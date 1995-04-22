Simple Cross Trend EA

Simple Moving EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, based on the classic Moving Average crossover strategy. It automatically identifies trend changes and executes buy or sell orders with predefined Risk Management settings (Stop Loss and Take Profit).

Key Features

Automated Trading: Automatically opens trades when the Fast Moving Average crosses the Slow Moving Average.

Built-in Risk Management: Every trade is strictly protected with customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

Single Position Control: Ensures only one trade is open at a time to prevent over-exposure.

Multi-Asset & Multi-Timeframe: Suitable for any currency pair, metal, or index across any timeframe.

Beginner Friendly: Clean, simple, and easy to set up with default parameters ready for backtesting.

Input Parameters

InpLotSize: Trading volume (Default: 0.01).

InpStopLoss: Stop Loss distance in points (Default: 150).

InpTakeProfit: Take Profit distance in points (Default: 300).

InpMagicNumber: Unique identifier for the EA's orders (Default: 100200).

InpFastMAPeriod: Period for the Fast Moving Average (Default: 10).

InpSlowMAPeriod: Period for the Slow Moving Average (Default: 20).

Recommendations

Account Type: Hedging or Netting.

Minimum Deposit: $100.

VPS: Recommended to keep the EA running 24/7 without interruption.