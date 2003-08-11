Market Tpo Profile

Institutional Market Profile & TPO Trading Manual
Complete Operating Guide, Information Dashboard Reference & Strategy Manual

1. Information Dashboard Reference (Column View)

The on-screen dashboard calculates real-time auction state and structural boundaries. Below is the structured column view of the live dashboard display:

Daily Profile Metrics Weekly Profile & Auction State
Symbol & Price: XAUUSD @ 2033.69
Auction Bias: BULLISH EXPAN (Above VAH)
Day Structure: Bullish Extension
Daily POC: 2030.12 | TPO Ratio: 1.45
Value Area High (VAH): 2034.00
Value Area Low (VAL): 2024.50
IB High / Low: 2028.15 / 2021.69
IB Range: 64.6 Pips
Single Prints: 2018.25 - 2019.50
Weekly POC: 2015.69
Weekly VAH: 2042.79
Weekly VAL: 2003.87
Weekly TPO Ratio: 1.80 (Buyer Control)
Market State: Imbalance / Expansion
Primary Strategy: Trend Extension Retest

Dashboard Metrics Interpretation

Metric Column Status Value Institutional Meaning & Action
Auction Bias Bullish / Bearish / Inside VA Above VAH = Trend Up. Below VAL = Trend Down. Inside VA = Range Reversion.
Day Structure Extension / Inside IB Shows if price broke the 1st-hour Initial Balance range or is coiling.
Daily POC & Ratio Price & Ratio Number POC = Price Magnet. Ratio >1.25 = Buyers Control; Ratio <0.80 = Sellers Control.
IB High / IB Low Price Range (Pips) High/Low range of the 1st hour of trading. Defines session baseline volatility.
Single Prints Price Zone Range Price rejected rapidly in under 30 mins. Acts as an impenetrable support/resistance wall.

2. Visual Chart Elements Guide

Pink / Red Tiles (A–D) Morning Opening Auction (First 2 Hours).
Emerald Green Tiles (E–H) Mid-Morning Directional Drive.
Cyan / Royal Blue Tiles (I–P) Midday European Close / Consolidation.
Purple / Violet Tiles (Q+) US Closing Drive.
Black Tile Row Point of Control (POC) Row.
Δ +XX% / Δ -XX% Labels Live Volume Delta percentages on the right chart margin.

3. Master Trading Strategies (Structured Steps)

Strategy 1: The 80% Value Area Rule (High Win-Rate Reversion)

Rule: If price opens outside the Value Area, re-enters inside VAL or VAH, and holds two consecutive candles, there is an 80% statistical probability it traverses to the opposite side of the Value Area!

1. Setup & Location 2. Trigger & Re-entry 3. Execution (Entry, SL, TP)
Price drops below VAL or rallies above VAH during the session. Price reverses and closes back inside the Value Area (above VAL). Dashboard shows Inside Value Area . BUY Entry: Touch of VAL on re-entry.
Stop Loss: 5–10 pips below swing low.
TP 1: Daily POC | TP 2: Daily VAH.
Strategy 2: Initial Balance (IB) Breakout & Extension (Trend)

Rule: When institutional traders drive price beyond the 1st-hour range (IB High/Low) backed by strong Volume Delta, a Trend Day is active.

1. Setup & Location 2. Trigger & Confirmation 3. Execution (Entry, SL, TP)
M15/M30 candle closes above IB High or below IB Low. Delta label shows Δ +30%+ (Teal) and Dashboard shows Bullish Extension . BUY Entry: Pullback retest of broken IB High.
Stop Loss: Inside IB midpoint.
Take Profit: 1.5x to 2x IB Range projected up.
Strategy 3: Single Print / Buying Tail Liquidity Fade

Rule: Single prints represent unfair prices where institutional market makers executed aggressive absorbed liquidity.

1. Setup & Location 2. Trigger & Confirmation 3. Execution (Entry, SL, TP)
Check Dashboard for Single Print Price Range . Price retests zone. Volume Delta turns Teal Δ +40%+ upon poking Single Print level. BUY Entry: At boundary of Single Print zone.
Stop Loss: 5 pips beyond outer Single Print edge.
Take Profit: Daily POC or VAH.

