TrueRisk PRO — Risk-First Execution Terminal for MT5

Stop guessing your lot size. Start executing the exact risk you planned.

TrueRisk PRO calculates your precise lot size in real-time — accounting for spread, commission, and slippage — so every trade risks exactly what you intended. Nothing more.

The Problem It Solves

Manual lot size calculation ignores spread, commission, and slippage. A 0.02 lot error costs scalpers $5–$20 per trade. Repeated across 100 trades, that's $500–$2000 in silent losses — from calculation errors, not bad analysis.

Core Features

Risk-based lot sizing (Fixed $, % Balance, % Equity)

4 Stop Loss modes: Points, Price, ATR, Chart Line

4 Take Profit modes: Off, Points, R-Multiple, Chart Line

Break-even with commission offset

3 Trailing modes: Points, ATR, R-Step

Partial closes: 50%, 25%, auto-partial at R-target

Real-time cost model: spread + commission + slippage + swap

Spread guard: static, dynamic, shock protection

Session filters with midnight crossover support

Prop-Firm Ready

Stealth Mode: magic number 0, empty comments

Human Latency: random 50–250ms delay

Daily Loss Lock: block trading at your firm's limit

Max Drawdown Lock: account-level protection

Equity Floor: hard stop below set equity

Advisory Mode: calculator only, no auto-trading

Works On All Markets

Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto CFDs — TrueRisk PRO reads symbol specs automatically and adapts calculations to any instrument.

Quality Assurance

10-suite self-test engine verifies every component on load

CSV trade journal logs every execution with full risk breakdown

Risk tolerance alerts if actual risk deviates from target

Panel & Hotkeys

Full-featured on-chart panel with live market strip, trade preview, position status, and drawdown tracker. Hotkeys: B (Buy), S (Sell), X (Flatten), E (Break-even), R (Reverse).

Themes: Midnight, Carbon, Slate, Light, Custom — with glass effect and adjustable opacity.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5

Any broker (hedging or netting)

Algo Trading enabled for Execution Mode

Execute the risk you planned — not the lot you guessed.