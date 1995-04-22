Crazy Goldd

CrazyGold — XAUUSD

Trade the range. Trust the structure. No emotions.

CrazyGold is a session-based Support/Resistance breakout Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It identifies the key support and resistance levels formed during a defined session, then places a pending order pair to capture genuine breakouts — while built-in protections keep risk controlled through volatile and quiet market conditions alike.

TWO SELECTABLE MODES:

Mode 1 — Precision (ATR-based) : SL and TP automatically scale with current market volatility (ATR). Adaptive, not a fixed distance.

: SL and TP automatically scale with current market volatility (ATR). Adaptive, not a fixed distance. Mode 2 — Short SL (fixed-distance): Uses a fixed SL/TP distance regardless of volatility. Tighter risk per trade, more predictable stop placement.

Buyers can switch between the two modes anytime from the EA's input settings — no reinstall needed.

KEY FEATURES:

Symbol: XAUUSD only

Cross-broker digit adjustment: automatically keeps SL/TP/trailing distances consistent in real dollar terms, regardless of whether your broker quotes XAUUSD with 2 or 3 decimal digits

Flexible position sizing: fixed lot or percentage-risk-based automatic lot calculation

Built-in trailing stop for profit protection

Drawdown Protection: automatically reduces lot size after consecutive losses, plus an optional "emergency brake" if daily drawdown hits a maximum threshold

High-impact news filter and holiday filter to avoid trading into major volatility events

Automatic Friday-close protection and pending order expiry (no stale orders left hanging)

Configurable daily trade limit

Live on-chart HUD panel: account balance/equity/margin, daily/monthly/total P&L, current session levels, spread, ATR, and trailing status — all visible at a glance

Fully automated execution, no manual intervention needed

INPUT SETTINGS:

Trading mode (Precision / Short SL)

Session start & end hours — set according to your broker's server time

SL/TP distance (ATR multiplier in Precision mode, or fixed points in Short SL mode)

Lot sizing method: fixed lot or risk % per trade

Trailing stop start distance & step

Max trades per day

Drawdown protection: consecutive-loss threshold and lot reduction multiplier

Maximum daily drawdown limit (optional auto-pause)

News filter on/off and time buffer before/after high-impact events

Holiday filter on/off

HUD panel display on/off and position on screen

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum deposit: $100

Zero Spread or ECN account recommended

VPS strongly recommended for stable 24/5 execution

Works across brokers with different digit/point configurations for XAUUSD (auto-adjusted)

RECOMMENDED BROKER: Exness

Suitable for long-term use — this EA is designed with multiple layers of risk control for consistent operation over time. We recommend backtesting via Strategy Tester (Free Demo) and reviewing the HUD panel's live stats before going live.

Past results do not guarantee future results. Trade responsibly.