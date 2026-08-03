Session Countdown Panel

Session Countdown Panel — London/NY/Asian Session Timer with Kill Zone Alerts for MT5

Visual trading session panel with countdown timers for London, New York, Asian, and Sydney sessions. Highlights kill zones (London open, NY open, overlap). Customizable colors, alerts, and session definitions. Essential for session-aware trading strategies.

Know Exactly When the Market Moves — Session Timing Made Visual

Most traders know “London open at 08:00 UTC” but few track it precisely across every session, every day. This panel puts all four major sessions + kill zones on your chart with live countdowns, so you never miss the volatility windows that drive prop firm accounts.

What You See (At a Glance)

Four Session Boxes (Color-Coded):

SessionDefault Time (UTC)ColorSignificance
Sydney22:00–07:00GreenAsia open, low vol
Tokyo00:00–09:00BlueAsia continuation
London08:00–17:00YellowHigh vol, trend starts
New York13:00–22:00RedHighest vol, reversals

Kill Zone Highlights (The Money Hours):

  • London Kill Zone: 08:00–09:00 UTC — Open drive, false breakouts
  • NY Kill Zone: 13:00–14:00 UTC — Open drive, continuation/reversal
  • Overlap Kill Zone: 13:00–16:00 UTC — Highest volume, tightest spreads

Countdown Timers:

  • Time until next session opens
  • Time until current session closes
  • Time until next kill zone
  • All in HH:MM:SS format, updates every second

Features

1. Fully Customizable Session Definitions

input string SydneyOpen   = "22:00";  // UTC
input string SydneyClose  = "07:00";
input string TokyoOpen    = "00:00";
input string TokyoClose   = "09:00";
input string LondonOpen   = "08:00";
input string LondonClose  = "17:00";
input string NewYorkOpen  = "13:00";
input string NewYorkClose = "22:00";

Adjust for your broker's server time (auto-detects UTC offset).

2. Kill Zone Configuration

input bool   ShowKillZones     = true;
input string LondonKillStart  = "08:00";
input string LondonKillEnd    = "09:00";
input string NYKillStart      = "13:00";
input string NYKillEnd        = "14:00";
input string OverlapKillStart = "13:00";
input string OverlapKillEnd   = "16:00";

Highlight the exact windows where institutional volume enters.

3. Visual Customization

input color  SessionBoxColor     = clrSilver;
input color  KillZoneColor       = clrGold;
input color  CountdownTextColor  = clrWhite;
input int    FontSize            = 10;
input int    PanelCorner         = 0;  // 0=TL, 1=TR, 2=BL, 3=BR
input bool   ShowSessionLabels   = true;
input bool   ShowCountdowns      = true;
input bool   ShowKillZoneLabels  = true;

4. Alerts (Push / Email / Telegram)

  • Session open/close (London open, NY open, etc.)
  • Kill zone start/end (London kill zone starting in 5 min)
  • Custom alert times (e.g., “Alert me 10 min before London open”)
  • Works on VPS — no chart focus needed

5. Session Statistics (Optional)

input bool ShowSessionStats = true;

Shows for current/last session: High/Low, Range (pips), Direction (bullish/bearish/neutral), Volume proxy (tick count).

Why Session Timing Matters for Prop Firms

SessionProp Firm RiskWhat This Panel Does
London Open (08:00)Spreads 3–5x, false movesCountdown + kill zone highlight
NY Open (13:00)Volatility spike, reversalsCountdown + kill zone highlight
Overlap (13:00–16:00)Highest volume, best trendsOverlap zone highlighted
Asian (00:00–08:00)Low vol, range-boundVisual session box, avoid overtrading

Use Case: Reduce position size 50% during kill zones (London/NY open) — this panel tells you exactly when they start/end.

Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5 (build 4000+)
  • Any symbol — Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Futures
  • Any timeframe — Panel is timeframe-independent
  • Any broker — Auto-detects server UTC offset
  • Works on VPS — No manual intervention
  • Lightweight — Minimal CPU, updates once per second

What You Get

  • Clean .mq5 source + compiled .ex5
  • Full parameter documentation
  • Preset files for major brokers (IC Markets, Pepperstone, FP Markets, etc.)
  • Installation guide
  • Lifetime updates

Part of the Session-Aware Ecosystem

Pairs with:

  • Daily Loss Guardian ($35) — Auto-reduce risk during kill zones
  • Global SL/TP Manager ($30) — Manage positions across sessions
  • EMA Multi-Timeframe Trend EA ($39) — Session-aware trend entries
  • XAUUSD Session Scalper ($69) — London/NY only Gold specialist
  • Prop Firm Challenge Suite ($79) — All tools bundled (saves $16)

Upgrade path: Need automated risk scaling during kill zones? See Daily Loss Guardian ($35) — includes session-aware risk multiplier.

Disclaimer

This is a visual timing tool. It does not generate trading signals or guarantee profits. Session times vary by broker and daylight saving. Verify your broker's server time and adjust inputs accordingly. Past session behavior does not guarantee future volatility patterns.

Support

Post-delivery bug-fix support included. Customization via MQL5 Freelance.

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