Crazy Goldd
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.19
- Activations: 5
CrazyGold — XAUUSD
Trade the range. Trust the structure. No emotions.
CrazyGold is a session-based Support/Resistance breakout Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It identifies the key support and resistance levels formed during a defined session, then places a pending order pair to capture genuine breakouts — while built-in protections keep risk controlled through volatile and quiet market conditions alike.
TWO SELECTABLE MODES:
- Mode 1 — Precision (ATR-based): SL and TP automatically scale with current market volatility (ATR). Adaptive, not a fixed distance.
- Mode 2 — Short SL (fixed-distance): Uses a fixed SL/TP distance regardless of volatility. Tighter risk per trade, more predictable stop placement.
Buyers can switch between the two modes anytime from the EA's input settings — no reinstall needed.
KEY FEATURES:
- Symbol: XAUUSD only
- Cross-broker digit adjustment: automatically keeps SL/TP/trailing distances consistent in real dollar terms, regardless of whether your broker quotes XAUUSD with 2 or 3 decimal digits
- Flexible position sizing: fixed lot or percentage-risk-based automatic lot calculation
- Built-in trailing stop for profit protection
- Drawdown Protection: automatically reduces lot size after consecutive losses, plus an optional "emergency brake" if daily drawdown hits a maximum threshold
- High-impact news filter and holiday filter to avoid trading into major volatility events
- Automatic Friday-close protection and pending order expiry (no stale orders left hanging)
- Configurable daily trade limit
- Live on-chart HUD panel: account balance/equity/margin, daily/monthly/total P&L, current session levels, spread, ATR, and trailing status — all visible at a glance
- Fully automated execution, no manual intervention needed
INPUT SETTINGS:
- Trading mode (Precision / Short SL)
- Session start & end hours — set according to your broker's server time
- SL/TP distance (ATR multiplier in Precision mode, or fixed points in Short SL mode)
- Lot sizing method: fixed lot or risk % per trade
- Trailing stop start distance & step
- Max trades per day
- Drawdown protection: consecutive-loss threshold and lot reduction multiplier
- Maximum daily drawdown limit (optional auto-pause)
- News filter on/off and time buffer before/after high-impact events
- Holiday filter on/off
- HUD panel display on/off and position on screen
REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum deposit: $100
- Zero Spread or ECN account recommended
- VPS strongly recommended for stable 24/5 execution
- Works across brokers with different digit/point configurations for XAUUSD (auto-adjusted)
RECOMMENDED BROKER: Exness
Suitable for long-term use — this EA is designed with multiple layers of risk control for consistent operation over time. We recommend backtesting via Strategy Tester (Free Demo) and reviewing the HUD panel's live stats before going live.
Past results do not guarantee future results. Trade responsibly.