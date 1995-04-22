ExhaustEdge Dynamic — Semi-Automated Volume Exhaustion & Time-Delayed Precision Entry System

Most EAs chase price. ExhaustEdge Dynamic waits for the market to run out of breath — then strikes at the statistically optimal re-entry point inside the very next candle.

The Core Edge: Volume Exhaustion Detection

Every closed candle is measured against the one before it. When tick volume collapses by your chosen threshold — signaling that the move driving the previous candle has exhausted itself — ExhaustEdge Dynamic treats this as a reversal-probability event. If you're currently in a trade, it flips direction. If you're flat, it reads the exhausted candle's own bias (bullish close = buy setup, bearish close = sell setup) to decide which side to prepare.

The Innovation: Time-Delayed Mid-Candle Entry

Rather than firing a market order the instant the signal appears — which is exactly when spreads widen and slippage bites — ExhaustEdge Dynamic does something few retail EAs attempt: it watches the new candle build in real time using a dedicated 1-second timer loop (not OnTick, which stalls during low-volume periods exactly when you need it most). It tracks the rolling high and low of the first half of the candle, and at precisely the 50% mark of your chosen timeframe's duration, it calculates the statistical midpoint of that opening range and places a Limit order exactly there. This means you're not chasing momentum — you're letting the market come to you at a price level with genuine technical significance, with full stop-level validation so orders are never silently rejected by your broker, and a configurable fallback (Skip / Market / Stop) for the rare case the market runs away before the level is reached.

Built for Real Trading Conditions, Not Just Backtests

ExhaustEdge Dynamic runs natively on both XAUUSD during the standard forex week and BTCUSD around the clock, including weekends — the timer-driven architecture means gaps in tick flow never break the candle-tracking logic. Hedging accounts are enforced at initialization, so position handling always matches the strategy's intent: closing the automated leg instantly on a signal flip while any position you've manually excluded remains completely untouched.

A Cockpit, Not a Black Box

Everything about ExhaustEdge Dynamic is visible and controllable from a single on-chart panel styled like a professional trading terminal — dark navy and gold, not a stock MetaTrader gray box: Live account balance and floating P/L in both currency and percentage, refreshed every second

One-click ON/OFF kill switch for the automated engine

A hard-confirmed PANIC CLOSE ALL button that unconditionally flattens every position and pending order on the symbol — no exceptions, no checkboxes respected, for when you need out immediately

Auto Stop Loss / Auto Take Profit toggles, percentage-based off the actual limit entry price, not the market price at signal time

A live Order Management table listing every open position with an individual "ignore" checkbox — tick it and that specific trade is completely hands-off to the EA, letting you run manual positions alongside the automated system without conflict

Built to Survive Your Workflow

If you shut your PC down every night — as most manual-assist traders do — ExhaustEdge Dynamic doesn't lose its place. Every ignore-flag, toggle state, and even the running high/low of a candle currently being tracked is written to persistent storage and restored automatically on restart, so a mid-candle timing window that started before you closed MetaTrader picks up exactly where it left off.

Optional Hard Take-Profit Ceiling

Set an absolute price level and the EA will flatten everything the instant it's crossed — with fresh-crossing detection so it never fires a false close simply because the EA was reloaded above or below your level.