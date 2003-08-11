Market Tpo Profile
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
1. Information Dashboard Reference (Column View)
The on-screen dashboard calculates real-time auction state and structural boundaries. Below is the structured column view of the live dashboard display:
|Daily Profile Metrics
|Weekly Profile & Auction State
|
Symbol & Price: XAUUSD @ 2033.69
Auction Bias: BULLISH EXPAN (Above VAH)
Day Structure: Bullish Extension
Daily POC: 2030.12 | TPO Ratio: 1.45
Value Area High (VAH): 2034.00
Value Area Low (VAL): 2024.50
IB High / Low: 2028.15 / 2021.69
IB Range: 64.6 Pips
Single Prints: 2018.25 - 2019.50
|
Weekly POC: 2015.69
Weekly VAH: 2042.79
Weekly VAL: 2003.87
Weekly TPO Ratio: 1.80 (Buyer Control)
Market State: Imbalance / Expansion
Primary Strategy: Trend Extension Retest
Dashboard Metrics Interpretation
|Metric Column
|Status Value
|Institutional Meaning & Action
|Auction Bias
|Bullish / Bearish / Inside VA
|Above VAH = Trend Up. Below VAL = Trend Down. Inside VA = Range Reversion.
|Day Structure
|Extension / Inside IB
|Shows if price broke the 1st-hour Initial Balance range or is coiling.
|Daily POC & Ratio
|Price & Ratio Number
|POC = Price Magnet. Ratio >1.25 = Buyers Control; Ratio <0.80 = Sellers Control.
|IB High / IB Low
|Price Range (Pips)
|High/Low range of the 1st hour of trading. Defines session baseline volatility.
|Single Prints
|Price Zone Range
|Price rejected rapidly in under 30 mins. Acts as an impenetrable support/resistance wall.
2. Visual Chart Elements Guide
|Pink / Red Tiles (A–D)
|Morning Opening Auction (First 2 Hours).
|Emerald Green Tiles (E–H)
|Mid-Morning Directional Drive.
|Cyan / Royal Blue Tiles (I–P)
|Midday European Close / Consolidation.
|Purple / Violet Tiles (Q+)
|US Closing Drive.
|Black Tile Row
|Point of Control (POC) Row.
|Δ +XX% / Δ -XX% Labels
|Live Volume Delta percentages on the right chart margin.
3. Master Trading Strategies (Structured Steps)
Rule: If price opens outside the Value Area, re-enters inside VAL or VAH, and holds two consecutive candles, there is an 80% statistical probability it traverses to the opposite side of the Value Area!
|1. Setup & Location
|2. Trigger & Re-entry
|3. Execution (Entry, SL, TP)
|Price drops below VAL or rallies above VAH during the session.
|Price reverses and closes back inside the Value Area (above VAL). Dashboard shows Inside Value Area .
|BUY Entry: Touch of VAL on re-entry.
Stop Loss: 5–10 pips below swing low.
TP 1: Daily POC | TP 2: Daily VAH.
Rule: When institutional traders drive price beyond the 1st-hour range (IB High/Low) backed by strong Volume Delta, a Trend Day is active.
|1. Setup & Location
|2. Trigger & Confirmation
|3. Execution (Entry, SL, TP)
|M15/M30 candle closes above IB High or below IB Low.
|Delta label shows Δ +30%+ (Teal) and Dashboard shows Bullish Extension .
|BUY Entry: Pullback retest of broken IB High.
Stop Loss: Inside IB midpoint.
Take Profit: 1.5x to 2x IB Range projected up.
Rule: Single prints represent unfair prices where institutional market makers executed aggressive absorbed liquidity.
|1. Setup & Location
|2. Trigger & Confirmation
|3. Execution (Entry, SL, TP)
|Check Dashboard for Single Print Price Range . Price retests zone.
|Volume Delta turns Teal Δ +40%+ upon poking Single Print level.
|BUY Entry: At boundary of Single Print zone.
Stop Loss: 5 pips beyond outer Single Print edge.
Take Profit: Daily POC or VAH.
4. Rules for Success
- Always Check the Dashboard First: Align your trade direction with Auction Bias and Weekly POC .
- Timeframe Selection: Use M30 / M15 for structural analysis and M5 / M1 for precise entries at VAH, VAL, and Single Prints.
- Respect the POC Magnet: In range-bound markets, price will almost always revert to POC before the session closes.