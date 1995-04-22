Nas100 ORB Robot MT5
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 4.91
- Активации: 7
Automated New York Opening Range Breakout Trading for MetaTrader 5
NAS100 15 MIN ORB EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the Nasdaq 100 opening session.
The EA monitors the first 15 minutes of the New York cash-session open, records the opening-range high and low, and waits for a valid breakout opportunity. When all selected conditions are satisfied, it automatically calculates the position size, opens the trade, places the Stop Loss and Take Profit, and manages the position without requiring manual intervention.
The system is designed around disciplined and selective execution rather than constant trading. With the default configuration, the EA can take a maximum of one trade per New York trading day.
NAS100 15 MIN ORB EA does not depend on grid recovery, martingale position multiplication or uncontrolled trade stacking. Every trade is opened according to predefined entry, exit and risk-management rules.
How the Strategy Works
1. New York Session Detection
The EA identifies the New York trading day and automatically calculates the opening session using New York local time.
The default opening range is:
09:30–09:45 New York time
Automatic United States daylight-saving-time logic helps keep the session aligned throughout the year, even when the broker’s server time changes.
A manual UTC-offset option is also available for Strategy Tester data or brokers with unusual server-time configurations.
2. Opening Range Formation
During the first 15 minutes after the New York cash-market open, the EA records:
- Opening-range high
- Opening-range low
- Total opening-range width
- Available M1 price data
No trade is entered while the opening range is still being formed.
3. Trade Direction
The EA can operate in three different direction modes:
- Buy and Sell
- Buy Only
- Sell Only
Automated Trading
The EA handles opening-range calculation, signal detection, position sizing, order execution and trade management automatically.
Once the EA is configured and AutoTrading is enabled, no manual order placement is required.
One Trade Per Day
The default configuration permits only one completed breakout setup per New York trading day.
After the first valid signal has been consumed, the EA will not open another trade that day, even when price later breaks the opposite side of the opening range.
This helps prevent overtrading during volatile or indecisive sessions.
Automatic Daylight-Saving-Time Adjustment
NAS100 15 MIN ORB EA contains New York daylight-saving-time conversion logic.
This helps keep the opening range aligned with the correct US market-open time throughout summer and winter.
For historical testing, users can manually enter the UTC offset used by their broker’s historical data.
Flexible Stop Loss
Three Stop Loss calculation methods are available:
Previous Candle Stop
For a buy trade, the Stop Loss is positioned below the previous confirmation candle.
For a sell trade, the Stop Loss is positioned above the previous confirmation candle.
Opening-Range Midpoint
The Stop Loss is placed around the midpoint of the completed opening range.
Opposite Opening-Range Boundary
The Stop Loss is placed beyond the opposite side of the opening range.
Users can also configure:
- Stop Loss buffer
- Minimum permitted Stop Loss distance
- Maximum permitted Stop Loss distance
- Midpoint fallback protection
If the calculated Stop Loss does not meet the selected limits, the EA can reject the setup instead of forcing an unsuitable trade.
Flexible Take Profit
The EA provides three Take Profit modes:
Fixed NAS100 Points
A fixed number of raw NAS100 price points can be selected.
The original strategy configuration includes an optional 5-point target mode.
Risk-to-Reward Target
The Take Profit is calculated from the entry-to-Stop-Loss distance.
The default risk-to-reward setting is 1:1, but this can be adjusted.
Opening-Range Multiple
The target is calculated as a multiple of the completed opening-range width.
This allows the profit target to adapt to the size of the New York opening range.
Risk-Based Position Sizing
Four position-sizing methods are included:
- Fixed Lot
- Fixed Monetary Risk
- Account Risk Percentage
- Target-Money Sizing
The EA calculates volume according to the broker’s NAS100 contract specification, tick value, volume step and minimum lot size.
A maximum-lot limit can also be configured to prevent unexpectedly large position calculations.
Emergency Monetary Loss Protection
An optional emergency loss control continuously monitors the floating result of the EA’s active position.
If the loss reaches the selected monetary threshold, the EA attempts to close the trade.
This is an additional protection mechanism and does not replace the broker-side Stop Loss. During gaps, slippage or extremely fast markets, the final realised loss may exceed the selected amount.
Break-Even Management
The EA can automatically move the Stop Loss to the entry price once the trade reaches a selected profit distance.
Users can configure:
- Break-even activation distance
- Profit points locked after activation
Trailing Stop
An optional trailing-stop system is available.
The user can define:
- Trailing activation distance
- Trailing Stop distance
Trailing Stop is disabled by default and can be activated according to the preferred trade-management approach.
Spread Protection
Before entering a trade, the EA can compare the current Bid–Ask spread with the maximum permitted NAS100 spread.
When the spread exceeds the selected limit, the setup is rejected.
This is particularly useful around the market open, when spreads may temporarily expand.
Optional EMA Filter
An optional EMA filter can be used to align breakout trades with the selected directional trend.
The EMA timeframe and period are fully configurable.
The filter is disabled by default, allowing users to test both filtered and unfiltered ORB configurations.
