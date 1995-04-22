Velora Fx XAUBOT

VELORA FX – Forex Trading Bot with the XAUBOT AI Engine

VELORA FX is an automated Multi-Level Forex trading system developed for selected currency pairs on MetaTrader. Powered by XAUBOT, it combines the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine, multi-factor trade confirmation, an advanced Multi-Level Trading Engine, economic news filtering, and configurable risk-management controls.


More Than 36 Months of Live Account Monitoring:

VELORA FX has more than 36 months of monitored trading history across two live accounts. These accounts allows you to review the system’s previous trading activity during different market conditions, including periods of changing trends, volatility, liquidity, and execution conditions.


Live Signal #1: View the first VELORA FX account

Live Signal #2: View the second VELORA FX account


How the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine Confirms Trades:

VELORA FX analyzes multiple market conditions before opening a trade. These include market structure, trend direction, momentum, volatility, liquidity, trading time, economic news, and the enabled market filters.

When the trading strategy identifies a potential setup, the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine evaluates whether the signal agrees with the current market conditions. A trade is opened only when the required confirmation rules are met.

If the strategy signal and the market conditions do not agree, the trade is not opened.

How Do I Start?

After purchasing, send a private message through MQL5 to receive the installation manual, recommended settings, and setup instructions.

Pricing

The price is planned to increase by $50 after every 10 licenses sold until it reaches the planned final price of $1,999. The current price is displayed on the MQL5 product page.

WARNING:

  • Only a limited number of licenses remain at the current price.
  • Final planned price: $1,999


Strategy Overview

VELORA FX was developed to identify qualifying trading conditions across selected Forex pairs. The strategy combines intelligent market analysis with adaptive position management to evaluate potential trading opportunities.

The system does not attempt to enter the market continuously. It waits until its technical, AI-assisted, timing, market-filtering, and risk-management conditions are satisfied.

Advanced Multi-Level Trading

VELORA FX uses an advanced Multi-Level Trading Engine to manage qualifying market situations. The system may consider additional positions only when its technical rules, AI confirmation, market structure, volatility conditions, and position-management requirements allow them.

This strategy is not designed as a traditional Martingale system. Additional positions are not opened simply because the price moves against an existing trade.

Each additional trading level must meet the confirmation conditions defined by the strategy. The system is not designed to continuously multiply lot sizes after losing positions.


Supported Forex Pairs:

VELORA FX was developed for selected Forex currency pairs with suitable liquidity, competitive spreads, and stable execution conditions.

Recommended symbols include:

  • AUDNZD
  • NZDCAD
  • AUDCAD
  • GBPNZD

Additional supported Forex pairs may be used when broker conditions, spreads, commissions, swaps, liquidity, and execution quality are suitable.


High-Impact News Filter:

VELORA FX checks upcoming high-impact economic events as part of its trade-filtering process. Depending on the configured settings, the system can avoid opening new trades during selected news periods.

The news filter is an additional risk-management tool. It cannot eliminate every risk associated with economic announcements, unexpected events, spread increases, slippage, or rapid market movements.

Live Trading and Backtesting:

VELORA FX includes both live account monitoring and historical Strategy Tester reports.

The available performance information allows you to review:

  • More than 36 months of monitored trading history
  • Trading activity across two live accounts
  • Historical testing periods
  • Tested currency pairs
  • Trading and risk settings
  • Historical drawdown
  • Completed trades
  • MetaTrader Strategy Tester reports

You can also repeat the historical tests inside MetaTrader using the included recommended settings.Backtest results may differ between brokers because historical price data, spreads, commissions, swaps, execution models, and symbol specifications are not identical.

Historical testing and live account monitoring demonstrate previous strategy behavior and do not predict or guarantee future performance.

Key Features:

  • Developed for selected Forex currency pairs
  • Recommended for the M15 timeframe
  • Multi-Level Strategy
  • Powered by the XAUBOT AI
  • Multi-factor trade confirmation
  • Not designed as a traditional Martingale system
  • Market-structure analysis
  • Trend and momentum confirmation
  • Volatility and liquidity filters
  • Trading-session and market-timing filters
  • High-impact economic news filter
  • Configurable risk and position management
  • Recommended default settings
  • More than 36 months of monitored trading history
  • No manual trade entry required

The product also includes recommended settings, Strategy Tester reports, installation instructions, MQL5 support, free product updates, and future improvements.

Recommended Settings:

  • Market: Selected Forex currency pairs
  • Recommended symbols: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, and GBPNZD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum deposit: $1,000 or more
  • Minimum leverage: 1:400 or higher
  • Account type: Hedging
  • Broker: An ECN or RAW-spread broker offering competitive spreads and stable execution
  • VPS: Highly recommended for continuous and stable operation

Using the minimum deposit does not remove the risk of loss. Users should choose risk settings appropriate for their account size and financial situation.

