more.

The Problem It Solves

Manual lot size calculation ignores spread, commission, and slippage. A 0.02 lot error costs scalpers $5–$20 per trade. Repeated across 100 trades, that's $500–$2000 in silent losses — from calculation errors, not bad analysis.

Core Features

  • Risk-based lot sizing (Fixed $, % Balance, % Equity)
  • 4 Stop Loss modes: Points, Price, ATR, Chart Line
  • 4 Take Profit modes: Off, Points, R-Multiple, Chart Line
  • Break-even with commission offset
  • 3 Trailing modes: Points, ATR, R-Step
  • Partial closes: 50%, 25%, auto-partial at R-target
  • Real-time cost model: spread + commission + slippage + swap
  • Spread guard: static, dynamic, shock protection
  • Session filters with midnight crossover support

Prop-Firm Ready

  • Stealth Mode: magic number 0, empty comments
  • Human Latency: random 50–250ms delay
  • Daily Loss Lock: block trading at your firm's limit
  • Max Drawdown Lock: account-level protection
  • Equity Floor: hard stop below set equity
  • Advisory Mode: calculator only, no auto-trading

Works On All Markets

Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto CFDs — TrueRisk PRO reads symbol specs automatically and adapts calculations to any instrument.

Quality Assurance

  • 10-suite self-test engine verifies every component on load
  • CSV trade journal logs every execution with full risk breakdown
  • Risk tolerance alerts if actual risk deviates from target

Panel & Hotkeys

Full-featured on-chart panel with live market strip, trade preview, position status, and drawdown tracker. Hotkeys: B (Buy), S (Sell), X (Flatten), E (Break-even), R (Reverse).

Themes: Midnight, Carbon, Slate, Light, Custom — with glass effect and adjustable opacity.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5
  • Any broker (hedging or netting)
  • Algo Trading enabled for Execution Mode

Execute the risk you planned — not the lot you guessed.


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News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
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