Apex Prior Day Breakout MT5
- Experts
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Ying Li LuI develop read-only MetaTrader 5 indicators for discretionary XAUUSD chart preparation. The Apex tools organize prior-day sequence, confirmed and forming H1/H4 structure, major and minor turning context, breakout and pullback lifecycle, and meaningful state-change alerts. They do not open, modify
- Version: 1.110
- Activations: 5
Automate one XAUUSD H1 breakout-to-pullback workflow without a grid, martingale, averaging, or a multi-strategy black box. The EA waits for completed prior-day context, confirms an aligned break, and places one protected pullback limit order. It does not chase a missed move.
◆ What the EA does
• Runs one deliberately limited prior-day breakout workflow
• Waits for completed context before considering a new order
• Places one pullback limit order after an aligned breakout
• Attaches a broker-side hard stop-loss and take-profit
• Cancels an unfilled order when the setup is no longer valid
• Uses a daily directional quota and a near-day-boundary close guard
• Shows the current operating state in a compact on-chart dashboard
◆ Volume and execution controls
• Fixed-lot mode
• Optional account-balance risk-percent mode
• Risk-percent input is capped at 5%
• Broker lot-step normalization; volume is rounded down
• Volume below the broker minimum is rejected
• OrderCheck is required before submission
• Optional maximum-spread guard for new pending orders
• Configurable Magic Number and slippage allowance
◆ What is not included
• No grid or martingale
• No averaging down or recovery engine
• No scaled multi-entry portfolio
• No external DLL, WebRequest, or account-access service
• No source code and no access to the full private Apex system
• No profit guarantee
◆ Recommended setup
• Platform: MetaTrader 5
• Primary use: XAUUSD on H1
• One instance per symbol
• Start in Strategy Tester visual mode
• Then observe on a demo account before considering live use
Broker server time, history, spread, commission, stop level, contract size, execution, and symbol suffix can materially change order timing and results.
◆ Customer inputs
• Hours before the trading-day boundary to stop new orders
• Volume mode: fixed lots or balance-risk percent
• Fixed lot size
• Balance-risk percent
• Maximum spread in points; zero disables the guard
• Magic Number
• Slippage allowance
• Dashboard on/off
Strategy thresholds are not customer inputs.
◆ Three-minute tester path
1. Open the product demo in MT5 Strategy Tester.
2. Select your broker's XAUUSD symbol and H1.
3. Use visual mode and inspect the dashboard, pending-order lifecycle, stop-loss, take-profit, and journal messages.
4. Repeat with your broker's spread and history before deciding whether the workflow fits.
◆ Risk notice
Leveraged trading involves substantial risk. This EA can lose money. Backtests are hypothetical and can differ materially from live execution. Risk-percent sizing estimates loss from the requested entry to the stop using the broker's symbol specification; gaps, slippage, commission, liquidity, and execution can make realized loss larger. Use only capital you can afford to lose.