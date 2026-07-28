Apex Prior Day Breakout MT5





◆ What the EA does





• Runs one deliberately limited prior-day breakout workflow

• Waits for completed context before considering a new order

• Places one pullback limit order after an aligned breakout

• Attaches a broker-side hard stop-loss and take-profit

• Cancels an unfilled order when the setup is no longer valid

• Uses a daily directional quota and a near-day-boundary close guard

• Shows the current operating state in a compact on-chart dashboard





◆ Volume and execution controls





• Fixed-lot mode

• Optional account-balance risk-percent mode

• Risk-percent input is capped at 5%

• Broker lot-step normalization; volume is rounded down

• Volume below the broker minimum is rejected

• OrderCheck is required before submission

• Optional maximum-spread guard for new pending orders

• Configurable Magic Number and slippage allowance





◆ What is not included





• No grid or martingale

• No averaging down or recovery engine

• No scaled multi-entry portfolio

• No external DLL, WebRequest, or account-access service

• No source code and no access to the full private Apex system

• No profit guarantee





◆ Recommended setup





• Platform: MetaTrader 5

• Primary use: XAUUSD on H1

• One instance per symbol

• Start in Strategy Tester visual mode

• Then observe on a demo account before considering live use





Broker server time, history, spread, commission, stop level, contract size, execution, and symbol suffix can materially change order timing and results.





◆ Customer inputs





• Hours before the trading-day boundary to stop new orders

• Volume mode: fixed lots or balance-risk percent

• Fixed lot size

• Balance-risk percent

• Maximum spread in points; zero disables the guard

• Magic Number

• Slippage allowance

• Dashboard on/off





Strategy thresholds are not customer inputs.





◆ Three-minute tester path





1. Open the product demo in MT5 Strategy Tester.

2. Select your broker's XAUUSD symbol and H1.

3. Use visual mode and inspect the dashboard, pending-order lifecycle, stop-loss, take-profit, and journal messages.

4. Repeat with your broker's spread and history before deciding whether the workflow fits.





◆ Risk notice





Leveraged trading involves substantial risk. This EA can lose money. Backtests are hypothetical and can differ materially from live execution. Risk-percent sizing estimates loss from the requested entry to the stop using the broker's symbol specification; gaps, slippage, commission, liquidity, and execution can make realized loss larger. Use only capital you can afford to lose.

Automate one XAUUSD H1 breakout-to-pullback workflow without a grid, martingale, averaging, or a multi-strategy black box. The EA waits for completed prior-day context, confirms an aligned break, and places one protected pullback limit order. It does not chase a missed move.