4. Rules for Success

  1. Always Check the Dashboard First: Align your trade direction with Auction Bias and Weekly POC .
  2. Timeframe Selection: Use M30 / M15 for structural analysis and M5 / M1 for precise entries at VAH, VAL, and Single Prints.
  3. Respect the POC Magnet: In range-bound markets, price will almost always revert to POC before the session closes.
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Индикаторы
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Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Professional trend-following indicator with comprehensive visualization and control panel Key Features: Advanced Trend Detection Reliable Half Trend algorithm for precise trend identification Color-coded trend lines (Blue for bullish, Orange for
FREE
Spike Box Mitigation
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
boom Spike Mitigation Zone Pro A professional spike pattern indicator built for synthetic traders who scalp and swing Boom 500/300/1000/600/900with precision.  This indicator: Detects powerful 3-candle spike formations (Spike → Pullback → Spike) Automatically draws a clean box around the pattern Marks the entry price from the middle candle Extends a horizontal mitigation line to guide perfect sniper entries Automatically deletes & redraws the line once price touches it (mitiga
FREE
Crash index spike killer
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
crash SPIKE Interceptor Advanced Volatility Surge Detection System for MetaTrader 5 Overview The   crash INDEX Interceptor   is a high-precision trading indicator designed to detect explosive price movements before they happen. By combining   velocity analysis, ATR volatility expansion, trend confirmation, and pivot-zone filtering , it identifies high-probability breakout and reversal opportunities with remarkable accuracy. Key Features   Multi-Filter Confirmation System   – Eliminates f
FREE
Big Bull Scalper
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Big bull scalper Short Description Master market structure with the precision of the popular Big bull scalper  This tool automatically identifies key pivot highs and lows, plotting unique "angling" trend lines that dynamically define market context. It visually confirms Breaks of Structure (BOS) and Changes of Character (CHoCH), removing all guesswork from your analysis. Key Features:    Automatic Pivot Detection Instantly spots significant swing highs and lows.    Dynamic Angling Lines Visual
FREE
Easy Chart Cleaner
Israr Hussain Shah
Утилиты
How the Chart Cleaner Script Works The Chart Cleaner is a one-click tool designed to instantly wipe your chart clean. When you drag and drop the script onto a chart, it scans for and removes all visual objects—including trend lines, horizontal lines, text labels, shapes, and any other drawings you have placed. The result is a completely clean, uncluttered chart, giving you a fresh workspace for your analysis. It's the fastest way to reset your chart to its default state.
Analysis Professor
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis What It Does FiboPivot Dashboard is a powerful technical analysis tool that automatically calculates and displays Fibonacci-based pivot points on your chart. It identifies key support and resistance levels based on the previous day's price acti
FREE
Ultimate Trading Psychology
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The Trading Guide MT5 Indicator is a powerful psychological trading assistant designed to keep traders disciplined, focused, and emotionally balanced. This innovative indicator displays real-time motivational messages, trading rules, and analysis
FREE
Liquidity Strength pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Liquidity Channels Pro  MT5 VERSION HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Liquidity Channels  is a sophisticated Smart Money Concepts (SMC) tool designed to automate the identification of     Buy Side Liquidity (BSL)   and     Sell Side Liquidity (SSL) . Unlike standard support a
Market voleum profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The Market Profile & Volume Profile Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to visualize market activity and price distribution over specific timeframes. Unlike standard technical indicators that focus solely on price over time, th
Universal Copy Trades
Israr Hussain Shah
Утилиты
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis       MT5 VERSION   TRADE COPIER Select Role: On the account sending trades, choose Sender (Master Account) . On the account receiving trades, choose Copier (Receiver Account) . Lot Size Mode: Same Lot Size as Master: Ignores multipliers, copies ex
Volume Spread Analysis tool
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The activity of these professional operators, and more important, their true intentions, are clearly shown on a price chart if the trader knows how to read them .   VSA looks at the interrelationship between three variables on the chart in order
Trend Scan Friend
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Trend Identification: Look for the color change. When candles turn Green , look for Buy opportunities. When they turn Red , look for Sell opportunities. Entry: Enter on the break of the trend line or on the pullback to the line. Stop Loss: Use the
Vintage Fx pro Mt4
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
If you want it for Deriv then its   HERE to get this tool MT5 version then HERE Professional Range Detection for Smart Traders Vintage FX Pro is an advanced price action indicator designed to automatically detect high-quality consolidation ranges before breakout occurs. Instead of manually searching charts for accumulation zones, this indicator continuously scans historical and live market data to identify valid trading ranges using intelligent filtering techniques. Once a breakout is confirmed,
VIX Trading System
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Ultimate Forex Trading Indicator Elevate your trading with our multi-functional indicator packed with advanced features! Key Features: 1. Non-repainting indicator for accurate signals 2. Max activations for peace of mind 3. 7+ strategies integrated for diverse trading styles 4. 10 Indicators all in one for comprehensive analysis 5. Perfect for Day and Swing Trading strategies 6. Trend following, reversal, and scalping strategies built-in 7. Create your own Custom strategies 8. Prop firm ready t
Deriv boom crash spike killer
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Market Insights! The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator that combines cutting-edge signal generation with an intuitive crystal dashboard for real-time market analysis. Designed for tra
Trade Like Pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator is designed to automatically detect price imbalance zones on the chart – a widely used concept in Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Institutional Trading Models (ICT) . These gaps, also known as imbalances or ineffic
Risk Control Tool
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Overview (Short Description) A professional risk management indicator that helps traders calculate lot size, risk percentage, and reward ratio in real time. Perfect for Forex, Indices, Gold, and Synthetic Indices traders who want precise control ov
Volatility Fusion Analyst
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Short Description: Stop overloading your charts with dozens of indicators.   Bollinger Fibo  Pro   is a sophisticated, all-in-one trading system for MetaTrader 5 that merges two legendary concepts into a single, powerful tool. It enhances standard
Spike Blast Pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Spike Blaster Pro is a next-generation MT5 indicator designed specifically for synthetic markets. It works seamlessly on Boom Index and Weltrade Index , providing traders with sharp, reliable spike detection signals. What makes Spike Blaster Pro po
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