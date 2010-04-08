FOMO Lock
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.20
A FOMO blocker to click before opening an emotional trade.
Once activated, the blocker remains in effect—even if you change settings or restart MT5—until the timer runs out, preventing you from opening new trades.
Set the duration you need for your mindset to return to normal.
Use it without restraint.
If you open a trade during this period, it will be closed immediately.
Coming soon in English.
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Check out my alert for stepping away from your PC as well:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188896
Check out my dashboard as well, which displays unified information from all open MT5 instances:
https://github.com/hbrtza/mt5_dashboard/releases