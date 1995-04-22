Nas100 ORB Robot MT5

Automated New York Opening Range Breakout Trading for MetaTrader 5

NAS100 15 MIN ORB EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the Nasdaq 100 opening session.

The EA monitors the first 15 minutes of the New York cash-session open, records the opening-range high and low, and waits for a valid breakout opportunity. When all selected conditions are satisfied, it automatically calculates the position size, opens the trade, places the Stop Loss and Take Profit, and manages the position without requiring manual intervention.

The system is designed around disciplined and selective execution rather than constant trading. With the default configuration, the EA can take a maximum of one trade per New York trading day.

NAS100 15 MIN ORB EA does not depend on grid recovery, martingale position multiplication or uncontrolled trade stacking. Every trade is opened according to predefined entry, exit and risk-management rules.

How the Strategy Works

1. New York Session Detection

The EA identifies the New York trading day and automatically calculates the opening session using New York local time.

The default opening range is:

09:30–09:45 New York time

Automatic United States daylight-saving-time logic helps keep the session aligned throughout the year, even when the broker’s server time changes.

A manual UTC-offset option is also available for Strategy Tester data or brokers with unusual server-time configurations.

2. Opening Range Formation

During the first 15 minutes after the New York cash-market open, the EA records:

  • Opening-range high
  • Opening-range low
  • Total opening-range width
  • Available M1 price data

No trade is entered while the opening range is still being formed.

3. Trade Direction

The EA can operate in three different direction modes:

  • Buy and Sell
  • Buy Only
  • Sell Only
Key Features

Automated Trading

The EA handles opening-range calculation, signal detection, position sizing, order execution and trade management automatically.

Once the EA is configured and AutoTrading is enabled, no manual order placement is required.

One Trade Per Day

The default configuration permits only one completed breakout setup per New York trading day.

After the first valid signal has been consumed, the EA will not open another trade that day, even when price later breaks the opposite side of the opening range.

This helps prevent overtrading during volatile or indecisive sessions.

Automatic Daylight-Saving-Time Adjustment

NAS100 15 MIN ORB EA contains New York daylight-saving-time conversion logic.

This helps keep the opening range aligned with the correct US market-open time throughout summer and winter.

For historical testing, users can manually enter the UTC offset used by their broker’s historical data.

Flexible Stop Loss

Three Stop Loss calculation methods are available:

Previous Candle Stop

For a buy trade, the Stop Loss is positioned below the previous confirmation candle.

For a sell trade, the Stop Loss is positioned above the previous confirmation candle.

Opening-Range Midpoint

The Stop Loss is placed around the midpoint of the completed opening range.

Opposite Opening-Range Boundary

The Stop Loss is placed beyond the opposite side of the opening range.

Users can also configure:

  • Stop Loss buffer
  • Minimum permitted Stop Loss distance
  • Maximum permitted Stop Loss distance
  • Midpoint fallback protection

If the calculated Stop Loss does not meet the selected limits, the EA can reject the setup instead of forcing an unsuitable trade.

Flexible Take Profit

The EA provides three Take Profit modes:

Fixed NAS100 Points

A fixed number of raw NAS100 price points can be selected.

The original strategy configuration includes an optional 5-point target mode.

Risk-to-Reward Target

The Take Profit is calculated from the entry-to-Stop-Loss distance.

The default risk-to-reward setting is 1:1, but this can be adjusted.

Opening-Range Multiple

The target is calculated as a multiple of the completed opening-range width.

This allows the profit target to adapt to the size of the New York opening range.

Risk-Based Position Sizing

Four position-sizing methods are included:

  • Fixed Lot
  • Fixed Monetary Risk
  • Account Risk Percentage
  • Target-Money Sizing

The EA calculates volume according to the broker’s NAS100 contract specification, tick value, volume step and minimum lot size.

A maximum-lot limit can also be configured to prevent unexpectedly large position calculations.

Emergency Monetary Loss Protection

An optional emergency loss control continuously monitors the floating result of the EA’s active position.

If the loss reaches the selected monetary threshold, the EA attempts to close the trade.

This is an additional protection mechanism and does not replace the broker-side Stop Loss. During gaps, slippage or extremely fast markets, the final realised loss may exceed the selected amount.

Break-Even Management

The EA can automatically move the Stop Loss to the entry price once the trade reaches a selected profit distance.

Users can configure:

  • Break-even activation distance
  • Profit points locked after activation

Trailing Stop

An optional trailing-stop system is available.

The user can define:

  • Trailing activation distance
  • Trailing Stop distance

Trailing Stop is disabled by default and can be activated according to the preferred trade-management approach.

Spread Protection

Before entering a trade, the EA can compare the current Bid–Ask spread with the maximum permitted NAS100 spread.

When the spread exceeds the selected limit, the setup is rejected.

This is particularly useful around the market open, when spreads may temporarily expand.

Optional EMA Filter

An optional EMA filter can be used to align breakout trades with the selected directional trend.

The EMA timeframe and period are fully configurable.

The filter is disabled by default, allowing users to test both filtered and unfiltered ORB configurations.

Chart Display

The EA can display:

  • Opening-range high
  • Opening-range low
  • Opening-range box
  • Current session information
  • Range validation status
  • Trade status
  • Daily signal status

The chart objects and status panel can be disabled from the EA inputs.

