Brain Gold

Brain Gold is a selective Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe, built for MetaTrader 5. It trades only when gold reaches relevant price areas and momentum conditions confirm the setup. Every position opens with a fixed Stop Loss and a fixed Take Profit, is sized from your account balance through a configurable risk percentage, and is managed by an automatic break-even mechanism. One position at a time. No grid. No martingale. No averaging.

Brain Gold was developed by Braintech Finance, a software company focused on structured, risk-controlled trading automation. The goal of this system is not to trade as often as possible, but to keep gold exposure orderly and readable: defined entries, defined risk, defined exits.

👉 Want to see it in action before buying? Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester with the settings below - you can reproduce the exact backtests shown in the screenshots.


🎯 Key features:

Selective entry logic The EA monitors key price levels on XAUUSD and requires momentum confirmation from the Awesome Oscillator before opening a position. If conditions are not aligned, it stays flat.

Automatic break-even management When a trade moves in favor by a defined distance, the Stop Loss is automatically moved to the entry price, cutting residual risk while the trade develops.

Risk-based position sizing Position size is calculated from your account balance using the Risk % parameter, so exposure scales with your capital instead of using fixed lots.

Allocation control The Allocation % parameter defines how much of the account the EA is allowed to work with, which is useful when running Brain Gold alongside other strategies on the same account.

Simple on-chart panel Status ON/OFF, Risk % and Allocation % can be adjusted directly from the chart panel in a few clicks. Brain Gold ships with sensible defaults - no optimization is required to start testing it.


🔍 Expected behavior:

Brain Gold is not designed to trade continuously. Depending on market conditions, it may stay inactive for extended periods when price is not interacting with relevant levels or momentum is not aligned. This is intentional: the system prioritizes selective entries over constant exposure. If you are looking for a high-frequency EA that opens several trades per day regardless of conditions, this is not that kind of system.

⚠️ Risk profile:

The backtests shown in the screenshots were performed on real tick data with 99% history quality, as reported by the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, at 2% risk per trade. Backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Gold is a volatile instrument and losing periods are a normal part of any systematic approach. Use only capital you can afford to put at risk.


🛠️ Try it yourself - how to test Brain Gold in the Strategy Tester:

  1. Symbol: XAUUSD - Timeframe: M15
  2. Modelling: Every tick based on real ticks
  3. Deposit: 1,000 USD
  4. Leave all inputs at default values, set only Risk % if you want a different exposure
  5. Run the test and compare with the screenshots on this page

Results can vary between brokers due to differences in spread, commissions, swap and available tick history.

⚙️ Recommended setup:

Broker: any MetaTrader 5 broker offering XAUUSD; low-spread accounts (RAW/ECN) are recommended Minimum deposit: 1,000 USD Leverage: up to 1:500 VPS: recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation Attach the EA to a single XAUUSD M15 chart and leave it running

🔄 Updates:

The current version is 1.0. All future updates are free of charge and delivered directly through the MQL5 platform.


🧠 About Braintech Finance:

Brain Gold is part of a broader set of strategies developed and maintained by Braintech Finance. Additional tools and future releases are available on our seller profile here on MQL5. If you have questions before or after purchase, write in the Comments section or send us a private message — we answer directly.

💬 Frequently asked questions

1. Does it use grid, martingale or averaging? No. One position at a time, with predefined risk. There are no recovery mechanisms that increase exposure after losses.

2. What kind of strategy does Brain Gold use? It combines key price levels on XAUUSD with momentum confirmation from the Awesome Oscillator. Trades open only when both align, always with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.

3. Do I need trading experience to use it? No. Defaults are ready to use. The only decisions you need to make are Risk % and Allocation %, both adjustable from the on-chart panel.

4. Why do my backtest results differ slightly from the screenshots? Tick history, spread and commissions differ between brokers. Small differences are normal. For the closest comparison, use real tick data and the settings described above.

5. What do I get after purchase? The full EA for MetaTrader 5, free lifetime updates through the platform, and direct support via the Comments section or private message.


Test the free demo in the Strategy Tester, and find more products and updates on my seller profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mradvisor-btf
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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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