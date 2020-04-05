WickTalon Rejection Pro — The Institutional Wick-Rejection Sniper

Every strong trend leaves footprints — and the most reliable footprint of an exhausted move is the rejection wick. WickTalon Rejection Pro is a fully automated price-action engine built entirely around one repeatable, visually obvious phenomenon: price pushing beyond the previous candle's extreme, only to be violently rejected and close back inside the prior range. This is the exact mechanical signature that precedes reversals, exhaustion moves, and high-probability counter-trend entries — the same footprint professional discretionary traders hunt for on every chart, every session.

Instead of relying on lagging indicators, repainting signals, or curve-fitted oscillators, WickTalon reads raw candle structure in real time. It counts these rejections sequentially — 1X, 2X, 3X — exactly the way an experienced price-action trader would mentally track a developing reversal. The core strategy triggers on the 2X rejection, the point where the market has twice attempted and failed to continue, giving the highest statistical edge. A 3X mode is available for traders who want extra confirmation before committing capital. And for the sharper opportunities — where a single rejection is enough — WickTalon includes a built-in exception engine that fires on a 1X rejection only when it occurs at a genuinely significant level: the high/low of the day, the previous day's high/low, a recent swing high/low, or when the rejection candle itself is a textbook hammer or shooting star (wick significantly larger than body, with a minimum total size filter so noise candles are ignored).

Session Intelligence Built In

Markets don't behave the same way 24 hours a day, and WickTalon knows it. A fully configurable trading window lets you restrict execution to your preferred hours — avoid the chop of the Asian session, dial in exactly how much of London you want exposure to, and capture the volatility of the New York session where these rejection patterns tend to resolve fastest and cleanest. An optional Asia Range Breakout Filter can require price to have already broken out of the Asian session's high/low range before any signal is considered valid — filtering out low-conviction setups that occur while the market is still consolidating.

Professional-Grade Trade Management

WickTalon doesn't just find entries — it manages them like a disciplined trader would:

Stop-loss placed a configurable buffer beyond the actual high/low of the rejection candle, anchoring risk to real market structure rather than an arbitrary number.

A final take-profit target defined in pips.

Optional partial profit-taking — bank a percentage of the position automatically once price reaches your specified profit threshold, locking in gains while letting the remainder run.

— bank a percentage of the position automatically once price reaches your specified profit threshold, locking in gains while letting the remainder run. Automatic stop-loss-to-breakeven once a trade reaches a defined profit level, removing risk from the table.

once a trade reaches a defined profit level, removing risk from the table. A trailing stop that engages only after breakeven has been secured, riding trends further while protecting what's already been earned, with a fully adjustable lag distance.

that engages only after breakeven has been secured, riding trends further while protecting what's already been earned, with a fully adjustable lag distance. Flexible position sizing — trade fixed lots or let the EA calculate size automatically based on a percentage-of-balance risk model, keeping every trade proportionate to your account.

Built for Transparency

WickTalon includes a live, professional on-chart dashboard — not a placeholder panel, but a fully designed monitoring console showing real-time trend direction, the current rejection count building on both the bullish and bearish side, session status, Asia-break confirmation, open position count, and floating P/L — all at a glance, so you always know exactly what the EA is watching for and why it has or hasn't pulled the trigger.

Why Traders Choose WickTalon

Works on any timeframe — engineered and tested around M15 but fully adaptable to your preferred chart.

Every input is exposed and adjustable — session hours, rejection thresholds, hammer/star sensitivity, SL/TP, partials, breakeven, and trailing distance are all yours to tune to your instrument and risk appetite.

No black-box logic — the strategy is pure, explainable price action, meaning you can visually verify every signal on your own chart.

No martingale, no grid, no dangerous position-stacking — one clean setup, one managed trade at a time.

Suitable for indices, forex majors, metals, and any instrument that trends and mean-reverts on candle structure.

If you've ever watched a candle spike through a high or low only to snap back and close inside the range — and known instinctively that the move was about to reverse — WickTalon Rejection Pro is that instinct, automated, disciplined, and running 24/5 on your charts.