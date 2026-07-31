Nas100 ORB Robot MT5

Automated New York Opening Range Breakout Trading for MetaTrader 5

NAS100 15 MIN ORB EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the Nasdaq 100 opening session.

The EA monitors the first 15 minutes of the New York cash-session open, records the opening-range high and low, and waits for a valid breakout opportunity. When all selected conditions are satisfied, it automatically calculates the position size, opens the trade, places the Stop Loss and Take Profit, and manages the position without requiring manual intervention.

The system is designed around disciplined and selective execution rather than constant trading. With the default configuration, the EA can take a maximum of one trade per New York trading day.

NAS100 15 MIN ORB EA does not depend on grid recovery, martingale position multiplication or uncontrolled trade stacking. Every trade is opened according to predefined entry, exit and risk-management rules.

How the Strategy Works

1. New York Session Detection

The EA identifies the New York trading day and automatically calculates the opening session using New York local time.

The default opening range is:

09:30–09:45 New York time

Automatic United States daylight-saving-time logic helps keep the session aligned throughout the year, even when the broker’s server time changes.

A manual UTC-offset option is also available for Strategy Tester data or brokers with unusual server-time configurations.

2. Opening Range Formation

During the first 15 minutes after the New York cash-market open, the EA records:

Opening-range high

Opening-range low

Total opening-range width

Available M1 price data

No trade is entered while the opening range is still being formed.

3. Trade Direction

The EA can operate in three different direction modes:

Buy and Sell

Buy Only

Sell Only



Automated Trading

Key Features

The EA handles opening-range calculation, signal detection, position sizing, order execution and trade management automatically.

Once the EA is configured and AutoTrading is enabled, no manual order placement is required.

One Trade Per Day

The default configuration permits only one completed breakout setup per New York trading day.

After the first valid signal has been consumed, the EA will not open another trade that day, even when price later breaks the opposite side of the opening range.

This helps prevent overtrading during volatile or indecisive sessions.

Automatic Daylight-Saving-Time Adjustment

NAS100 15 MIN ORB EA contains New York daylight-saving-time conversion logic.

This helps keep the opening range aligned with the correct US market-open time throughout summer and winter.

For historical testing, users can manually enter the UTC offset used by their broker’s historical data.

Flexible Stop Loss

Three Stop Loss calculation methods are available:

Previous Candle Stop

For a buy trade, the Stop Loss is positioned below the previous confirmation candle.

For a sell trade, the Stop Loss is positioned above the previous confirmation candle.

Opening-Range Midpoint

The Stop Loss is placed around the midpoint of the completed opening range.

Opposite Opening-Range Boundary

The Stop Loss is placed beyond the opposite side of the opening range.

Users can also configure:

Stop Loss buffer

Minimum permitted Stop Loss distance

Maximum permitted Stop Loss distance

Midpoint fallback protection

If the calculated Stop Loss does not meet the selected limits, the EA can reject the setup instead of forcing an unsuitable trade.

Flexible Take Profit

The EA provides three Take Profit modes:

Fixed NAS100 Points

A fixed number of raw NAS100 price points can be selected.

The original strategy configuration includes an optional 5-point target mode.

Risk-to-Reward Target

The Take Profit is calculated from the entry-to-Stop-Loss distance.

The default risk-to-reward setting is 1:1, but this can be adjusted.

Opening-Range Multiple

The target is calculated as a multiple of the completed opening-range width.

This allows the profit target to adapt to the size of the New York opening range.

Risk-Based Position Sizing

Four position-sizing methods are included:

Fixed Lot

Fixed Monetary Risk

Account Risk Percentage

Target-Money Sizing

The EA calculates volume according to the broker’s NAS100 contract specification, tick value, volume step and minimum lot size.

A maximum-lot limit can also be configured to prevent unexpectedly large position calculations.

Emergency Monetary Loss Protection

An optional emergency loss control continuously monitors the floating result of the EA’s active position.

If the loss reaches the selected monetary threshold, the EA attempts to close the trade.

This is an additional protection mechanism and does not replace the broker-side Stop Loss. During gaps, slippage or extremely fast markets, the final realised loss may exceed the selected amount.

Break-Even Management

The EA can automatically move the Stop Loss to the entry price once the trade reaches a selected profit distance.

Users can configure:

Break-even activation distance

Profit points locked after activation

Trailing Stop

An optional trailing-stop system is available.

The user can define:

Trailing activation distance

Trailing Stop distance

Trailing Stop is disabled by default and can be activated according to the preferred trade-management approach.

Spread Protection

Before entering a trade, the EA can compare the current Bid–Ask spread with the maximum permitted NAS100 spread.

When the spread exceeds the selected limit, the setup is rejected.

This is particularly useful around the market open, when spreads may temporarily expand.

Optional EMA Filter

An optional EMA filter can be used to align breakout trades with the selected directional trend.

The EMA timeframe and period are fully configurable.

The filter is disabled by default, allowing users to test both filtered and unfiltered ORB configurations.

Chart Display

The EA can display:

Opening-range high

Opening-range low

Opening-range box

Current session information

Range validation status

Trade status

Daily signal status

The chart objects and status panel can be disabled from the EA inputs.

