Ambervane Daily Loss and Max Drawdown Monitor

Ambervane is a free, read-only daily-loss and max-drawdown monitor for prop-firm challenge
accounts, funded accounts, and any account that must live under hard loss rules. It is an
indicator, not an EA: it cannot trade. And unlike most risk tools, it tells you - on the card
itself - exactly what its numbers mean.

WHAT IT DOES

Ambervane watches your account and shows, live on the chart:

- Room to your daily-loss limit and to your max-drawdown limit, in money - with usage bars showing
  the percent of each allowance already used
- Which of the two rules binds right now - stated in words on the card
- The dead-line: the computed price on the chart symbol at which the binding limit would be
  reached (a linear estimate - other positions held constant). It is drawn on the chart, with the
  distance in points, whenever you hold a position on that chart's symbol
- Room after estimated close costs, shown separately - so the room you see is closer to the room
  you truly have
- A reset countdown on the broker clock, with your local time beside it and an optional UTC row
- Today's realized result as a small equity strip

It watches all open positions across all symbols in the account at once - one chart is enough.

THE FOUR QUESTIONS A RISK NUMBER MUST ANSWER

Most risk tools show a number. Almost none say what the number means. Ambervane states its model
on the card itself:

1. Measured from what? The day base model in force is written on the card.
2. Anchored to what? Static initial or trailing peak for max drawdown - written on the card.
3. Reset when? The reset time on the broker clock, with a live countdown - written on the card.
4. What about restarts, connection gaps, weekends? The card rebuilds from history and tells you
   what it could not observe, in plain warning rows - instead of showing a confident wrong number.

If a tool does not answer these four questions, you cannot know what its number means.

HONEST BY CONSTRUCTION

- A display-only indicator: no order functions exist in this program type. It cannot open, modify
  or close a trade - not by settings, not by accident.
- No profit claims, no signals, no predictions. It watches and warns. That is all it does.
- When its data is uncertain - day base rebuilt from history, an offline gap, positions held
  through the reset - the card says so in plain rows. The warnings are part of the product.

RULE SETS

- FTMO 2-Step preset: checked side by side against a real account's own dashboard, in live states
  where a loss was carried across the daily reset - and the room figures matched to the cent in
  every one of those checks. The static drawdown anchor is confirmed across multiple independent
  observations. The card always states the exact model in force.
- Custom: set your own limits - for a firm that is not listed, or for your own personal account.
  The monitor works the same whether the rules are your firm's or your own.

Rule values are your inputs. Check them against your own rules - firms change their terms, and
this product is not affiliated with or endorsed by any firm.

ALERTS

- Popup alert, with optional sound, when a chosen share of the binding limit is used (default 80%)
- Repeated alerts are suppressed - warnings, not spam

WHAT IT DOES NOT DO - read this before installing

- It cannot block, close or protect trades. It is information, not enforcement.
- Alerts need the terminal running.
- It reads your account and your inputs - it has no connection to any firm's servers.

INPUTS

- Account rules: initial account size, daily loss (% or fixed money), max drawdown (% or fixed money)
- Broker day and clock: reset hour and minute on the server clock, server-to-UTC offset, optional UTC row
- Rule set: FTMO 2-Step preset, or Custom with your own drawdown-anchor and day-base models
- Early warning: warn threshold, popup on/off, sound on/off
- Appearance: dark or light theme, panel position and size, the chart dead-line on/off, line colors

QUICK START

1. Attach to one chart - any chart; the whole account is watched from it
2. Enter your initial account size and enable at least one rule
3. Pick your rule set. Done - the card shows your room, and the dead-line appears once you hold a
   position on that chart's symbol.

FREE

The full monitor is free - no time limit, no locked features. If it helps you, an honest review
helps other traders find it. And if a number ever looks wrong to you, say so in the Comments -
being exact is the whole point of this product.

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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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