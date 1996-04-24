Equivalent MA Pro

  • 指标
  • Yuya Kogoshi
    Yuya Kogoshi

    Yuya Kogoshi

    I am a trader and tool developer focused on making chart analysis clearer, faster, and more practical.
    I believe good trading begins with understanding market structure rather than reacting to noise.
  • 版本: 1.0
  • 激活: 5
EQUIVALENT MA PRO

MQL5 PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

HERO

THE NUMBER CHANGES.

THE MEANING DOESN’T.

Display your higher-timeframe moving averages correctly on lower timeframes.

Then synchronize the entire MA environment across every open chart of the same symbol.

USER MANUAL


For complete setup instructions, feature details, important notes, and FAQs, see the Equivalent MA Pro User Manual


WHY EQUIVALENT MA?

SAME PERIOD.

DIFFERENT MEANING.

The same MA period represents a different amount of market time when the chart timeframe changes.

EMA 50 on H4 and EMA 50 on M15 use the same period number, but they do not represent the same market horizon.

Equivalent MA Pro automatically converts the period so the MA keeps the same market-time reference.

H4 EMA 50
= H1 EMA 200
= M15 EMA 800
= M5 EMA 2400

The number changes.
The meaning remains consistent.

FEATURE 01

THE RELATIONSHIP.

MADE VISIBLE.

Set the Base Timeframe and the three Main MA periods you already use.

Equivalent MA Pro automatically calculates the corresponding periods for the current chart timeframe.

Example:

Base Timeframe: H4
Main MA: 20 / 50 / 100
Current Chart: H1
Equivalent Periods: 80 / 200 / 400

No manual calculation is required.

FEATURE 02

YOUR MA.

YOUR WAY.

Choose EMA or SMA.

Choose the Base Timeframe.

Set your preferred Main MA periods.

Equivalent MA Pro works with your existing analysis method instead of forcing you to adopt a new one.

FEATURE 03

ONE MASTER.

FULL SYNC.

Configure the MA environment once on the Master chart.

Other open charts of the same symbol operate as Followers and automatically receive the corresponding MA settings.

When the Master settings change, the Followers update automatically.

Change it once.
See it across every chart.

FEATURE 04

HIGHER-TIMEFRAME REFERENCE.

CURRENT-TIMEFRAME STRUCTURE.

Main MAs display moving averages converted from the selected Base Timeframe.

Local MAs display moving averages calculated directly from the current chart timeframe.

See the higher-timeframe reference and the current-timeframe structure together on the same chart.

LOCAL MA

Three Local MAs are displayed by default:

20 / 50 / 100

Local MAs use dotted lines so they can be distinguished from the Main MAs.

Each Main MA and Local MA can be shown or hidden separately.

FEATURE 05

THERE WHEN YOU NEED IT.

GONE WHEN YOU DON’T.

Keep the panel visible while adjusting the settings.

Minimize it when you want more chart space.

Restore it whenever you need it again.

STANDARD OR PRO?

STANDARD EDITION

Equivalent MA Standard is designed for use on one chart at a time.

The indicator must be attached and configured separately on each chart.

PRO EDITION

Equivalent MA Pro adds Full Sync and Local MAs to the core Equivalent MA functions.

Configure one Master chart and automatically apply the MA environment to other open charts of the same symbol.

MAIN FEATURES

·       Automatic equivalent-period conversion

·       Higher-timeframe MAs displayed on lower timeframes

·       EMA and SMA support

·       Three configurable Main MAs

·       Three Local MAs

·       Local MA default periods: 20 / 50 / 100

·       One Master per symbol

·       Automatic Follower synchronization

·       Centralized control from the Master chart

·       Independent operation across different symbols

·       Individual MA show and hide controls

·       Minimize and restore panel

IMPORTANT NOTES

SAME MARKET TIME

Equivalent periods represent the same amount of market time.

The calculated MA price values may not match exactly across timeframes because each timeframe uses different candle data.

This is normal.

BASE TIMEFRAME

H4 is the default and recommended Base Timeframe.

The Master chart itself does not have to use H4.

The Master chart timeframe and the Base Timeframe are separate settings.

ONE MASTER PER SYMBOL

Only one Pro Master can operate for each symbol.

Different symbols can each use their own independent Master.

STANDARD EDITION

Equivalent MA Standard and Equivalent MA Pro should not be used on the same symbol at the same time.

If Standard Edition is detected, Pro waits until Standard Edition is removed.

SUPPORTED TIMEFRAMES

M1
M5
M15
M30
H1
H4
D1
W1
MN1

FAQ

Q1. Why do the equivalent periods become very large?

