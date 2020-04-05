Simple Cross Trend EA

Simple Moving EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, based on the classic Moving Average crossover strategy. It automatically identifies trend changes and executes buy or sell orders with predefined Risk Management settings (Stop Loss and Take Profit).

Key Features

  • Automated Trading: Automatically opens trades when the Fast Moving Average crosses the Slow Moving Average.

  • Built-in Risk Management: Every trade is strictly protected with customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

  • Single Position Control: Ensures only one trade is open at a time to prevent over-exposure.

  • Multi-Asset & Multi-Timeframe: Suitable for any currency pair, metal, or index across any timeframe.

  • Beginner Friendly: Clean, simple, and easy to set up with default parameters ready for backtesting.

Input Parameters

  • InpLotSize: Trading volume (Default: 0.01).

  • InpStopLoss: Stop Loss distance in points (Default: 150).

  • InpTakeProfit: Take Profit distance in points (Default: 300).

  • InpMagicNumber: Unique identifier for the EA's orders (Default: 100200).

  • InpFastMAPeriod: Period for the Fast Moving Average (Default: 10).

  • InpSlowMAPeriod: Period for the Slow Moving Average (Default: 20).

Recommendations

  • Account Type: Hedging or Netting.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100.

  • VPS: Recommended to keep the EA running 24/7 without interruption.


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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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4.64 (11)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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