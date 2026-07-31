MTF Time Navigator

  • Indicators
  • Yuya Kogoshi
    Yuya Kogoshi

    Yuya Kogoshi

    I am a trader and tool developer focused on making chart analysis clearer, faster, and more practical.
    I believe good trading begins with understanding market structure rather than reacting to noise.
  • Version: 3.409
  • Updated: 31 July 2026
  • Activations: 5
Spend less time navigating. More time reviewing.

MTF Time Navigator removes the repeated work of finding the same point across multiple timeframe charts.

Mark it once.
Move it once.
Find it on every synchronized chart.

Stay focused on the chart review — not on moving each chart to the same point in time.


User Manual
For complete installation instructions, operation details, settings, and FAQs, see the MTF Time Navigator – User Manual.


Draw one vertical line. See the same moment on every timeframe.


Place a vertical line on the chart with MTF Time Navigator.

Your other open timeframe charts automatically move to that same point in time, with synchronized vertical lines marking the same moment on every chart.


Immediately after the move, the synchronized vertical lines are highlighted for three seconds — so your eyes find them immediately.


Move the line. Keep every timeframe with you.


Drag the synchronized vertical line to another moment.

All your open timeframe charts follow automatically, staying aligned to the same point in time.


No repeated scrolling.

No searching for the same moment again.



Pick a date. Go there together.


Select a date from the panel and press GO.

No time entry needed.


All your open timeframe charts jump to 00:00 on the selected date together, ready for you to fine-tune the exact moment by dragging the synchronized vertical line.


No dragging through months of history.

No entering hours and minutes just to get close.



Done with the past? Bring every chart back.


Press TODAY.

All your open timeframe charts return to the latest market data together.


One click.

Every timeframe.

Back to now.



Done reviewing? Clear every line.


Press CLEAR.

All synchronized vertical lines are removed from your open timeframe charts together.


One click.

Every chart.



One panel. Every timeframe.


MTF Time Navigator gives you one simple control point for your synchronized timeframe charts.


Click MARK, then place a vertical line on the chart.


Use it just like the familiar MetaTrader 5 vertical line — drag it to another moment, and your other timeframe charts follow automatically.


Jump to a date, return to the latest market data, or clear every synchronized vertical line from one simple panel.


You work from one chart.

Your other timeframe charts follow.


To move the panel, drag it from the top section.



See the bigger picture. Check the details.


Review a setup on H4.

Check the structure on H1.

Refine the moment on M15 or M5.


MTF Time Navigator keeps every timeframe connected to the same moment in time — so you can focus on the analysis, not on finding your place again.


Less searching.

More reviewing.

Stay with the same moment in time.



Built for the timeframes traders actually use.


MTF Time Navigator supports all major MT5 timeframes:


M1 / M5 / M15 / M30 / H1 / H4 / D1 / W1 / MN1


Choose the timeframe combination that fits your analysis.


MTF Time Navigator keeps them connected to the same moment in time.



Important Notes


Same symbol synchronization


MTF Time Navigator synchronizes supported open charts of the same symbol.

The Standard Edition supports up to three synchronized vertical lines at the same time.



One instance per symbol


For the Standard Edition, we recommend using one MTF Time Navigator instance per symbol.


Open chart requirement


MTF Time Navigator synchronizes only charts that are currently open in MetaTrader 5.


Supported timeframes


MTF Time Navigator supports the following MT5 timeframes:


M1 / M5 / M15 / M30 / H1 / H4 / D1 / W1 / MN1


Other built-in MT5 timeframes are not supported in the Standard Edition.


Historical data availability


Navigation to past dates depends on the historical data available from your broker in MetaTrader 5.


MTF Time Navigator can move only within the past data available on each MT5 chart.


For example, an H4 chart may allow navigation much further back in time, while an M15 or M5 chart may stop earlier because lower timeframes require many more bars and your broker may not provide data that far back.


GO time basis


GO jumps to 00:00 based on the broker’s MT5 chart/server time.


It does not use your PC local time or UTC.



Stop checking charts one by one.

Navigate your timeframes together.


User Manual
For complete installation instructions, operation details, settings, and FAQs, see the MTF Time Navigator – User Manual.


Built by a trader, for traders.

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TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals strictly at the close of a candle! TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several. There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics"
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SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
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Indicators
CISD Levels Pro automatically draws CISD Buy and Sell levels directly on your chart. It highlights pending levels while they are forming, then marks confirmed levels after the confirmation candle closes. Optional confirmation arrows help you spot the signal quickly. This tool is designed for traders who want clean, simple CISD level visualization without extra indicators or clutter. Key Features Draws Bullish (BUY) CISD levels and Bearish (SELL) CISD levels Shows Pending levels (dashed) and
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
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Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicators
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
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