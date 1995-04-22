CanbecFX GOLD

EA GOLD CANBECFX

An automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) that trades only when four timeframes align with the trend, featuring automatic risk management and daily capital protection. A VPS is required. Please note that this is not a Martingale or Grid EA; it will not trade until the necessary conditions are met. Withdraw profits at regular intervals.

Take a medium- to long-term perspective.

WHAT IS IT?

EA GOLD CANBECFX is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It analyzes the market, decides when to buy or sell, and manages trades for you fully automatically.

It is a tool for traders looking to trade gold with a clear trend-following strategy, without the need to be sitting in front of the screen.

WHAT DOES IT DO?

  • Analyzes the gold market across multiple timeframes simultaneously (from short-term to long-term).

  • Detects when the market is trending and in which direction.

  • Opens buy or sell trades only when conditions are favorable.

  • Automatically places the Stop Loss and Take Profit for every trade.

  • Protects profits by moving the Stop Loss to break-even.

  • Limits daily losses to protect account capital.

  • Displays an on-chart panel showing the status of each timeframe, the current signal, and daily performance.

  • Avoids trading during low-liquidity hours and, optionally, during high-impact economic news releases.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

  • Multi-timeframe analysis: Analyzes 4 timeframes simultaneously, combining several trend indicators in each.

  • Strict hierarchy: The higher timeframe defines the trend direction, and lower timeframes must confirm it. If even a single timeframe disagrees, the trade is canceled.

  • Trend strength filter: Acts only when the market shows a real, strong trend. If the market is ranging (side-ways), it does not trade.

  • Pullback entry: Does not chase price. It waits for the price to pull back in favor of the trend before entering, securing better entry prices.

  • Automated management: Every trade opens with automatically calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit levels and is monitored tick-by-tick until closure.

SAFETY PROTECTIONS

  • Market hours validation: Checks actual gold trading sessions and operates only when the market is open, adding safety buffers around openings and closings to prevent execution errors.

  • Volume validation: Verifies the broker's minimum, maximum, and step lot size before placing any order. Never sends invalid volume sizes.

  • Margin validation: Checks available margin before opening a position. If funds are insufficient, it reduces the lot size to the maximum allowed or waits before retrying, preventing rejected orders.

  • Safe order modifications: Only sends Stop Loss and Take Profit updates when there is an actual change and the price is outside the broker's freeze zone.

  • Minimum Stop Loss distance compliance: Automatically adjusts levels if the broker requires a minimum stop distance from the current price.

ADVANTAGES

  • Trades only high-probability signals (multiple aligned timeframes).

  • The long-term trend rules: a opposing timeframe invalidates the signal.

  • Avoids ranging markets, where most accounts suffer drawdown.

  • Enters on pullbacks rather than chasing price: improves entries and overall performance.

  • Comprehensive protection: Stop Loss, Take Profit, auto break-even, and daily loss limits.

  • Robust against broker execution conditions: respects real market hours, margins, and account volumes.

  • CONSERVATIVE MINIMUM BALANCE: $100

  • AGGRESSIVE MINIMUM BALANCE: $800

Recommended ready-to-use preset configuration included. Informative visual on-chart panel. No advanced technical knowledge required: load and trade.

CONFIGURATION GUIDE / PARAMETER DESCRIPTION

Parameters are grouped in the exact order they appear on the settings panel.

1. Entry Signals

  • Use Moving Averages as signal: Enables or disables the primary signal engine.

  • Moving Average method: Type of moving average (Exponential or Simple) used for calculations.

  • Applied price: Price type used to calculate indicators (Close, Open, etc.).

  • Slow MA period: Defines the long-term trend. Higher values yield more stable, less frequent signals.

  • Medium MA period: Balances signals between long and short term.

  • Fast MA period: Detects immediate price movement. Lower values increase sensitivity.

  • Analyzed timeframes: The 4 timeframes reviewed to confirm the trend (configured by default from short-term to Daily).

