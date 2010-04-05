Spica Click Trade Control MT5

SPICA CLICK TRADE CONTROL MT5

Spica Click Trade Control is a complete one-click trading panel for MT5 — built for traders who want speed without giving up control. Every trade shows you the exact lot size, dollar risk, and reward before you click Buy or Sell. Manage open positions with breakeven, trailing stops, and partial closes. Protect your whole account with automatic equity-based shutoffs. All from a clean, tabbed panel that stays out of your way until you need it.


KEY FEATURES

Trading
• One-click Buy/Sell with live risk preview (lot size, $ risk, $ reward, exact SL/TP price) shown before you commit
• Fixed lot or Risk-% of balance sizing — automatically calculated, margin-aware (never sends a lot your account can't actually support)
• Real (broker-side) or Virtual (hidden, EA-managed) stop loss and take profit
• Draggable SL/TP lines directly on the chart — adjust an open position's stops by dragging, no need to reopen the panel
• Manage a single symbol, or every symbol at once — your choice

Position Management
• Close All, Close Buy, Close Sell, Close Profitable, Close Losing — one click each
• Partial close at 25% or 50%
• Apply new SL/TP settings retroactively to every open position at once, each recalculated from its own entry price
• Manual "Breakeven Now" plus fully automatic breakeven with configurable trigger and offset
• Trailing stop with configurable start distance, trail distance, and step — works on both real and virtual stops
• All position-management settings are live-editable and take effect on already-open trades immediately, not just new ones

Account Protection
• Equity Protection: automatically closes positions when floating profit or loss crosses a threshold you set, as % of balance or a fixed $ amount, re-arming automatically for the next time
• Choose to protect just this panel's own trades, or your entire account (with an explicit confirmation step before enabling the wider scope)
• Optional confirmation prompts before Close All and Apply-to-All — toggle on for safety or off for maximum speed, your call
• Always-visible live status band: balance, equity, spread, floating P/L, breakeven status, trailing status, and equity-protection status

Interface
• Clean 5-tab layout: Trade, Manage, Risk, Protect, Keys — only see what you're working on
• Fully draggable (by title bar or panel edge), collapsible, and resizable (Small/Medium/Large) to fit any chart layout
• Keyboard hotkeys for when every second counts — B to Buy, S to Sell, X to Close All, E for Breakeven Now, T to toggle Trailing. Skip the mouse entirely at the moments speed matters most. Off by default, one click to enable.
• Every setting is live-editable directly on the chart — no need to detach and reattach the EA to change how it behaves

Reliability
• Automatic broker filling-mode detection and stops/freeze-level compliance — no more rejected orders from hardcoded assumptions
• Automatic retry on requotes
• Works correctly on both hedging and netting MT5 accounts — position management, partial closes, and risk sizing are each handled correctly for how that account type actually behaves, not assumed to work the same way on both
• Magic-number scoped by default, so it never interferes with other EAs or manual trades unless you explicitly widen its scope
• Custom trade comment and magic number, fully configurable

HOW IT WORKS

Attach the panel to any chart. Set your lot sizing mode and risk per trade on the Trade tab — the live preview shows you exactly what a Buy or Sell would look like before you click. Manage open positions from Manage. Configure breakeven and trailing behavior on Risk. Set an account-wide profit/loss circuit-breaker on Protect. Optionally enable keyboard shortcuts on Keys. That's it — no complex setup, no restarting the EA to change your trading behavior; every setting is live-editable right on the chart.

IMPORTANT NOTES

• Virtual SL/TP are managed by the EA in memory, not sent to your broker. They give you hidden stops, but they do NOT survive a terminal restart or the EA being removed — use Real mode if you need broker-side guarantees during any period the EA might not be running.
• Hotkeys use single, unmodified keys (B, S, X, E, T) instead of Ctrl/Alt combinations — MT5 doesn't reliably expose modifier-key state to EAs without extra software dependencies. This means a stray keypress while the chart has keyboard focus could trigger a real action, including B (Buy) or X (Close All). Off by default for exactly this reason — enable only if you're comfortable with that risk. 
• Equity Protection's "ALL account positions" scope will close positions opened by other EAs or placed manually, not just this panel's own trades, when triggered. The default scope only touches this panel's own trades — switching to the wider scope requires an explicit confirmation.
• On netting accounts specifically: scaling into an existing position (adding to it while Virtual SL/TP mode is active) updates the virtual stop levels to the newest settings rather than averaging them.
• SL/TP values you type are automatically widened if they're tighter than your broker allows (its minimum stops distance, plus a safety margin tied to the "Max slippage, points" input (in the Inputs dialog) — 20 points by default, but fully configurable if you want it tighter or wider — giving roughly 22 points minimum with the default value). This protects against a stop landing at or through the actual fill price on execution — you'll never see an order rejected for an invalid stop, but very tight values may come out wider than typed.


• The chart-drawn SL/TP lines may visually cross over the panel if both occupy the same area of the screen. This is purely cosmetic — dragging, position management, and every other function work normally regardless. Move the panel or scroll the chart if the overlap bothers you.

• The Market's automatic Strategy Tester demo will display the panel, but buttons will not respond — this is a known MT5 Strategy Tester limitation affecting all click-trading panels, not a defect in this product. Please refer to the screenshots and description above for a full picture of functionality; live/demo account use is fully interactive as shown.

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Trade Panel MetaTrader 5 - многофункциональная торговая панель, которая добавляет недостающие функции в терминале, позволяющие улучшить свою торговлю. В панели есть опция автоматического расчёта лота в зависимости от выбранного параметра: Баланс Эквити Свободная маржа Фиксированная сумма Панель позволит устранить необходимость постоянного пересчёта лота вручную. Также, автоматические расчёт лота может основываться на соотношении Риск:Прибыль, что позволит не превышать риски и всегда следовать со
С этим продуктом покупают
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4.41 (215)
Утилиты
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InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Утилиты
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Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Утилиты
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
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4.88 (166)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Скачать пробную версию приложения для демонстрационного аккаунта: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750864 . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим р
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Утилиты
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Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
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3.97 (35)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
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4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
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5 (3)
Утилиты
Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
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Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Утилиты
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart - уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
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