Ambervane Daily Loss and Max Drawdown Monitor

Ambervane is a free, read-only daily-loss and max-drawdown monitor for prop-firm challenge

accounts, funded accounts, and any account that must live under hard loss rules. It is an

indicator, not an EA: it cannot trade. And unlike most risk tools, it tells you - on the card

itself - exactly what its numbers mean.





WHAT IT DOES





Ambervane watches your account and shows, live on the chart:





- Room to your daily-loss limit and to your max-drawdown limit, in money - with usage bars showing

the percent of each allowance already used

- Which of the two rules binds right now - stated in words on the card

- The dead-line: the computed price on the chart symbol at which the binding limit would be

reached (a linear estimate - other positions held constant). It is drawn on the chart, with the

distance in points, whenever you hold a position on that chart's symbol

- Room after estimated close costs, shown separately - so the room you see is closer to the room

you truly have

- A reset countdown on the broker clock, with your local time beside it and an optional UTC row

- Today's realized result as a small equity strip





It watches all open positions across all symbols in the account at once - one chart is enough.





THE FOUR QUESTIONS A RISK NUMBER MUST ANSWER





Most risk tools show a number. Almost none say what the number means. Ambervane states its model

on the card itself:





1. Measured from what? The day base model in force is written on the card.

2. Anchored to what? Static initial or trailing peak for max drawdown - written on the card.

3. Reset when? The reset time on the broker clock, with a live countdown - written on the card.

4. What about restarts, connection gaps, weekends? The card rebuilds from history and tells you

what it could not observe, in plain warning rows - instead of showing a confident wrong number.





If a tool does not answer these four questions, you cannot know what its number means.





HONEST BY CONSTRUCTION





- A display-only indicator: no order functions exist in this program type. It cannot open, modify

or close a trade - not by settings, not by accident.

- No profit claims, no signals, no predictions. It watches and warns. That is all it does.

- When its data is uncertain - day base rebuilt from history, an offline gap, positions held

through the reset - the card says so in plain rows. The warnings are part of the product.





RULE SETS





- FTMO 2-Step preset: checked side by side against a real account's own dashboard, in live states

where a loss was carried across the daily reset - and the room figures matched to the cent in

every one of those checks. The static drawdown anchor is confirmed across multiple independent

observations. The card always states the exact model in force.

- Custom: set your own limits - for a firm that is not listed, or for your own personal account.

The monitor works the same whether the rules are your firm's or your own.





Rule values are your inputs. Check them against your own rules - firms change their terms, and

this product is not affiliated with or endorsed by any firm.





ALERTS





- Popup alert, with optional sound, when a chosen share of the binding limit is used (default 80%)

- Repeated alerts are suppressed - warnings, not spam





WHAT IT DOES NOT DO - read this before installing





- It cannot block, close or protect trades. It is information, not enforcement.

- Alerts need the terminal running.

- It reads your account and your inputs - it has no connection to any firm's servers.





INPUTS





- Account rules: initial account size, daily loss (% or fixed money), max drawdown (% or fixed money)

- Broker day and clock: reset hour and minute on the server clock, server-to-UTC offset, optional UTC row

- Rule set: FTMO 2-Step preset, or Custom with your own drawdown-anchor and day-base models

- Early warning: warn threshold, popup on/off, sound on/off

- Appearance: dark or light theme, panel position and size, the chart dead-line on/off, line colors





QUICK START





1. Attach to one chart - any chart; the whole account is watched from it

2. Enter your initial account size and enable at least one rule

3. Pick your rule set. Done - the card shows your room, and the dead-line appears once you hold a

position on that chart's symbol.





FREE





The full monitor is free - no time limit, no locked features. If it helps you, an honest review

helps other traders find it. And if a number ever looks wrong to you, say so in the Comments -

being exact is the whole point of this product.



