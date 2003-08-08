Market Tpo Profile

Institutional Market Profile & TPO Trading Manual
Complete Operating Guide, Information Dashboard Reference & Strategy Manual

1. Information Dashboard Reference (Column View)

The on-screen dashboard calculates real-time auction state and structural boundaries. Below is the structured column view of the live dashboard display:

Daily Profile Metrics Weekly Profile & Auction State
Symbol & Price: XAUUSD @ 2033.69
Auction Bias: BULLISH EXPAN (Above VAH)
Day Structure: Bullish Extension
Daily POC: 2030.12 | TPO Ratio: 1.45
Value Area High (VAH): 2034.00
Value Area Low (VAL): 2024.50
IB High / Low: 2028.15 / 2021.69
IB Range: 64.6 Pips
Single Prints: 2018.25 - 2019.50
Weekly POC: 2015.69
Weekly VAH: 2042.79
Weekly VAL: 2003.87
Weekly TPO Ratio: 1.80 (Buyer Control)
Market State: Imbalance / Expansion
Primary Strategy: Trend Extension Retest

Dashboard Metrics Interpretation

Metric Column Status Value Institutional Meaning & Action
Auction Bias Bullish / Bearish / Inside VA Above VAH = Trend Up. Below VAL = Trend Down. Inside VA = Range Reversion.
Day Structure Extension / Inside IB Shows if price broke the 1st-hour Initial Balance range or is coiling.
Daily POC & Ratio Price & Ratio Number POC = Price Magnet. Ratio >1.25 = Buyers Control; Ratio <0.80 = Sellers Control.
IB High / IB Low Price Range (Pips) High/Low range of the 1st hour of trading. Defines session baseline volatility.
Single Prints Price Zone Range Price rejected rapidly in under 30 mins. Acts as an impenetrable support/resistance wall.

2. Visual Chart Elements Guide

Pink / Red Tiles (A–D) Morning Opening Auction (First 2 Hours).
Emerald Green Tiles (E–H) Mid-Morning Directional Drive.
Cyan / Royal Blue Tiles (I–P) Midday European Close / Consolidation.
Purple / Violet Tiles (Q+) US Closing Drive.
Black Tile Row Point of Control (POC) Row.
Δ +XX% / Δ -XX% Labels Live Volume Delta percentages on the right chart margin.

3. Master Trading Strategies (Structured Steps)

Strategy 1: The 80% Value Area Rule (High Win-Rate Reversion)

Rule: If price opens outside the Value Area, re-enters inside VAL or VAH, and holds two consecutive candles, there is an 80% statistical probability it traverses to the opposite side of the Value Area!

1. Setup & Location 2. Trigger & Re-entry 3. Execution (Entry, SL, TP)
Price drops below VAL or rallies above VAH during the session. Price reverses and closes back inside the Value Area (above VAL). Dashboard shows Inside Value Area . BUY Entry: Touch of VAL on re-entry.
Stop Loss: 5–10 pips below swing low.
TP 1: Daily POC | TP 2: Daily VAH.
Strategy 2: Initial Balance (IB) Breakout & Extension (Trend)

Rule: When institutional traders drive price beyond the 1st-hour range (IB High/Low) backed by strong Volume Delta, a Trend Day is active.

1. Setup & Location 2. Trigger & Confirmation 3. Execution (Entry, SL, TP)
M15/M30 candle closes above IB High or below IB Low. Delta label shows Δ +30%+ (Teal) and Dashboard shows Bullish Extension . BUY Entry: Pullback retest of broken IB High.
Stop Loss: Inside IB midpoint.
Take Profit: 1.5x to 2x IB Range projected up.
Strategy 3: Single Print / Buying Tail Liquidity Fade

Rule: Single prints represent unfair prices where institutional market makers executed aggressive absorbed liquidity.

1. Setup & Location 2. Trigger & Confirmation 3. Execution (Entry, SL, TP)
Check Dashboard for Single Print Price Range . Price retests zone. Volume Delta turns Teal Δ +40%+ upon poking Single Print level. BUY Entry: At boundary of Single Print zone.
Stop Loss: 5 pips beyond outer Single Print edge.
Take Profit: Daily POC or VAH.

4. Rules for Success

  1. Always Check the Dashboard First: Align your trade direction with Auction Bias and Weekly POC .
  2. Timeframe Selection: Use M30 / M15 for structural analysis and M5 / M1 for precise entries at VAH, VAL, and Single Prints.
  3. Respect the POC Magnet: In range-bound markets, price will almost always revert to POC before the session closes.
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Indicators
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Daniel Stein
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
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Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Market Insights! The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator that combines cutting-edge signal generation with an intuitive crystal dashboard for real-time market analysis. Designed for tra
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