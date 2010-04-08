FOMO Lock

A FOMO blocker to click before opening an emotional trade.

Once activated, the blocker remains in effect—even if you change settings or restart MT5—until the timer runs out, preventing you from opening new trades.

Set the duration you need for your mindset to return to normal.

Use it without restraint.

If you open a trade during this period, it will be closed immediately.

Coming soon in English.

-----

Check out my alert for stepping away from your PC as well:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188896


Check out my dashboard as well, which displays unified information from all open MT5 instances:

https://github.com/hbrtza/mt5_dashboard/releases


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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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Time to Coffee
Henrique Bortolanza
Utilities
A simple utility that tells you to leave the computer and go for a walk and have a coffee every 60 minutes, or however long you configure. The function is to remind us to get off the computer and go for a walk so as not to make the mistake of opening up an emotional order, taking every day to the end and a simple walk would solve the problem. --- Check out my FOMO blocker as well https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188473 Check out my dashboard as well, which displays unified information
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