Installation:

  1. Open an M15 chart for each supported Forex pair you want to trade
  2. Attach VELORA FX to the required chart or charts according to the installation guide
  3. In the EA settings, enter all recommended currency pairs in the Trade Symbols parameter and separate them with comma. You do not need to open a separate chart for each pair. 
  4. If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. AUDNZD.a) you should update names in the Symbol parameter
  5. Enable AutoTrading in MetaTrader
  6. Keep MetaTrader connected and running continuously
  7. Use a VPS when your personal computer cannot remain online continuously


Included with the Product:

  • VELORA FX license through the MQL5 Market
  • Free lifetime product updates
  • Installation guide
  • Recommended settings
  • Dedicated support 
  • Future product improvements
  • Complete backtest package


FAQ

Which markets does VELORA FX trade?

VELORA FX is developed for selected Forex currency pairs.

Which symbols are recommended?
The recommended symbols include AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, and GBPNZD. Additional currency pairs may be supported when broker and market conditions are suitable.

Which timeframe is recommended?
The recommended timeframe is M15.

Is VELORA FX a Martingale system?
No. VELORA FX is not designed as a traditional Martingale system. Additional positions are not opened simply because the market moves against an existing trade.

Each additional level must meet the technical, AI-confirmation, market-filtering, and position-management conditions defined by the strategy.

How does VELORA FX confirm a trade?
The trading strategy first identifies a potential market setup. The XAUBOT AI Decision Engine then evaluates market structure, trend direction, momentum, volatility, liquidity, trading time, economic news, and the enabled market filters.

A trade is opened only when the required confirmation conditions are met.

Does VELORA FX trade continuously?
VELORA FX can continuously monitor supported Forex pairs while MetaTrader remains connected. However, it does not open trades continuously. When suitable trading conditions are not present, the system waits.

Does the EA avoid high-impact news?
VELORA FX includes a high-impact news filter. Depending on the configured settings, it can avoid opening new trades around selected economic announcements.

Unexpected events, wider spreads, slippage, reduced liquidity, and rapid market movements may still occur.

Can I review live account activity?
Yes. VELORA FX provides access to two monitored trading accounts with more than 36 months of previous trading history.

The available history represents previous performance and does not guarantee similar future results.

Can I run my own backtests?
Yes. You can test VELORA FX inside the MetaTrader Strategy Tester using the included recommended settings.

Results may vary depending on historical data, broker spreads, commissions, swaps, symbol specifications, execution conditions, and testing configuration.

Can VELORA FX operate continuously?
Yes. The EA can monitor and manage supported Forex pairs while MetaTrader remains connected and AutoTrading is enabled. A VPS is recommended for stable and continuous operation.

Does VELORA FX guarantee a profit?
No. No Expert Advisor, AI system, trading strategy, monitored account, or historical backtest can guarantee a profit.

Results depend on market conditions, broker conditions, spreads, commissions, swaps, execution quality, selected currency pairs, account size, leverage, product settings, and risk management.

Where is product support provided?
Product support is provided through the MQL5 product comments and the MQL5 private messaging system.

Risk Information

Trading Forex, CFDs, and leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in a partial or complete loss of capital.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Live account monitoring represents previous trading activity and should not be interpreted as a promise of similar future performance.

Strategy Tester reports are based on historical data and do not represent live trading results. Differences in data quality, spreads, commissions, swaps, execution speed, slippage, and broker conditions may affect actual results.


Test VELORA FX on a demo account before using it on a live account. Review all settings carefully and use risk-management parameters appropriate for your trading account and financial situation.


VELORA FX is developed by XAUBOT for automated Multi-Level Forex trading on the M15 timeframe.

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专家
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Denis Katerenchuk
专家
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1 (1)
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5 (2)
专家
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Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
专家
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
PairsTrading MT5
Evgenii Kuznetsov
专家
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
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5 (3)
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
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Vladimir Mametov
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
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Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
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Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
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Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
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SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
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Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
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Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
专家
VECTRON – US30 Scalping Bot with the XAUBOT AI Engine VECTRON is an automated US30 scalping system developed specifically for the US30 index on the M5 timeframe. Powered by XAUBOT, it combines the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine, short-term scalping logic, multi-factor trade confirmation, high-impact news filtering, and configurable risk-management controls. How the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine Confirms Trades: VECTRON combines technical market analysis with AI-assisted trend confirmation. When the scal
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Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
专家
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Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
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