One structured opening-range setup per day

No grid order accumulation

No martingale lot multiplication

No averaging into losing positions

No simultaneous trade stacking

Broker-side Stop Loss and Take Profit

Configurable monetary and percentage risk

Automatic New York session handling

Designed specifically for NASDAQ 100 CFD trading

Strategy Characteristics

The EA may remain inactive on certain days when the opening range, spread, Stop Loss distance or confirmation conditions do not satisfy the selected rules.

A day without a trade does not indicate that the EA has stopped working. It may simply mean that no acceptable setup was identified.

Recommended Configuration

You can request for a customized Set file

Suggested Initial Risk Settings

There is no universal risk configuration suitable for every account.

Users should select a risk level based on their account balance, broker contract size and personal loss tolerance.

For initial testing:

Use a demonstration account

Begin with a small fixed lot or conservative risk percentage

Confirm the broker’s NAS100 tick value

Verify the opening time on the chart

Monitor the calculated Stop Loss and lot size

Avoid changing multiple parameters simultaneously

The default fixed-money value should not be used without checking how much of the account balance it represents.

Purchase and download the EA through the MQL5 Market. Open MetaTrader 5. Open your broker’s NAS100, US100 or USTEC chart. Select the M1 timeframe. Drag NAS100 15 MIN ORB EA onto the chart. Enable algorithmic trading. Select the preferred risk and strategy settings. Confirm that the chart displays the correct New York opening time. Keep MetaTrader 5 running or use a trading VPS.

How to Install

Only one copy of the EA should manage the same symbol and Magic Number unless separate configurations are intentionally required.

Strategy Tester Instructions

For a more realistic MetaTrader 5 backtest:

Symbol: Your broker’s Nasdaq 100 CFD

Timeframe: M1

Testing model: Every tick based on real ticks

Spread: Current or realistic variable spread

Commission: Include the broker’s applicable trading costs

Date range: Test several different market conditions

Server UTC offset: Match the offset used by the historical data

For brokers that use UTC+2 during winter and UTC+3 during summer, verify that the historical Strategy Tester data aligns correctly with the New York opening session.

Visual testing is recommended during the first test so that the opening-range box and trade timing can be checked directly.

Core Strategy

Entry Mode

Confirmation Timeframe

Trading Direction

Breakout Buffer

Maximum Entry Minutes

One Trade Per Day

New York Session

New York Open Hour

New York Open Minute

Opening-Range Duration

Force-Close Hour

Force-Close Minute

Range Filters

Minimum ORB Width

Maximum ORB Width

Maximum Spread

Optional EMA Filter

EMA Period and Timeframe

Stop Loss and Target

Stop Loss Method

Stop Buffer

Minimum Stop Distance

Maximum Stop Distance

Fixed-Point Target

Risk-to-Reward Target

Opening-Range Multiple

Position Sizing

Fixed Lot

Fixed Monetary Risk

Risk Percentage

Target-Money Sizing

Maximum Lots

Emergency Loss Amount

Position Management

Break-Even

Break-Even Trigger

Break-Even Lock

Trailing Stop

Trailing Activation

Trailing Distance

Does the EA trade fully automatically?

Important InputsFrequently Asked Questions

Yes. It builds the opening range, identifies the breakout, calculates the position size, opens the trade and manages the position automatically.

How many trades does it take?

With the default configuration, the EA takes a maximum of one trade per New York trading day. Some days may produce no valid trade.

Does it use martingale?

No. The EA does not increase the lot size after losing trades.

Does it use a grid?

No. It does not build baskets of multiple grid positions.

Can the EA open both buy and sell trades?

Yes. The user can select Buy and Sell, Buy Only or Sell Only.

Which instrument should I use?

The EA is designed for Nasdaq 100 CFD symbols such as NAS100, US100 and USTEC. The exact symbol name depends on the broker.

Which timeframe should I use?

The recommended chart timeframe is M1. The breakout confirmation timeframe is configurable.

Does it account for daylight-saving time?

Yes. The EA includes automatic New York daylight-saving-time calculations for live use. A manual broker UTC offset is provided for historical testing.

Can I change the Stop Loss and Take Profit logic?

Yes. Multiple Stop Loss, Take Profit and position-sizing modes are available.

Does it trade every day?

Not necessarily. The EA may skip a session when the opening-range width, spread, trend filter, Stop Loss distance or breakout conditions are unsuitable.

Is a VPS required?

It is not technically mandatory, but a VPS is recommended so MetaTrader 5 remains connected during the New York session.

Can it guarantee profits?

No. No automated trading system can guarantee profits. Results depend on market conditions, broker execution, spread, slippage, account settings and the risk configuration selected by the user.

Risk Warning

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in the loss of part or all of the deposited capital.

Historical results, backtests, optimisations and demonstration-account results do not guarantee equivalent future performance. Differences in price feeds, spreads, commissions, execution speed, slippage and broker contract specifications can materially affect results.

NAS100 15 MIN ORB EA is an execution tool. The user remains responsible for selecting suitable risk settings, testing the EA and monitoring the trading account.