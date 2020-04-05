Aurum Prime EA MT5

Professional Gold Trading Automation. Built for Performance. Designed for Control.

AURUM PRIME – Intelligent XAUUSD Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Aurum Prime is a premium MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) traders seeking intelligent automation, disciplined execution, and flexible risk management.

Rather than relying on random trade entries, Aurum Prime follows a structured trading methodology with dynamic recovery logic, smart basket management, configurable risk parameters, and advanced execution controls.

Whether you're a new algorithmic trader or an experienced professional, Aurum Prime helps automate your Gold trading while allowing you to remain fully in control.

Why Aurum Prime?

✔ Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

✔ Intelligent pending order execution

✔ Dynamic recovery & basket management

✔ Configurable martingale multiplier

✔ Adjustable recovery layer distance

✔ Basket Take Profit management

✔ Trading session filter

✔ High-impact economic news filter

✔ Automatic recovery after MT5/VPS disconnection

✔ Flexible risk management

✔ Extensive user-configurable settings

✔ Stable operation on MetaTrader 5

Smart Recovery System

Aurum Prime incorporates an intelligent recovery mechanism that allows traders to customise:

Initial lot size

Lot multiplier

Recovery layer spacing

Distance increment between layers

Basket Take Profit

Maximum recovery levels

Trading sessions

News filter settings

Slippage protection

Risk parameters

Every trader has a different risk profile, and Aurum Prime is built to adapt to yours.

Recommended Trading Environment

For optimal performance, we recommend:

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Broker: Low-spread ECN/STP broker

Connection: VPS with stable internet connection

Execution: Low latency

Recommended Account Type

Aurum Prime is suitable for both Standard Accounts and Cent Accounts.

For users who wish to familiarise themselves with the EA or trade with smaller exposure, a Cent Account is highly recommended.

Recommended Starting Balance

Cent Account

Recommended balance: 50,000 – 100,000 cents

(Equivalent to approximately USD 500 - 1,000)

Suggested starting lot: 0.01

Suitable for conservative testing and gradual scaling.

Standard Account

Recommended balance: USD 10,000 or above

Suggested starting lot: 0.01

Always adjust your lot size according to your own risk tolerance and broker specifications.

Optimised for VPS

Running Aurum Prime on a VPS ensures uninterrupted operation, allowing the Expert Advisor to continue managing trades even when your computer is switched off.

Important Risk Disclosure

Aurum Prime is a professional trading automation tool designed to assist with trade execution and management.

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate losses. Past performance, backtests, and optimisation results do not guarantee future performance.

Always:

Test on a demo account first.

Use appropriate risk management.

Understand every setting before trading live.

Never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.

Trade Smarter. Trade with Structure. Trade with Aurum Prime.

Designed for traders who value automation, flexibility, and disciplined execution.

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