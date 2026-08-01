Equity Atlas

Equity Atlas — Understand Your Trading History

Equity Atlas is a read-only account performance analytics indicator for MetaTrader 5. It turns closed trading history into a clear dashboard with cumulative curves, flexible filters, floating P/L records and detailed period statistics.

It is designed for discretionary traders, automated-system users, portfolio managers and anyone who needs to understand where account results come from. Equity Atlas never opens, closes or modifies orders.

◆ CORE ANALYTICS

• Review Summary, Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly and Yearly results from one responsive panel.
• Period pages combine a cumulative curve with a detailed table and a fixed Total row.
• Use the default account-currency mode or switch to profit-points mode.
• Choose points per closing deal, lot-weighted points or position-normalized points.

◆ FILTERS AND BREAKDOWNS

• Analyze all history or filter by start and end date, symbol scope, custom symbol list, one or more magic numbers, order comment and BUY/SELL direction.
• Every enabled filter is displayed at the top of the panel, so the current analysis scope is always clear.
• Dedicated Symbol, Magic and Comment pages rank instruments and strategies with totals and proportional visual bars.
• Non-trade account adjustments such as charges or interest can be included when required.

◆ DETAILED TABLE, CASH FLOW AND RISK

• Use column presets or create a custom layout.
• Available data includes volume, trade count, P/L, return percentage, holding time, closing balance, BUY/SELL statistics, win rate and profit factor.
• Commission, swap, combined cash flow, deposits and withdrawals can be shown separately.
• Maximum floating loss and profit can be displayed as both amount and percentage.

◆ FLOATING P/L RECORDING

Equity Atlas records account floating P/L extrema in real time and stores them in the MetaTrader common-files area. Records are isolated by trading server, account and active filter scope. The recording and file-save intervals are configurable.

◆ RESPONSIVE WORKFLOW

• The panel adapts to the available chart width and height, including column widths and base font size.
• Long values stay inside their own columns and show the complete value in a tooltip.
• Table headers and the Total row remain fixed while long tables are scrolled.
• Use the mouse wheel for vertical browsing and the bottom arrow controls to move wide tables horizontally.
• Drag or collapse the panel, remember its position, keep it above chart objects and run multiple instances with separate IDs.
• Configure the refresh interval and an optional sound after data refresh.

◆ CHART TOOLS

Recent trade paths and pending-order levels can be displayed on the chart. Chart focusing is optional and disabled by default, so refreshing statistics does not unexpectedly move the chart.

◆ MULTILINGUAL INTERFACE

The interface can be displayed in English, Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Italian or Turkish. Input names and the default interface are English.

◆ AVAILABLE PAGES

• Summary
• Day
• Week
• Month
• Quarter
• Year
• Symbol
• Magic
• Comment
• Account

◆ KEY INPUT GROUPS

• Panel and interaction
• P/L metric, scope and filters
• Detail-table presets and analysis columns
• Cash flow and floating P/L display
• Floating P/L recording
• Period, summary and category pages
• Text and curve colors
• Chart trade markers and alerts

◆ QUICK START

1. Attach Equity Atlas to any MT5 chart.
2. Keep the default settings to analyze the complete account history in money mode.
3. Select a page from the top navigation bar.
4. Use the Inputs window when you need a date, symbol, magic, comment or direction filter.
5. Enable additional columns or select a ready-made table preset.

◆ IMPORTANT NOTES

• Equity Atlas is an analytical indicator and does not execute trades.
• Closed-trade statistics depend on the trading history available in the terminal.
• Floating P/L extrema are recorded only while the indicator is running and are not reconstructed from historical ticks.
• Return percentages are calculated from the reconstructed account balance associated with each period.
• Historical statistics do not guarantee future results.

Version 1.10 includes the complete responsive dashboard, money and points modes, isolated floating P/L recording, configurable filters, adaptive tables, multilingual display and optional chart markers.
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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