Lower timeframes require more candles to represent the same amount of market time.

Example:

H4 EMA 50
= H1 EMA 200
= M15 EMA 800
= M5 EMA 2400

Large equivalent periods are normal and are not an error.

Q2. Can I use Pro on multiple symbols?

Yes.

Each symbol can operate with its own independent Master.

Q3. Can I use Standard and Pro at the same time?

They can be used on different symbols.

They should not be used on the same symbol at the same time.

PRODUCT INFORMATION

Product: Equivalent MA Pro
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Edition: Pro Edition
Price: 99 USD

DISCLAIMER

Equivalent MA Pro is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5.

It does not provide trading signals, investment advice, or guarantees of profit.

Trading involves risk.

All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.

BUILT BY A TRADER,

FOR TRADERS.


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INTENSYWNY SCALPER PRO — 单个指标中的完整超短线系统 1. Adaptive ATR-Based Targets — Works on Any Market & Timeframe 1. 基于 ATR 的自适应目标 — 适用于任何市场和时间周期 Take-profit spacing and stop-loss distance are calculated from real market volatility (ATR). Switch between M1, M15 or M30+, or jump from Gold to Bitcoin to indices — the indicator instantly recalculates all levels. No manual configuration, ever. 止盈间距和止损距离根据实际市场波动率 (ATR) 计算。无论是从 M1、M15 还是 M30+ 之间切换，或者从黄金、比特币跳转到股指 — 指标都会立即重新计算所有级别。无需任何手动配置。 2. Six-Level Profit Str
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4.51 (148)
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指标
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4.89 (93)
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5 (3)
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5 (7)
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指标
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5 (4)
指标
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
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PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
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可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
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5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
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Siarhei Vashchylka
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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
大师版是一款专业级的分析工具，旨在通过成交量和资金流向的视角来可视化市场结构。与标准的成交量指标不同，该工具直接在图表上显示每日成交量分布，让您准确看到价格发现发生的位置以及“聪明钱”的定位。 此大师版专为清晰度和速度而设计，具有独特的自动主题同步系统，加载后即刻美化您的图表布局。 主要特点： 真实资金流向计算： 超越标准的跳动量。启用“Use Money Flow”时，成交量按价格加权，揭示了特定价格水平的实际资金投入。 价值区域 (VA) 可视化： 自动计算价值区域（默认为成交量的70%）。 VA填充： 为价值区域背景着色，以便即时识别控制区域。 关键水平： 清晰标记控制点 (POC)、价值区域高点 (VAH) 和价值区域低点 (VAL)。 专业标记系统： 扫描概况结构以识别关键交易区域： HVN (高成交量节点)： 接受和盘整区域（支撑/阻力）。 LVN (低成交量节点)： 拒绝区域或“快速通过”区域。 所有标记均向右绘制延长线，便于监控。 Delta 背离（左侧直方图）： 左侧直方图可视化每个级别的买卖压力对比。这有助于识别隐藏的背离——即价格可能上涨，但卖家在这些水平上激进打
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
指标
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。   该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
指标
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro 是一款適用於 MetaTrader 5 的趨勢跟隨指標，專為希望在圖表上獲得更清晰訊號、更有結構的交易設定，以及更實用風險管理的交易者而設計。 它不僅僅顯示一個簡單的箭頭，GEM Signal Pro 還能以更清晰、更易讀的方式呈現完整的交易思路。當條件確認完成後，指標可在圖表上顯示進場價、止損價與止盈目標，幫助交易者更有效率地評估交易設定。 運作方式 該指標首先根據其內部邏輯識別有效的初始訊號。 當確認條件滿足後，GEM Signal Pro 會在圖表上顯示完整的交易設定。這讓交易者可以更清楚地看到交易結構，並減少手動分析與計算的工作量。 圖表上的交易價位 對於已確認的訊號，GEM Signal Pro 可顯示： 進場價 止損價 止盈 1 止盈 2 止盈 3 風險報酬比 這讓交易設定更容易理解，也有助於讓圖表分析更有條理。 內建風險管理 風險管理是此指標設計的重要部分。 止損位基於近期市場結構，結合附近的擺動高低點與可選的 ATR 緩衝距離。這能讓交易價位更貼近當前市場條件，而不只是依賴固定距離。 圖表資訊面板 GEM Si
