Apex Breakout Context Radar MT5

  • Indicators
  • Ying Li Lu
    Ying Li Lu

    Ying Li Lu

    I develop read-only MetaTrader 5 indicators for discretionary XAUUSD chart preparation. The Apex tools organize prior-day sequence, confirmed and forming H1/H4 structure, major and minor turning context, breakout and pullback lifecycle, and meaningful state-change alerts. They do not open, modify
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Apex Breakout Context Radar MT5

Short description

See where an XAUUSD breakout is in its lifecycle—waiting, confirmed, pulling back, filtered, invalidated, or already extended—without opening or managing trades.

A breakout is a process, not only a crossed line

Apex Breakout Context Radar MT5 turns prior-day direction, today's qualified break, the active pullback watch, opening-gap condition, and no-chase context into named market states on one H1 panel. It helps discretionary XAUUSD traders understand what the chart is doing before applying their own entry, exit, position-size, and risk rules.

  • Read-only MT5 indicator
  • No trade execution or account access
  • Free Strategy Tester demo

Main features

  • Prior-day high and low
  • Prior-day sequence: LOW TO HIGH, HIGH TO LOW, or UNRESOLVED
  • Current directional context: UPSIDE, DOWNSIDE, or UNRESOLVED
  • Today's first qualified breakout marker
  • Active pullback watch level after a valid breakout
  • Opening-gap condition: NEUTRAL, OPEN, FILLED, or DATA MISSING
  • State-based decision panel
  • Alerts only when an enabled state changes
  • Optional terminal, push, and email notifications
  • Dark and light themes
  • Multiple isolated instances on the same chart
  • H1-only historical dependency
  • No DLL, WebRequest, external indicator, or separate licensing dependency

State guide

  • WAITING BREAKOUT: the prior-day context is available, but its boundary has

not been crossed.

  • BREAKOUT CONFIRMED: the tracked directional boundary has been crossed while

the context remains valid.

  • PULLBACK WATCH: a valid breakout exists and the chart is monitoring its

current pullback area.

  • RETEST AREA: price has returned near the active pullback watch.
  • FILTERED: the move occurred, but the complete context did not qualify.
  • INVALIDATED: price moved beyond the active reference and the original

breakout context is no longer valid.

  • EXTENDED / NO CHASE: price has already consumed a substantial part of the

available daily move. The panel explicitly warns against treating it as a fresh context.

  • SESSION CLOSED: no new context should be treated as active near the daily

boundary.

  • DATA MISSING: the required H1 history is unavailable.

The internal qualification distances and decision tree are intentionally not user inputs. The product presents stable named states instead of exposing a collection of parameters that can easily be overfit.

Confirmed history and current price

The prior-day range and sequence use broker H1 history. Today's context is updated from the current market price and reconstructed from available H1 history after a restart.

Broker server time, historical data, symbol digits, and price feed can change daily boundaries and displayed values. If the panel reports DATA MISSING, load more XAUUSD H1 history before evaluating the result.

Recommended setup

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: XAUUSD or the broker's suffixed XAUUSD symbol
  • Chart timeframe: H1
  • Required history: H1

Basic workflow

  1. Load the indicator on the broker's XAUUSD H1 chart.
  2. Read PRIOR SEQUENCE and DIRECTION.
  3. Check CURRENT STATE.
  4. If a valid breakout exists, review PULLBACK WATCH.
  5. Check OPENING GAP and any FILTERED, INVALIDATED, or EXTENDED warning.
  6. Apply independent entry, exit, position-size, and risk rules.

Inputs

Chart context

  • Show prior-day range
  • Show today's breakout marker
  • Show the active pullback watch

Alerts

  • Breakout-state alerts
  • Retest-area alerts
  • Optional filtered-state alerts
  • Terminal, push, and email delivery

Display

  • Dark or light theme
  • Panel corner
  • Panel font size
  • Instance ID

Use a different Instance ID for each copy on the same chart.

Read-only by design

  • It does not open, modify, or close trades.
  • It does not inspect positions, orders, trade history, or account balance.
  • It does not calculate lot size, stop loss, or take profit.
  • A breakout or retest state is not a guaranteed buy or sell signal.
  • It does not transmit chart or account data to an external server.
  • It does not guarantee profit or protection from loss.

Demo and support

Run the MQL5 Market demo in MT5 Strategy Tester visual mode with the broker's XAUUSD H1 history. Verify the prior-day levels, direction, named states, dark/light theme, and alert behavior before live use.

For a display or calculation question, include the MT5 build, broker, exact symbol name, chart timeframe, panel screenshot, and relevant Experts or Journal message. Never send a trading-account password.

Risk notice

Leveraged trading involves substantial risk. Historical price structure does not predict future results. This indicator is a chart-analysis tool, not investment advice, and it does not guarantee profit. Each user remains responsible for every trading decision and risk setting.

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Indicators
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