MeanMind ML Bot
- 专家
-
Daniel McneillOur youtube channel
https://youtube.com/@aksportseas?si=bQnVwm5B2cbQ9pPv
- 版本: 1.25
- 激活: 5
Overview
MeanMind ML Bot is an automated MetaTrader 5 trading system that compares the current market environment with similar completed historical conditions.
Its causal k-nearest-neighbours (kNN) engine analyses past observations and lets the closest matches vote on market direction. Signals can be calculated using RSI, ROC, CCI, tick volume or a combined feature set.
An optional fast/slow EMA trend filter helps keep entries aligned with the broader market direction, while configurable risk controls manage position sizing, daily limits, sessions and exits.
Clear, auditable chart display
MeanMind ML Bot keeps its decisions visible on the chart. Its compact, colour-coded dashboard displays:
- Current EA status and trading permissions
- EMA trend bias
- Session status
- Lot-sizing and exit modes
- Current spread and account drawdown
- Open-position information
- Daily trade count and daily profit/loss
- Broker-server date and time
Fast and slow EMA lines can be displayed over price. Approved signals can also be marked using BUY/SELL arrows and kNN prediction labels.
Key features
- Causal kNN signal engine using completed market data
- RSI, ROC, CCI, tick-volume and combined feature modes
- Configurable fast and slow EMA trend filters
- Optional price-side EMA confirmation
- Optional ATR(10) versus ATR(40) volatility filter
- Broker-time weekday and session scheduling
- Support for intraday and overnight trading sessions
- Configurable maximum trades per broker day
- Daily profit target by percentage or account currency
- Persistent daily trading lock that survives terminal restarts
- Automatic trading reset at the next broker-server midnight
- Fixed-lot and percentage-risk position sizing
- ATR-based, fixed-point or disabled initial stops
- Optional break-even and trailing-stop management
- Configurable maximum position-holding period
- Customisable dashboard, EMA overlay and signal markers
- Separate controls for buy and sell trading
- Tester-only maximum lot protection
Default configuration
The supplied default configuration uses:
- Combined kNN feature mode
- 14-period short feature calculation
- 28-period long feature calculation
- 252 historical reference observations
- 15 nearest neighbours: floor(sqrt(252))
- EMA 50/200 trend filter
- Price-side EMA confirmation
- Maximum three entries per broker day
- Daily profit target of 1% of the day’s starting balance
- Two-ATR initial stop loss
- Three-ATR profit target
- Session filter available but disabled until configured
- Conservative 0.01 fixed-lot testing configuration
Daily controls
Daily profit and trade limits apply to the EA’s current chart symbol and magic number.
When the configured daily profit target is reached, MeanMind ML Bot can close its managed position and prevent further entries for the remainder of that broker day. Trading automatically becomes available again after the next broker-server midnight.
The daily lock is stored persistently, helping prevent a terminal or EA restart from bypassing the daily limit.
Session scheduling
All schedule settings use broker-server time.
The session filter supports:
- Individual weekday permissions
- Standard intraday sessions
- Overnight sessions that cross midnight
- Optional position closure outside the permitted session
Setting the session start and end to the same time creates a 24-hour session on enabled trading days.
Important risk information
MeanMind ML Bot is an automated trading and market-analysis tool. It does not guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk.
Performance will vary depending on:
- Symbol specifications
- Market conditions and volatility
- Spread and commission
- Slippage and execution quality
- Broker stop-distance requirements
- Timeframe and parameter selection
- Historical data quality
Always backtest using suitable broker data and forward-test on a demo account before considering live trading. Use conservative position sizes and settings appropriate for your account.