Chart Display
The EA can display:
- Opening-range high
- Opening-range low
- Opening-range box
- Current session information
- Range validation status
- Trade status
- Daily signal status
The chart objects and status panel can be disabled from the EA inputs.Strategy Characteristics
- One structured opening-range setup per day
- No grid order accumulation
- No martingale lot multiplication
- No averaging into losing positions
- No simultaneous trade stacking
- Broker-side Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Configurable monetary and percentage risk
- Automatic New York session handling
- Designed specifically for NASDAQ 100 CFD trading
The EA may remain inactive on certain days when the opening range, spread, Stop Loss distance or confirmation conditions do not satisfy the selected rules.
A day without a trade does not indicate that the EA has stopped working. It may simply mean that no acceptable setup was identified.Recommended Configuration
You can request for a customized Set fileSuggested Initial Risk Settings
There is no universal risk configuration suitable for every account.
Users should select a risk level based on their account balance, broker contract size and personal loss tolerance.
For initial testing:
- Use a demonstration account
- Begin with a small fixed lot or conservative risk percentage
- Confirm the broker’s NAS100 tick value
- Verify the opening time on the chart
- Monitor the calculated Stop Loss and lot size
- Avoid changing multiple parameters simultaneously
The default fixed-money value should not be used without checking how much of the account balance it represents.How to Install
- Purchase and download the EA through the MQL5 Market.
- Open MetaTrader 5.
- Open your broker’s NAS100, US100 or USTEC chart.
- Select the M1 timeframe.
- Drag NAS100 15 MIN ORB EA onto the chart.
- Enable algorithmic trading.
- Select the preferred risk and strategy settings.
- Confirm that the chart displays the correct New York opening time.
- Keep MetaTrader 5 running or use a trading VPS.
Only one copy of the EA should manage the same symbol and Magic Number unless separate configurations are intentionally required.Strategy Tester Instructions
For a more realistic MetaTrader 5 backtest:
Symbol: Your broker’s Nasdaq 100 CFD
Timeframe: M1
Testing model: Every tick based on real ticks
Spread: Current or realistic variable spread
Commission: Include the broker’s applicable trading costs
Date range: Test several different market conditions
Server UTC offset: Match the offset used by the historical data
For brokers that use UTC+2 during winter and UTC+3 during summer, verify that the historical Strategy Tester data aligns correctly with the New York opening session.
Visual testing is recommended during the first test so that the opening-range box and trade timing can be checked directly.Important Inputs
Core Strategy
- Entry Mode
- Confirmation Timeframe
- Trading Direction
- Breakout Buffer
- Maximum Entry Minutes
- One Trade Per Day
New York Session
- New York Open Hour
- New York Open Minute
- Opening-Range Duration
- Force-Close Hour
- Force-Close Minute
Range Filters
- Minimum ORB Width
- Maximum ORB Width
- Maximum Spread
- Optional EMA Filter
- EMA Period and Timeframe
Stop Loss and Target
- Stop Loss Method
- Stop Buffer
- Minimum Stop Distance
- Maximum Stop Distance
- Fixed-Point Target
- Risk-to-Reward Target
- Opening-Range Multiple
Position Sizing
- Fixed Lot
- Fixed Monetary Risk
- Risk Percentage
- Target-Money Sizing
- Maximum Lots
- Emergency Loss Amount
Position Management
- Break-Even
- Break-Even Trigger
- Break-Even Lock
- Trailing Stop
- Trailing Activation
- Trailing Distance
Does the EA trade fully automatically?
Yes. It builds the opening range, identifies the breakout, calculates the position size, opens the trade and manages the position automatically.
How many trades does it take?
With the default configuration, the EA takes a maximum of one trade per New York trading day. Some days may produce no valid trade.
Does it use martingale?
No. The EA does not increase the lot size after losing trades.
Does it use a grid?
No. It does not build baskets of multiple grid positions.
Can the EA open both buy and sell trades?
Yes. The user can select Buy and Sell, Buy Only or Sell Only.
Which instrument should I use?
The EA is designed for Nasdaq 100 CFD symbols such as NAS100, US100 and USTEC. The exact symbol name depends on the broker.
Which timeframe should I use?
The recommended chart timeframe is M1. The breakout confirmation timeframe is configurable.
Does it account for daylight-saving time?
Yes. The EA includes automatic New York daylight-saving-time calculations for live use. A manual broker UTC offset is provided for historical testing.
Can I change the Stop Loss and Take Profit logic?
Yes. Multiple Stop Loss, Take Profit and position-sizing modes are available.
Does it trade every day?
Not necessarily. The EA may skip a session when the opening-range width, spread, trend filter, Stop Loss distance or breakout conditions are unsuitable.
Is a VPS required?
It is not technically mandatory, but a VPS is recommended so MetaTrader 5 remains connected during the New York session.
Can it guarantee profits?
No. No automated trading system can guarantee profits. Results depend on market conditions, broker execution, spread, slippage, account settings and the risk configuration selected by the user.Risk Warning
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in the loss of part or all of the deposited capital.
Historical results, backtests, optimisations and demonstration-account results do not guarantee equivalent future performance. Differences in price feeds, spreads, commissions, execution speed, slippage and broker contract specifications can materially affect results.
NAS100 15 MIN ORB EA is an execution tool. The user remains responsible for selecting suitable risk settings, testing the EA and monitoring the trading account.