XAU 1 Minute


XAUUSD 1 MINUTE EA MT5 v1.01

Built for Gold. Engineered for Discipline.

Free Welcome Edition by Utazima MentorCreate

XAUUSD 1 MINUTE EA MT5 is a professional Gold Expert Advisor featuring an internal M15 signal engine, broker-aware execution, controlled trading volume, and a clear real-time dashboard. Attach it to any chart timeframe—the strategy automatically runs its validated M15 core internally.

Main Features

  • Automatic XAUUSD/GOLD trading for MetaTrader 5
  • Built-in entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing, session, and protection logic
  • Professional dashboard displaying balance, equity, floating P/L, spread, signal, lot mode, and drawdown
  • Free Edition volume is securely limited between 0.01 and 0.02 lots
  • Attach to any chart timeframe; the signal engine operates internally on M15
  • Automatic symbol detection for XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm, GOLDc, XAUUSD.raw, and similar broker symbols
  • Reads broker tick size, tick value, lot limits, volume steps, stop levels, filling mode, and spread
  • Supports Demo, Live, Standard, Raw, ECN, Pro, and Cent environments

Free Welcome Edition

The Free Edition is designed for disciplined testing and controlled trading. It automatically selects either 0.01 or 0.02 lots and will never submit an order above 0.02 lots. If the broker's minimum trading volume is higher than 0.02 lots, the EA blocks the entry for safety.

Premium Set File — $37

The Premium Set File activates automatic capital-based lot sizing. The EA evaluates the account balance, planned stop distance, broker tick value, volume limits, and licensed capital tier before calculating the next trading volume.

Every Premium Set includes a unique UZ24 license key connected to the licensed owner, exact MT5 account login, broker server, and capital tier. Once successfully verified, the dashboard displays PREMIUM ACTIVE, the calculated AUTO LOT, and the unique license-key suffix.

Premium tiers support account sizes ranging from $200 Cent accounts up to $100,000 accounts. Contact Utazima MentorCreate through the official MQL5 messaging system for licensing, broker optimization, and installation support.

Upgrade Your MT5 Chart Appearance

Give your MetaTrader 5 charts a cleaner and more modern TradingView-style appearance by using this optional chart-enhancement script:

View the TradingView-Style Chart Script on MQL5

This additional tool can help create a more organized and professional chart workspace while you monitor the EA.

Join the Official Utazima MentorCreate Channel

Join the official MQL5 Channel to receive:

  • New EA releases
  • Product updates
  • Premium Set File announcements
  • Installation guidance
  • Broker-compatibility information
  • Backtesting and automated-trading updates

Join the Official MQL5 Channel

Installation

  1. Download and install the EA directly from the MQL5 Market.
  2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel.
  3. Open your broker's XAUUSD or GOLD symbol on any timeframe.
  4. Attach the EA and load either the Free settings or your licensed Premium Set File.
  5. Enable Algo Trading.
  6. Begin testing on a demo account before using real capital.

Version 1.01 Highlights

  • Internal M15 Gold signal engine
  • Free 0.01–0.02 lot protection
  • Premium automatic capital-based lot sizing
  • Unique account and broker-server licensing
  • Automatic Gold-symbol and broker-rule adaptation
  • Professional Free, Invalid, and Premium dashboard states

Thank You

If the EA helps you, please leave an honest review. Your feedback helps other traders, supports future development, and motivates Utazima MentorCreate to continue improving the product.

Risk Notice: Begin on a demo account. Gold is highly volatile, and financial losses are possible. Broker pricing, spreads, commissions, swaps, slippage, execution quality, and historical data may differ. Backtests and previous results do not guarantee future performance. Premium volume management cannot eliminate trading risk.

Developed by Utazima MentorCreate
Trade Identity: UTAZIMA@24FreeEAxAu

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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
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Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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