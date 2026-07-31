Nas100 ORB Robot MT5

Automated New York Opening Range Breakout Trading for MetaTrader 5

NAS100 15 MIN ORB EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the Nasdaq 100 opening session.

The EA monitors the first 15 minutes of the New York cash-session open, records the opening-range high and low, and waits for a valid breakout opportunity. When all selected conditions are satisfied, it automatically calculates the position size, opens the trade, places the Stop Loss and Take Profit, and manages the position without requiring manual intervention.

The system is designed around disciplined and selective execution rather than constant trading. With the default configuration, the EA can take a maximum of one trade per New York trading day.

NAS100 15 MIN ORB EA does not depend on grid recovery, martingale position multiplication or uncontrolled trade stacking. Every trade is opened according to predefined entry, exit and risk-management rules.

How the Strategy Works

1. New York Session Detection

The EA identifies the New York trading day and automatically calculates the opening session using New York local time.

The default opening range is:

09:30–09:45 New York time

Automatic United States daylight-saving-time logic helps keep the session aligned throughout the year, even when the broker’s server time changes.

A manual UTC-offset option is also available for Strategy Tester data or brokers with unusual server-time configurations.

2. Opening Range Formation

During the first 15 minutes after the New York cash-market open, the EA records:

  • Opening-range high
  • Opening-range low
  • Total opening-range width
  • Available M1 price data

No trade is entered while the opening range is still being formed.

3. Trade Direction

The EA can operate in three different direction modes:

  • Buy and Sell
  • Buy Only
  • Sell Only
Key Features

Automated Trading

The EA handles opening-range calculation, signal detection, position sizing, order execution and trade management automatically.

Once the EA is configured and AutoTrading is enabled, no manual order placement is required.

One Trade Per Day

The default configuration permits only one completed breakout setup per New York trading day.

After the first valid signal has been consumed, the EA will not open another trade that day, even when price later breaks the opposite side of the opening range.

This helps prevent overtrading during volatile or indecisive sessions.

Automatic Daylight-Saving-Time Adjustment

NAS100 15 MIN ORB EA contains New York daylight-saving-time conversion logic.

This helps keep the opening range aligned with the correct US market-open time throughout summer and winter.

For historical testing, users can manually enter the UTC offset used by their broker’s historical data.

Flexible Stop Loss

Three Stop Loss calculation methods are available:

Previous Candle Stop

For a buy trade, the Stop Loss is positioned below the previous confirmation candle.

For a sell trade, the Stop Loss is positioned above the previous confirmation candle.

Opening-Range Midpoint

The Stop Loss is placed around the midpoint of the completed opening range.

Opposite Opening-Range Boundary

The Stop Loss is placed beyond the opposite side of the opening range.

Users can also configure:

  • Stop Loss buffer
  • Minimum permitted Stop Loss distance
  • Maximum permitted Stop Loss distance
  • Midpoint fallback protection

If the calculated Stop Loss does not meet the selected limits, the EA can reject the setup instead of forcing an unsuitable trade.

Flexible Take Profit

The EA provides three Take Profit modes:

Fixed NAS100 Points

A fixed number of raw NAS100 price points can be selected.

The original strategy configuration includes an optional 5-point target mode.

Risk-to-Reward Target

The Take Profit is calculated from the entry-to-Stop-Loss distance.

The default risk-to-reward setting is 1:1, but this can be adjusted.

Opening-Range Multiple

The target is calculated as a multiple of the completed opening-range width.

This allows the profit target to adapt to the size of the New York opening range.

Risk-Based Position Sizing

Four position-sizing methods are included:

  • Fixed Lot
  • Fixed Monetary Risk
  • Account Risk Percentage
  • Target-Money Sizing

The EA calculates volume according to the broker’s NAS100 contract specification, tick value, volume step and minimum lot size.

A maximum-lot limit can also be configured to prevent unexpectedly large position calculations.

Emergency Monetary Loss Protection

An optional emergency loss control continuously monitors the floating result of the EA’s active position.

If the loss reaches the selected monetary threshold, the EA attempts to close the trade.

This is an additional protection mechanism and does not replace the broker-side Stop Loss. During gaps, slippage or extremely fast markets, the final realised loss may exceed the selected amount.

Break-Even Management

The EA can automatically move the Stop Loss to the entry price once the trade reaches a selected profit distance.

Users can configure:

  • Break-even activation distance
  • Profit points locked after activation

Trailing Stop

An optional trailing-stop system is available.

The user can define:

  • Trailing activation distance
  • Trailing Stop distance

Trailing Stop is disabled by default and can be activated according to the preferred trade-management approach.

Spread Protection

Before entering a trade, the EA can compare the current Bid–Ask spread with the maximum permitted NAS100 spread.

When the spread exceeds the selected limit, the setup is rejected.

This is particularly useful around the market open, when spreads may temporarily expand.

Optional EMA Filter

An optional EMA filter can be used to align breakout trades with the selected directional trend.

The EMA timeframe and period are fully configurable.

The filter is disabled by default, allowing users to test both filtered and unfiltered ORB configurations.

Chart Display

The EA can display:

  • Opening-range high
  • Opening-range low
  • Opening-range box
  • Current session information
  • Range validation status
  • Trade status
  • Daily signal status

The chart objects and status panel can be disabled from the EA inputs.

