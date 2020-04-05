EMA Multi Timeframe Trend EA

EMA Multi-Timeframe Trend EA — H1/M15/M5 Aligned Trend Following with Prop Firm Risk Engine

Automated trend-following EA using multi-timeframe EMA alignment (H1 > M15 > M5). Trades only when all three timeframes agree. Built-in prop firm risk engine: daily loss cap, max drawdown guard, session filter, news filter. For XAUUSD/Gold and major forex pairs.

Multi-Timeframe Trend Alignment — The Institutional Way

Retail traders watch one timeframe. Institutions watch three. This EA implements the classic multi-timeframe trend-following approach: H1 defines the trend, M15 confirms, M5 times the entry. Only when all three align does it trade.

Strategy Logic (Non-Repainting — All Signals on Closed Bars)

Trend Definition (H1 — The “Big Picture”):

  • Bullish: EMA(20) > EMA(50) > EMA(200) — all sloping up
  • Bearish: EMA(20) < EMA(50) < EMA(200) — all sloping down
  • Neutral: Any other alignment — no trades

Confirmation (M15 — The “Trigger”):

  • Same EMA alignment must agree with H1
  • EMA(20) crosses EMA(50) in trend direction = setup armed

Entry (M5 — The “Precision”):

  • Price pulls back to EMA(20) or EMA(50) on M5
  • Confirmation candle closes in trend direction
  • Enter on next candle open

Why This Works:

TimeframeRoleWhy
H1Trend filterFilters noise, catches institutional trend
M15ConfirmationValidates trend hasn't reversed
M5Entry timingBetter fill, tighter SL

Exit Logic

  • Stop Loss: ATR(14) x 2 on M15 (volatility-adaptive)
  • Take Profit: 1:2 or 1:3 R:R (configurable)
  • Trailing Stop: Optional, ATR-based on M15
  • Time Exit: Optional close at session end (NY close)

Prop Firm Risk Engine (Built-In)

1. Hard Daily Loss Cap (Equity Kill Switch)

Equity drops > limit → all positions closed, new trades blocked.

2. Maximum Drawdown Guard

Account equity drops > max DD from initial balance → full liquidation.

3. Session-Aware Risk Scaling

Auto-reduces size during: London Open (08:00–09:00 UTC), NY Open (13:00–14:00 UTC), Overlap (13:00–16:00 UTC).

4. Economic Calendar News Filter

Pauses 15 min before/after NFP, CPI, FOMC, ECB, BoE. Uses MQL5 built-in calendar.

5. Fixed Fractional Position Sizing

Risks 1.5% of current equity per trade — compounds correctly.

6. Position Limits

Prevents overtrading and correlation risk.

On-Chart Dashboard

  • H1 / M15 / M5 trend status (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)
  • EMA alignment visualization
  • Current pullback zone (entry area)
  • Daily loss % / Max DD status
  • Session status / Next news event
  • Open positions with SL/TP
  • Kill switch armed indicator

Alerts (Push / Email / Telegram)

  • Multi-timeframe alignment achieved (setup armed)
  • Entry signal triggered
  • Daily loss above 80% / Kill switch triggered
  • Max DD above 80%
  • Session changes / News approaching
  • Trade entry/exit

Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5 (build 4000+)
  • Symbols: XAUUSD/Gold, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, US30, NAS100, BTCUSD — any trending market
  • Timeframes: Runs on M5, reads H1/M15 internally
  • Any broker (standard, raw, ECN)
  • Any account (challenge, funded, personal)
  • VPS ready — no manual intervention
  • Non-repainting — closed bars only

What You Get

  • Clean .mq5 source + compiled .ex5
  • Full parameter documentation
  • Recommended settings per symbol
  • Installation guide
  • Lifetime updates

Recommended Settings by Symbol

SymbolH1 EMAM15 EMAM5 EMAATR MultRisk%Best Sessions
XAUUSD20/50/20020/5020/502.01.5London/NY
EURUSD20/50/20020/5020/501.51.0London/NY
GBPUSD20/50/20020/5020/501.51.0London/NY
US3020/50/20020/5020/502.01.5NY
NAS10020/50/20020/5020/502.01.5NY

Part of the Trend-Following Ecosystem

Pairs with:

  • Session Countdown Panel ($30) — Visual session boxes for London/NY entries
  • Global SL/TP Manager ($30) — Bulk manage trend position SL/TP
  • Daily Loss Guardian ($35) — Standalone risk engine for other EAs
  • XAUUSD Session Scalper ($69) — Session-aware version optimized for Gold
  • Prop Firm Challenge Suite ($79) — All risk tools bundled

Upgrade path: Want session-aware Gold specialist? See XAUUSD Session Scalper ($69) — London/NY only, same MTF logic + ONNX filter option.

Disclaimer

This EA executes a defined multi-timeframe trend strategy with risk management. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. No live/verified forward track record claimed. Prop firm rules vary — verify your firm exact limits.

Support

Post-delivery bug-fix support included. Customization via MQL5 Freelance.

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