  • Minimum aligned timeframes: Number of timeframes required to agree before opening a trade. Set to maximum for full alignment only.

2. Timeframe Hierarchy

  • Enable hierarchy: Makes the higher timeframe dictate direction; an opposing timeframe invalidates the signal.

  • Enter on pullback only: Prevents chasing price; waits for a favorable retracement.

  • Pullback search bars: Number of historical bars checked to detect the pullback.

  • Pullback reference: Selects the reference indicator (Fast or Medium MA) used to measure the pullback.

3. Core Trading

  • Allow Buy trades: Enables or blocks long positions.

  • Allow Sell trades: Enables or blocks short positions.

  • Hedging mode: Allows simultaneous open buy and sell positions.

  • Max simultaneous trades: Maximum limit of active positions allowed at once.

  • Order comment: Identifier text string assigned to trades.

  • Magic Number: Internal ID number to prevent interference with manual trades or other EAs.

4. Capital Management

  • Fixed Lot: Position size used when auto-lot management is turned off.

  • Auto Lot management: Calculates position size based on account balance.

  • Auto Lot divisor: Adjusts aggressiveness for automatic lot calculation.

  • Lot multiplier: Increases position size progressively (grid/accumulation mode, for advanced users).

5. Stop Loss

  • SL in points: Fixed Stop Loss distance in points. Set to 0 to disable.

  • SL in cash: Sets maximum risk in dollars per trade.

  • Auto Swing SL: Places the Stop Loss at key market swing levels (recent high or low).

  • Swing search bars: Number of bars checked to identify swing levels.

  • Extra buffer: Additional safety margin added above/below swing levels.

  • Adaptive SL (Volatility): Adjusts Stop Loss based on market volatility: wider in volatile markets, tighter in quiet markets.

6. Take Profit

  • TP in points: Fixed Take Profit distance in points. Set to 0 to disable.

  • TP in cash: Closes the trade upon reaching a specific dollar gain.

  • Risk/Reward TP: Calculates target as a multiple of the risk taken.

  • Minimum ratio: Lowest acceptable risk-to-reward ratio required to open a trade.

  • Target ratio: Desired profit target relative to risk.

7. Profit Protection

  • Auto Break-even: Moves Stop Loss to entry price once the trade achieves a set profit, eliminating risk.

  • Points to activate break-even: Required gain in points to trigger break-even protection.

  • Extra points: Additional profit margin locked in above entry when moving Stop Loss.

  • Trailing Stop: Trails price in favorable directions to lock in profits incrementally.

8. Position Grid System (Optional)

  • Grid distance: Distance interval for adding positions if price moves against the trade.

  • Distance multiplier: Adjusts spacing between successive grid orders.

  • Auto partial closure: Closes a portion of grid positions when exceeding a set count.

  • Activation order count: Number of open positions required to trigger partial closure.

  • Reduction percentage: Percentage of open positions closed during reduction.

9. Market Filters

  • Max Spread: Blocks trading if bid/ask spread exceeds the defined threshold. Set to 0 for unlimited.

  • Start hour: Time of day when the EA can begin opening trades.

  • End hour: Time of day when the EA stops opening new trades.

  • Trend filter: Enables trend strength verification before trade execution.

  • Strength indicator period: Sensitivity setting for trend strength evaluation.

  • Strength threshold: Minimum trend strength required to trade. Set to 0 to disable (allows trading in ranging markets).

10. News Filter (Optional)

  • Enable news filter: Automatically pauses trading around high-impact economic releases.

  • Data source: Server URL for economic calendar data.

  • Access key: API credentials if required by data provider.

  • Minutes before: Inactive period prior to news release.

  • Minutes after: Inactive period following news release.

  • Minimum impact level: Minimum event impact level (Low, Medium, High) required to trigger pause.

11. Daily Limits

  • Reference mode: Basis for limits calculation: Balance, Equity, or fixed USD amount.

  • Daily profit limit: When reached, closes all trades and pauses trading until the next day.

