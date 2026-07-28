Apex Turning Point Radar MT5

  • Indicators
  • Ying Li Lu
    Ying Li Lu

    Ying Li Lu

    I develop read-only MetaTrader 5 indicators for discretionary XAUUSD chart preparation. The Apex tools organize prior-day sequence, confirmed and forming H1/H4 structure, major and minor turning context, breakout and pullback lifecycle, and meaningful state-change alerts. They do not open, modify
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Apex Turning Point Radar MT5

Short description

A read-only XAUUSD radar that separates major and minor turning context, tracks four market states, and alerts when confirmed H1/H4 structure changes.

Four contexts, one decision panel

  • START RISE: major upward turning context
  • START FALL: major downward turning context
  • SMALL RISE: minor upward turning context
  • SMALL FALL: minor downward turning context

Apex Turning Point Radar MT5 gives each context its own watch level and state: WAITING, APPROACHING, CONFIRMED, FILTERED, or DATA MISSING. The panel answers a practical question before a trader plans a position: what is the market preparing now, and which context is nearest?

Why traders use it

Turning points are easy to recognize after the move and difficult to organize while the chart is developing. The radar separates higher-timeframe major structure from lower-timeframe minor structure, keeps forming price action apart from confirmed points, and presents the result in a compact H1 panel.

It is designed for discretionary XAUUSD traders who want a repeatable chart review without handing control of entry, exit, position size, or risk to an automatic system.

Main features

  • Major confirmed turning markers from H4 structure
  • Minor confirmed turning markers from H1 structure
  • Separate START RISE, START FALL, SMALL RISE, and SMALL FALL rows
  • Current watch level for every context
  • Market regime: BULLISH, BEARISH, RANGE / MIXED, or DATA MISSING
  • Context filter that prevents a minor setup from being presented without

higher-timeframe support

  • Nearest-context summary
  • WAITING, APPROACHING, CONFIRMED, FILTERED, and DATA MISSING states
  • Alerts only when a tracked state changes
  • Optional terminal, push, and email notifications
  • Dark and light themes
  • Multiple isolated instances on the same chart
  • No DLL, WebRequest, or external indicator dependency

Confirmed markers versus forming price action

The radar uses closed historical bars and requires right-side confirmation before a turning point is accepted. Once confirmed, the marker is displayed on the original pivot bar.

This means a marker is intentionally delayed by confirmation. It is not presented as an early signal on an unfinished bar. The current chart can still change before confirmation, while an accepted historical marker remains tied to the confirmed structure.

State guide

  • WAITING: valid structure exists, but price is not near the watch level.
  • APPROACHING: price is near the current watch level.
  • CONFIRMED: the latest closed H1 bar has confirmed the tracked context.
  • FILTERED: the minor context is not aligned with the current H4 regime.
  • DATA MISSING: the required H1 or H4 history is unavailable.

An alert is issued only when an enabled state transition occurs. The same unchanged state is not sent on every tick.

Recommended setup

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: XAUUSD or the broker's suffixed XAUUSD symbol
  • Chart timeframe: H1
  • Reference structure: H1 and H4
  • Required history: H1 and H4

Broker history, server time, price digits, and symbol specification can affect the displayed levels. If the panel reports DATA MISSING, load more H1 and H4 history before evaluating the result.

Basic workflow

  1. Load the indicator on the broker's XAUUSD H1 chart.
  2. Read MARKET REGIME.
  3. Compare the four context rows and their watch levels.
  4. Check NEAREST CONTEXT.
  5. Wait for a closed-bar state change.
  6. Apply independent entry, exit, position-size, and risk rules.

Inputs

Turning markers

  • Show major confirmed turning points
  • Show minor confirmed turning points
  • Show current watch levels
  • Number of visible markers for each direction

Alerts

  • Approaching-state alerts
  • Confirmed-state alerts
  • Terminal, push, and email delivery

Display

  • Dark or light theme
  • Panel corner
  • Panel font size
  • Instance ID

Use a different Instance ID for each copy loaded on the same chart. The ID is also visible in the MT5 indicator list.

What the indicator does not do

  • It does not open, modify, or close trades.
  • It does not calculate position size, stop loss, or take profit.
  • A turning marker is not a guaranteed buy or sell signal.
  • It does not transmit chart or account data to an external server.
  • It does not use DLLs, WebRequest, or a separate licensing system.
  • It does not guarantee profit or protection from loss.

Demo and support

Run the MQL5 Market demo in MT5 Strategy Tester visual mode with the broker's XAUUSD H1 history. Verify the major/minor marker distinction, the panel states, the dark/light theme, and the alert behavior before live use.

For a display or calculation question, include the MT5 build, broker, exact symbol name, chart timeframe, panel screenshot, and relevant Experts or Journal message. Never send a trading-account password.

Risk notice

Leveraged trading involves substantial risk. Historical chart structure does not predict future results. This indicator is a chart-analysis tool, not investment advice, and it does not guarantee profit. Each user remains responsible for every trading decision and risk setting.

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Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
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5 (1)
Indicators
Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
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