GoldApex
- Эксперты
-
- Версия: 1.6
- Активации: 7
Overview
GoldApex is an automated trading system designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. It operates with a fixed stop-loss per trade and does not use Martingale, grid trading, or averaging-down strategies.
Each trade is managed independently. A hard stop-loss caps single-trade risk, while a trailing stop mechanism follows favorable price movements to protect floating profits.
Key Features
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Each trade executed and managed independently (no position scaling)
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Fixed hard stop-loss per trade, risk is pre-defined
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Trailing stop adjusts dynamically to lock in profits
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Daily loss limit and daily profit target – trading stops automatically when either is reached
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Adjustable time interval between consecutive trades
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Maximum 1 open position at any time
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All risk parameters accessible via external inputs, no hidden logic
Backtest Results
Based on MT5 Strategy Tester, 100% real ticks, fixed 0.01 lot, approximately 3-month period:
|Metric
|Value
|Total Trades
|236
|Win Rate
|86.02%
|Net Profit
|$190.05
|Max Equity Drawdown
|29.96%（$96.49）
|Avg Win / Avg Loss
|$5.20 / -$26.22
|Recovery Factor (Net Profit / Max DD)
|1.97
|Sharpe Ratio
|6.45
|Avg Hold Time
|1 hour 10 min
About the Win/Loss Structure
This strategy has a higher average loss than average win by design – the wider initial stop allows price room to breathe, while the trailing stop locks in profits early. Performance stability comes from the high win rate and strong recovery capability rather than a favorable risk/reward ratio per trade.
In the backtest period, the maximum consecutive loss streak was 2 trades (approx -$51), while the maximum consecutive win streak was 16 trades (approx +$84). A Recovery Factor of 1.97 indicates the strategy can recover from drawdowns efficiently.
Risk Management Parameters (All Adjustable)
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Single-trade stop-loss amount
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Trailing stop activation threshold
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Trailing stop distance and step size
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Daily profit limit / Daily loss limit
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Trading hours window
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Minimum interval between consecutive trades
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Fixed lot size
Requirements
|Item
|Recommendation
|Symbol
|XAUUSD (Gold)
|Timeframe
|M1
|Minimum Balance
|$500
|Account Type
|ECN / Low-spread
|Environment
|VPS recommended