  • Daily loss limit: Core protection feature: when hit, closes all trades and blocks further trading until the next day.

  • Amounts and percentages: Limit threshold defined in currency or percentage based on chosen mode.

12. Total Profit Closure (For Grid Mode)

  • Enable basket closure: Closes all positions simultaneously upon reaching combined target profit.

  • Target amount: Floating profit threshold that triggers full basket closure.

  • Close all: Determines whether to close all positions or partial volume.

13. Visual Panel

  • Show panel: Displays or hides the on-chart information dashboard.

  • Background color: Customizes panel color to match chart templates.

RECOMMENDED PROFILES

The package includes ready-to-load preset configurations:

Conservative Profile

  • Single trade at a time, no grid/accumulation positions.

  • MINIMUM BALANCE: $100

  • Defined Stop Loss with favorable Risk/Reward Take Profit.

  • Auto Break-even and Daily Loss Limit activated.

  • Trades strictly during peak liquidity hours.

  • Backtested over multiple years of historical gold market data.

Aggressive Profile

  • For experienced traders seeking higher returns.

  • MINIMUM BALANCE: $800

  • Features grid accumulation with automatic risk reduction.

  • Requires higher capital to withstand Gold volatility.

The sets are delivered once the purchase is made.

    RISK WARNING: Trading precious metals with leverage carries high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can magnify both profits and losses. EA GOLD CANBECFX is an execution tool; users are solely responsible for their trading decisions and risk management. Always test the EA on a demo account before trading live, and never risk funds you cannot afford to lose.


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    专家
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    Juvenille Emperor Limited
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    专家
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    专家
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    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.44 (133)
    专家
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (3)
    专家
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (214)
    专家
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    Vladimir Mametov
    专家
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    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.11 (19)
    专家
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    Chen Jia Qi
    4.47 (17)
    专家
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    Gold Neural Core
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    专家
    Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
    Zerqon EA
    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.43 (28)
    专家
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    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (506)
    专家
    介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
    Pulse Engine
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.06 (36)
    专家
    最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
    Nexorion Initium Novum EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.23 (26)
    专家
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
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    Adam Hrncir
    4.83 (46)
    专家
    Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    专家
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (112)
    专家
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.64 (47)
    专家
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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    Andrii Soma
    5 (2)
    专家
    SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
    The Gold Space
    Ayush V Jain
    5 (3)
    专家
    Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
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    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.52 (21)
    专家
    更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
    Fantastic 4 MT5
    Fan Yang
    3 (2)
    专家
    Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
    作者的更多信息
    Mini Daily Shield
    Pablo Adolfo Cantos
    专家
    FREE Daily Shield — Daily Take Profit Guardian FREE version of Daily Shield: a daily Take Profit guardian for the whole trading account. When the daily profit target is reached (fixed at 1% of the day's starting equity), the EA immediately: deletes all pending orders, stops third-party EAs by closing their charts, closes all open positions, and notifies you by screen alert and push notification. The block is released automatically at the start of the next server day. Works only on EURUSD and GBP
    FREE
    Canbecfx V75
    Pablo Adolfo Cantos
    专家
    EA_V75_SMC Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC): identifies "smart money" market movements and trades structure shifts with automated risk management. A VPS is required. Please note that this is neither a Martingale nor a Grid EA; it will not trade until the right conditions are met. Make withdrawals at regular intervals. Take a medium- to long-term perspective. Key Features: Trades structure shifts (BOS and CHoCH) on the entry timeframe. Confirms direction using higher timefram
    Daily Shield
    Pablo Adolfo Cantos
    专家
    Daily Shield — Daily T P and S L Guardian Product Description Expert Advisor guardian that monitors the daily account result and automatically stops trading when the configured limit is reached. Daily T P   limit configurable in three ways: Fixed amount in USD. Percentage of the day's starting balance. Target balance to reach. Daily S L   limit configurable in three ways: Fixed amount in USD. Percentage of the day's starting balance. Minimum balance not to go below. Daily result calculated in tw
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