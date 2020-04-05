EA scalping M1

BTC M1 Scalper Pro is a high-frequency, automated trading algorithm specifically engineered for Bitcoin (BTCUSD / BTCUSDT) on the 1-Minute (M1) timeframe.

The strategy utilizes ultra-fast momentum detection and price action breakouts tailored to crypto market volatility. By capturing rapid micro-trends and dynamic price swings, it aims for quick market execution with tight risk controls.

💡 Key Features

  • Engineered for Bitcoin (M1): Optimized specifically to handle high volatility and fast tick movements on BTCUSD.

  • High-Speed Execution: Filters market noise to enter rapidly on valid micro-trend breakouts.

  • Dynamic Spread Protection: Automatically pauses trading during excessive spread widening or high slippage.

  • Smart Risk Management: Every trade is protected with hard Stop Loss, Take Profit, and optional trailing stops.

  • Broker & Account Friendly: Built-in lot normalization to prevent execution errors across ECN, Standard, and Crypto brokers.

🛠️ Input Parameters

  • InpLotSize: Fixed trading lot size (Default: 0.01 / 0.1 depending on balance).

  • InpStopLoss: Stop Loss distance in points (Default: 500).

  • InpTakeProfit: Take Profit distance in points (Default: 1000).

  • InpMaxSpread: Maximum allowed spread in points for trade entry.

  • InpMagicNumber: Unique ID for order management.

📌 Recommendations & Setup

  • Symbol: BTCUSD / BTCUSDT / Bitcoin.

  • Timeframe: M1 (1-Minute).

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (or equivalent in crypto/fiat).

  • Broker Requirements: An ECN/RAW account with low BTC spreads and fast execution speed.

  • VPS: A low-latency VPS (under 20ms) is strongly recommended for 24/7 continuous operation.


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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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