Strategy Characteristics
  • One structured opening-range setup per day
  • No grid order accumulation
  • No martingale lot multiplication
  • No averaging into losing positions
  • No simultaneous trade stacking
  • Broker-side Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Configurable monetary and percentage risk
  • Automatic New York session handling
  • Designed specifically for NASDAQ 100 CFD trading

The EA may remain inactive on certain days when the opening range, spread, Stop Loss distance or confirmation conditions do not satisfy the selected rules.

A day without a trade does not indicate that the EA has stopped working. It may simply mean that no acceptable setup was identified.

Recommended Configuration

You can request for a customized Set file

Suggested Initial Risk Settings

There is no universal risk configuration suitable for every account.

Users should select a risk level based on their account balance, broker contract size and personal loss tolerance.

For initial testing:

  • Use a demonstration account
  • Begin with a small fixed lot or conservative risk percentage
  • Confirm the broker’s NAS100 tick value
  • Verify the opening time on the chart
  • Monitor the calculated Stop Loss and lot size
  • Avoid changing multiple parameters simultaneously

The default fixed-money value should not be used without checking how much of the account balance it represents.

How to Install
  1. Purchase and download the EA through the MQL5 Market.
  2. Open MetaTrader 5.
  3. Open your broker’s NAS100, US100 or USTEC chart.
  4. Select the M1 timeframe.
  5. Drag NAS100 15 MIN ORB EA onto the chart.
  6. Enable algorithmic trading.
  7. Select the preferred risk and strategy settings.
  8. Confirm that the chart displays the correct New York opening time.
  9. Keep MetaTrader 5 running or use a trading VPS.

Only one copy of the EA should manage the same symbol and Magic Number unless separate configurations are intentionally required.

Strategy Tester Instructions

For a more realistic MetaTrader 5 backtest:

Symbol: Your broker’s Nasdaq 100 CFD
Timeframe: M1
Testing model: Every tick based on real ticks
Spread: Current or realistic variable spread
Commission: Include the broker’s applicable trading costs
Date range: Test several different market conditions
Server UTC offset: Match the offset used by the historical data

For brokers that use UTC+2 during winter and UTC+3 during summer, verify that the historical Strategy Tester data aligns correctly with the New York opening session.

Visual testing is recommended during the first test so that the opening-range box and trade timing can be checked directly.

Important Inputs

Core Strategy

  • Entry Mode
  • Confirmation Timeframe
  • Trading Direction
  • Breakout Buffer
  • Maximum Entry Minutes
  • One Trade Per Day

New York Session

  • New York Open Hour
  • New York Open Minute
  • Opening-Range Duration
  • Force-Close Hour
  • Force-Close Minute

Range Filters

  • Minimum ORB Width
  • Maximum ORB Width
  • Maximum Spread
  • Optional EMA Filter
  • EMA Period and Timeframe

Stop Loss and Target

  • Stop Loss Method
  • Stop Buffer
  • Minimum Stop Distance
  • Maximum Stop Distance
  • Fixed-Point Target
  • Risk-to-Reward Target
  • Opening-Range Multiple

Position Sizing

  • Fixed Lot
  • Fixed Monetary Risk
  • Risk Percentage
  • Target-Money Sizing
  • Maximum Lots
  • Emergency Loss Amount

Position Management

  • Break-Even
  • Break-Even Trigger
  • Break-Even Lock
  • Trailing Stop
  • Trailing Activation
  • Trailing Distance
Frequently Asked Questions

Does the EA trade fully automatically?

Yes. It builds the opening range, identifies the breakout, calculates the position size, opens the trade and manages the position automatically.

How many trades does it take?

With the default configuration, the EA takes a maximum of one trade per New York trading day. Some days may produce no valid trade.

Does it use martingale?

No. The EA does not increase the lot size after losing trades.

Does it use a grid?

No. It does not build baskets of multiple grid positions.

Can the EA open both buy and sell trades?

Yes. The user can select Buy and Sell, Buy Only or Sell Only.

Which instrument should I use?

The EA is designed for Nasdaq 100 CFD symbols such as NAS100, US100 and USTEC. The exact symbol name depends on the broker.

Which timeframe should I use?

The recommended chart timeframe is M1. The breakout confirmation timeframe is configurable.

Does it account for daylight-saving time?

Yes. The EA includes automatic New York daylight-saving-time calculations for live use. A manual broker UTC offset is provided for historical testing.

Can I change the Stop Loss and Take Profit logic?

Yes. Multiple Stop Loss, Take Profit and position-sizing modes are available.

Does it trade every day?

Not necessarily. The EA may skip a session when the opening-range width, spread, trend filter, Stop Loss distance or breakout conditions are unsuitable.

Is a VPS required?

It is not technically mandatory, but a VPS is recommended so MetaTrader 5 remains connected during the New York session.

Can it guarantee profits?

No. No automated trading system can guarantee profits. Results depend on market conditions, broker execution, spread, slippage, account settings and the risk configuration selected by the user.

Risk Warning

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in the loss of part or all of the deposited capital.

Historical results, backtests, optimisations and demonstration-account results do not guarantee equivalent future performance. Differences in price feeds, spreads, commissions, execution speed, slippage and broker contract specifications can materially affect results.

NAS100 15 MIN ORB EA is an execution tool. The user remains responsible for selecting suitable risk settings, testing the EA and monitoring the trading account.


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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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