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
指标
RelicusRoad Pro: 量化市场操作系统 终身访问限时 70% 折扣 - 加入 2,000+ 交易员社区 为什么大多数交易者即使拥有“完美”指标也会失败？ 因为他们在真空中交易 单一概念 。没有背景的信号是赌博。要持续获胜，您需要 共振 (CONFLUENCE) 。 RelicusRoad Pro 不是一个简单的箭头指标。它是一个完整的 量化市场生态系统 。它描绘价格运行的“公允价值之路”，区分市场噪音和真实的结构性突破。 停止猜测。开始用机构级“路”逻辑进行交易。 核心引擎：“Road” (路) 算法 系统的核心是 Road Algo ，一个实时适应市场条件的动态波动率通道。它投射出 安全线 (平衡) 和价格可能反转的 扩展水平 。 Simple Road: 典型市场的标准结构映射。 Smooth Road: 针对震荡盘整的降噪计算。 Breakout Road: 专为识别波动率扩张和爆发性走势而调整。 1. 算法动量与确认 我们的“剥头皮箭头”不只是简单的交叉。它们利用 高阶多项式逻辑 过滤噪音，确保信号与主周期一致。我们检测动量、价格行为和 Road 结构汇聚的精确入场
Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep
Khayotkhon Akhmedova
指标
Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep is a smart liquidity analysis tool designed to identify Buy-Side Liquidity (BSL), Sell-Side Liquidity (SSL), liquidity sweeps, and potential reversal setups. The indicator detects important swing highs and lows, combines nearby liquidity levels, and waits for price rejection and confirmation after a liquidity grab. It also supports Order Block (OB), Fair Value Gap (FVG), and Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) confluence to help filter potential setups. Entry signals, Stop
CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
指标
CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
指标
Berma 波段 (BBs) 指标对于寻求识别和利用市场趋势的交易者来说是一种有价值的工具。通过分析价格与 BBs 之间的关系，交易者可以辨别市场是处于趋势阶段还是区间波动阶段。 访问[ Berma Home Blog ] 了解更多信息。 Berma 带由三条不同的线组成：上 Berma 带、中 Berma 带和下 Berma 带。这些线围绕价格绘制，直观地表示价格相对于整体趋势的变动。这些带之间的距离可以洞察波动性和潜在的趋势逆转。 当 Berma Bands 线相互分离时，通常表明市场正在进入横盘或区间波动时期。这表明缺乏明确的方向性。交易者可能会发现在这些时期内很难识别趋势，因此可能需要等待更清晰的趋势出现。 当 Berma Bands 线汇聚成一条线时，通常表示趋势环境强劲。这种汇聚表明存在明显的方向性偏差，因为价格波动性足以随趋势而变化。交易者可能会发现在这些时期更容易识别潜在的入场点和出场点，因为趋势的势头可以提供有利的交易机会。然而，重要的是要注意整体趋势中的潜在回调或修正。 Berma 带根据价格蜡烛图与上带和下带的相互作用提供明确的买入和卖出信号。当价格蜡烛图首
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
指标
Ultimate Boom and Crash 指标 Ultimate Boom and Crash 指标由 Coetsee Digital 开发，是一款先进工具，旨在识别市场中的潜在暴涨机会。该指标专为关注 Deriv 和 Weltrade 合成市场的交易者设计，仅在 3 分钟 (M3)、5 分钟 (M5)、15 分钟 (M15)、30 分钟 (M30) 和 1 小时 (H1) 时间周期上运行，并仅支持以下交易对：PainX 1200、PainX 999、PainX 800、PainX 600、PainX 400、GainX 1200、GainX 999、GainX 800、GainX 600、GainX 400、BreakX 600、BreakX 1200、BreakX 1800、SwitchX 600、SwitchX 1200、SwitchX 1800、Crash 1000 Index、Crash 900 Index、Crash 600 Index、Crash 500 Index、Crash 300 Index、Boom 1000 Index、Boom 900 Index、Bo
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MTF Time Navigator
Yuya Kogoshi
指标
Spend less time navigating. More time reviewing. MTF Time Navigator removes the repeated work of finding the same point across multiple timeframe charts. Mark it once. Move it once. Find it on every synchronized chart. Stay focused on the chart review — not on moving each chart to the same point in time. User Manual For complete installation instructions, operation details, settings, and FAQs, see the   MTF Time Navigator – User Manual . Draw one vertical line. See the same moment on eve
Equivalent MA
Yuya Kogoshi
指标
THE NUMBER CHANGES. THE MEANING DOESN’T. Change timeframes. Keep your reference. SAME PERIOD. DIFFERENT MEANING. Change the timeframe, and the MA you trusted is no longer measuring the same market horizon. The problem The same MA period measures a different amount of market time when the chart timeframe changes. The solution Equivalent MA changes the number — so your reference keeps the same meaning. H4 EMA 50 = H1 EMA 200 = M15 EMA 800 USER MANUAL Complete setup instructions, feature details,
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