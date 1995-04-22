XAU 1 Minute

Built for Gold. Engineered for Discipline.

XAUUSD 1 MINUTE EA MT5 v1.01

Free Welcome Edition by Utazima MentorCreate

XAUUSD 1 MINUTE EA MT5 is a professional Gold Expert Advisor featuring an internal M15 signal engine, broker-aware execution, controlled trading volume, and a clear real-time dashboard. Attach it to any chart timeframe—the strategy automatically runs its validated M15 core internally.

Main Features

Automatic XAUUSD/GOLD trading for MetaTrader 5

Built-in entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing, session, and protection logic

Professional dashboard displaying balance, equity, floating P/L, spread, signal, lot mode, and drawdown

Free Edition volume is securely limited between 0.01 and 0.02 lots

Attach to any chart timeframe; the signal engine operates internally on M15

Automatic symbol detection for XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm, GOLDc, XAUUSD.raw, and similar broker symbols

Reads broker tick size, tick value, lot limits, volume steps, stop levels, filling mode, and spread

Supports Demo, Live, Standard, Raw, ECN, Pro, and Cent environments

Free Welcome Edition

The Free Edition is designed for disciplined testing and controlled trading. It automatically selects either 0.01 or 0.02 lots and will never submit an order above 0.02 lots. If the broker's minimum trading volume is higher than 0.02 lots, the EA blocks the entry for safety.

Premium Set File — $37

The Premium Set File activates automatic capital-based lot sizing. The EA evaluates the account balance, planned stop distance, broker tick value, volume limits, and licensed capital tier before calculating the next trading volume.

Every Premium Set includes a unique UZ24 license key connected to the licensed owner, exact MT5 account login, broker server, and capital tier. Once successfully verified, the dashboard displays PREMIUM ACTIVE, the calculated AUTO LOT, and the unique license-key suffix.

Premium tiers support account sizes ranging from $200 Cent accounts up to $100,000 accounts. Contact Utazima MentorCreate through the official MQL5 messaging system for licensing, broker optimization, and installation support.

Upgrade Your MT5 Chart Appearance Give your MetaTrader 5 charts a cleaner and more modern TradingView-style appearance by using this optional chart-enhancement script: View the TradingView-Style Chart Script on MQL5 This additional tool can help create a more organized and professional chart workspace while you monitor the EA.

Join the Official Utazima MentorCreate Channel Join the official MQL5 Channel to receive: New EA releases

Product updates

Premium Set File announcements

Installation guidance

Broker-compatibility information

Backtesting and automated-trading updates Join the Official MQL5 Channel

Installation

Download and install the EA directly from the MQL5 Market. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel. Open your broker's XAUUSD or GOLD symbol on any timeframe. Attach the EA and load either the Free settings or your licensed Premium Set File. Enable Algo Trading. Begin testing on a demo account before using real capital.

Version 1.01 Highlights

Internal M15 Gold signal engine

Free 0.01–0.02 lot protection

Premium automatic capital-based lot sizing

Unique account and broker-server licensing

Automatic Gold-symbol and broker-rule adaptation

Professional Free, Invalid, and Premium dashboard states

Thank You

If the EA helps you, please leave an honest review. Your feedback helps other traders, supports future development, and motivates Utazima MentorCreate to continue improving the product.

Risk Notice: Begin on a demo account. Gold is highly volatile, and financial losses are possible. Broker pricing, spreads, commissions, swaps, slippage, execution quality, and historical data may differ. Backtests and previous results do not guarantee future performance. Premium volume management cannot eliminate trading risk.

Developed by Utazima MentorCreate

Trade Identity: UTAZIMA@24FreeEAxAu