Strategy Characteristics
  • One structured opening-range setup per day
  • No grid order accumulation
  • No martingale lot multiplication
  • No averaging into losing positions
  • No simultaneous trade stacking
  • Broker-side Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Configurable monetary and percentage risk
  • Automatic New York session handling
  • Designed specifically for NASDAQ 100 CFD trading

The EA may remain inactive on certain days when the opening range, spread, Stop Loss distance or confirmation conditions do not satisfy the selected rules.

A day without a trade does not indicate that the EA has stopped working. It may simply mean that no acceptable setup was identified.

Recommended Configuration

You can request for a customized Set file

Suggested Initial Risk Settings

There is no universal risk configuration suitable for every account.

Users should select a risk level based on their account balance, broker contract size and personal loss tolerance.

For initial testing:

  • Use a demonstration account
  • Begin with a small fixed lot or conservative risk percentage
  • Confirm the broker’s NAS100 tick value
  • Verify the opening time on the chart
  • Monitor the calculated Stop Loss and lot size
  • Avoid changing multiple parameters simultaneously

The default fixed-money value should not be used without checking how much of the account balance it represents.

How to Install
  1. Purchase and download the EA through the MQL5 Market.
  2. Open MetaTrader 5.
  3. Open your broker’s NAS100, US100 or USTEC chart.
  4. Select the M1 timeframe.
  5. Drag NAS100 15 MIN ORB EA onto the chart.
  6. Enable algorithmic trading.
  7. Select the preferred risk and strategy settings.
  8. Confirm that the chart displays the correct New York opening time.
  9. Keep MetaTrader 5 running or use a trading VPS.

Only one copy of the EA should manage the same symbol and Magic Number unless separate configurations are intentionally required.

Strategy Tester Instructions

For a more realistic MetaTrader 5 backtest:

Symbol: Your broker’s Nasdaq 100 CFD
Timeframe: M1
Testing model: Every tick based on real ticks
Spread: Current or realistic variable spread
Commission: Include the broker’s applicable trading costs
Date range: Test several different market conditions
Server UTC offset: Match the offset used by the historical data

For brokers that use UTC+2 during winter and UTC+3 during summer, verify that the historical Strategy Tester data aligns correctly with the New York opening session.

Visual testing is recommended during the first test so that the opening-range box and trade timing can be checked directly.

Important Inputs

Core Strategy

  • Entry Mode
  • Confirmation Timeframe
  • Trading Direction
  • Breakout Buffer
  • Maximum Entry Minutes
  • One Trade Per Day

New York Session

  • New York Open Hour
  • New York Open Minute
  • Opening-Range Duration
  • Force-Close Hour
  • Force-Close Minute

Range Filters

  • Minimum ORB Width
  • Maximum ORB Width
  • Maximum Spread
  • Optional EMA Filter
  • EMA Period and Timeframe

Stop Loss and Target

  • Stop Loss Method
  • Stop Buffer
  • Minimum Stop Distance
  • Maximum Stop Distance
  • Fixed-Point Target
  • Risk-to-Reward Target
  • Opening-Range Multiple

Position Sizing

  • Fixed Lot
  • Fixed Monetary Risk
  • Risk Percentage
  • Target-Money Sizing
  • Maximum Lots
  • Emergency Loss Amount

Position Management

  • Break-Even
  • Break-Even Trigger
  • Break-Even Lock
  • Trailing Stop
  • Trailing Activation
  • Trailing Distance
Frequently Asked Questions

Does the EA trade fully automatically?

Yes. It builds the opening range, identifies the breakout, calculates the position size, opens the trade and manages the position automatically.

How many trades does it take?

With the default configuration, the EA takes a maximum of one trade per New York trading day. Some days may produce no valid trade.

Does it use martingale?

No. The EA does not increase the lot size after losing trades.

Does it use a grid?

No. It does not build baskets of multiple grid positions.

Can the EA open both buy and sell trades?

Yes. The user can select Buy and Sell, Buy Only or Sell Only.

Which instrument should I use?

The EA is designed for Nasdaq 100 CFD symbols such as NAS100, US100 and USTEC. The exact symbol name depends on the broker.

Which timeframe should I use?

The recommended chart timeframe is M1. The breakout confirmation timeframe is configurable.

Does it account for daylight-saving time?

Yes. The EA includes automatic New York daylight-saving-time calculations for live use. A manual broker UTC offset is provided for historical testing.

Can I change the Stop Loss and Take Profit logic?

Yes. Multiple Stop Loss, Take Profit and position-sizing modes are available.

Does it trade every day?

Not necessarily. The EA may skip a session when the opening-range width, spread, trend filter, Stop Loss distance or breakout conditions are unsuitable.

Is a VPS required?

It is not technically mandatory, but a VPS is recommended so MetaTrader 5 remains connected during the New York session.

Can it guarantee profits?

No. No automated trading system can guarantee profits. Results depend on market conditions, broker execution, spread, slippage, account settings and the risk configuration selected by the user.

Risk Warning

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in the loss of part or all of the deposited capital.

Historical results, backtests, optimisations and demonstration-account results do not guarantee equivalent future performance. Differences in price feeds, spreads, commissions, execution speed, slippage and broker contract specifications can materially affect results.

NAS100 15 MIN ORB EA is an execution tool. The user remains responsible for selecting suitable risk settings, testing the EA and monitoring the trading account.


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BacktestPro LLC
Эксперты
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Эксперты
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
DAX H1 3stars MT5
Marek Kupka
Эксперты
This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX H1 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX H1 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been b
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.8 (30)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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