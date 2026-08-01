Equity Atlas — Understand Your Trading History





Equity Atlas is a read-only account performance analytics indicator for MetaTrader 5. It turns closed trading history into a clear dashboard with cumulative curves, flexible filters, floating P/L records and detailed period statistics.





It is designed for discretionary traders, automated-system users, portfolio managers and anyone who needs to understand where account results come from. Equity Atlas never opens, closes or modifies orders.





◆ CORE ANALYTICS





• Review Summary, Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly and Yearly results from one responsive panel.

• Period pages combine a cumulative curve with a detailed table and a fixed Total row.

• Use the default account-currency mode or switch to profit-points mode.

• Choose points per closing deal, lot-weighted points or position-normalized points.





◆ FILTERS AND BREAKDOWNS





• Analyze all history or filter by start and end date, symbol scope, custom symbol list, one or more magic numbers, order comment and BUY/SELL direction.

• Every enabled filter is displayed at the top of the panel, so the current analysis scope is always clear.

• Dedicated Symbol, Magic and Comment pages rank instruments and strategies with totals and proportional visual bars.

• Non-trade account adjustments such as charges or interest can be included when required.





◆ DETAILED TABLE, CASH FLOW AND RISK





• Use column presets or create a custom layout.

• Available data includes volume, trade count, P/L, return percentage, holding time, closing balance, BUY/SELL statistics, win rate and profit factor.

• Commission, swap, combined cash flow, deposits and withdrawals can be shown separately.

• Maximum floating loss and profit can be displayed as both amount and percentage.





◆ FLOATING P/L RECORDING





Equity Atlas records account floating P/L extrema in real time and stores them in the MetaTrader common-files area. Records are isolated by trading server, account and active filter scope. The recording and file-save intervals are configurable.





◆ RESPONSIVE WORKFLOW





• The panel adapts to the available chart width and height, including column widths and base font size.

• Long values stay inside their own columns and show the complete value in a tooltip.

• Table headers and the Total row remain fixed while long tables are scrolled.

• Use the mouse wheel for vertical browsing and the bottom arrow controls to move wide tables horizontally.

• Drag or collapse the panel, remember its position, keep it above chart objects and run multiple instances with separate IDs.

• Configure the refresh interval and an optional sound after data refresh.





◆ CHART TOOLS





Recent trade paths and pending-order levels can be displayed on the chart. Chart focusing is optional and disabled by default, so refreshing statistics does not unexpectedly move the chart.





◆ MULTILINGUAL INTERFACE





The interface can be displayed in English, Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Italian or Turkish. Input names and the default interface are English.





◆ AVAILABLE PAGES





• Summary

• Day

• Week

• Month

• Quarter

• Year

• Symbol

• Magic

• Comment

• Account





◆ KEY INPUT GROUPS





• Panel and interaction

• P/L metric, scope and filters

• Detail-table presets and analysis columns

• Cash flow and floating P/L display

• Floating P/L recording

• Period, summary and category pages

• Text and curve colors

• Chart trade markers and alerts





◆ QUICK START





1. Attach Equity Atlas to any MT5 chart.

2. Keep the default settings to analyze the complete account history in money mode.

3. Select a page from the top navigation bar.

4. Use the Inputs window when you need a date, symbol, magic, comment or direction filter.

5. Enable additional columns or select a ready-made table preset.





◆ IMPORTANT NOTES





• Equity Atlas is an analytical indicator and does not execute trades.

• Closed-trade statistics depend on the trading history available in the terminal.

• Floating P/L extrema are recorded only while the indicator is running and are not reconstructed from historical ticks.

• Return percentages are calculated from the reconstructed account balance associated with each period.

• Historical statistics do not guarantee future results.





Version 1.10 includes the complete responsive dashboard, money and points modes, isolated floating P/L recording, configurable filters, adaptive tables, multilingual display and optional chart markers.