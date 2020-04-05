MultiFlex





A flexible multi-indicator Expert Advisor that adapts to your trading style. Use a single signal or combine multiple indicators with weighted voting.

MultiFlex is designed for traders who want a single automation tool that can adapt to different market conditions and trading preferences. Whether you prefer a proven crossover strategy or a custom combination of indicators, MultiFlex lets you configure the logic, risk parameters, and trade management to match your approach.

Advantages of MultiFlex



Features



How to Get Started



Usage Tips



Technical Information



Built for any market where technical analysis applies. MultiFlex performs best in trending or ranging markets depending on your configuration. The single indicator mode works well for trend-following on higher timeframes, while the multi-signal voting system can help filter noise in choppier conditions. No strategy works in every market environment — adjust the signal settings to match what you see on the chart.- Choose between four indicators or combine them using weighted voting, giving you multiple strategies in a single Expert Advisor- Two risk management frameworks let you match the approach to your trading style- Automated position sizing with margin validation protects your account from overexposure- Built-in grid recovery system provides an alternative way to manage trades in ranging conditions- Trailing stop with activation threshold locks in profits once price moves far enough- Broker-ready with automatic detection of 3-digit and 5-digit price formats- Four classic technical indicators available as stand-alone signals or combined in a voting system. Moving Average crossover, RSI oversold and overbought reversals, MACD line crossover, and Stochastic line crossover give you multiple ways to generate entries.- Single signal mode lets you pick one indicator for clean, straightforward trade logic. MA signals on price crossing the average. RSI signals on exiting oversold or overbought territory. MACD and Stochastic signal on line crossovers.- Multi signal voting mode combines any enabled indicators. Each indicator casts a weighted score based on current market conditions. When the total vote reaches your configurable threshold, a trade is triggered. Individual weight settings let you prioritise which indicators influence the final decision most.- Grid recovery system adds positions at configurable step intervals when price moves against the initial entry. Up to five levels with an optional lot multiplier. The grid closes all positions when the average entry price reaches the grid take profit level. Visual grid lines are drawn on the chart for reference.- Two money management modes give you control over trade sizing. Fixed lot for consistent exposure, or account percentage risk that scales with your balance. All lot sizes are normalised to broker limits and validated against available margin before every trade.- Trailing stop management with activation threshold. Set a minimum profit distance in pips before trailing begins. Once activated, the stop level follows price movement at a fixed distance to protect gains.- One trade per signal option prevents re-entry in the same direction until the signal reverses, reducing overexposure during volatile conditions.1. Attach MultiFlex to a chart in MetaTrader 52. Configure the signal mode — choose Single Signal or Multi Signal3. If using single mode, select your indicator. If using multi mode, enable the indicators you want and set their weights4. Set your risk mode — Fixed TP/SL or Grid Recovery5. Configure money management — fixed lot or account percentage risk6. Adjust trailing stop settings if needed7. Test on a demo account before using with real funds- Start with single signal mode on a higher timeframe to observe how the EA behaves before enabling multi-signal voting- For multi signal mode, begin with equal weights and a threshold of 50-60 to see how the voting system responds to current market conditions- Grid recovery is best suited for ranging markets. Monitor the maximum number of levels and consider the total risk before enabling this mode- Set the trailing stop activation distance higher than the minimum profit you expect from the strategy to avoid premature activation- Use the one-trade-per-signal option to avoid multiple entries in the same direction during news events or high-volatility conditions- Always validate settings in a demo environment before deploying on a live accountMultiFlex is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It provides four technical indicators — Moving Average, RSI, MACD, and Stochastic — configurable in single or weighted multi-signal mode. Two risk frameworks (fixed TP/SL and grid recovery), two money management modes, and a trailing stop system provide flexible trade management. All lot sizes are validated against account margin, and 3/5 digit broker detection is built in.Requirements

- MetaTrader 5 build 2000 or higher

- Currency pairs: Any

- Timeframe: M15 and above recommended

- Minimum deposit: $100 for USD cent accounts, $1000 for standard accounts

- Broker: Any ECN or standard broker

- Leverage: 1:30 or higher recommended





Input Parameters







General Settings

- Magic number and order comment for identifying trades.





Signal Mode

- Signal mode selection (single or multi indicator), single signal type choice, multi signal threshold percentage, and one trade per signal option.





Risk Management Settings

- Risk mode selector between fixed TP/SL and grid recovery.





Take Profit / Stop Loss

- Take profit and stop loss distances in pips for the fixed TP/SL mode.





Grid Recovery Settings

- Grid step distance, maximum grid levels, lot multiplier toggle, multiplier value, and grid take profit distance in pips.





Trailing Stop

- Trailing mode, trailing stop distance, and trailing activation profit distance in pips.





Risk Management

- Money mode (fixed lot or account percentage), fixed lot size, and risk percentage.





MA Settings

- Fast and slow MA periods, MA method, applied price, signal weight, and enable toggle.





RSI Settings

- RSI period, applied price, signal weight, and enable toggle.





MACD Settings

- Fast EMA, slow EMA, signal SMA, applied price, signal weight, and enable toggle.





Stochastic Settings

- K period, D period, slowing, applied price, signal weight, and enable toggle.





Risk Disclosure







Trading foreign exchange, commodities, and other financial instruments on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. You should carefully consider your financial situation, experience, and risk tolerance before using any Expert Advisor. The use of automated trading systems does not eliminate the risk of financial loss. TradelyLab does not guarantee the performance of any Expert Advisor and accepts no liability for any losses incurred through the use of this software. Always test any trading system thoroughly on a demo account before using it with real funds.



