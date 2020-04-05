Bold Root MT5

  • Experts
  • Nikhil Dnyandeo Kasalkar
    Nikhil Dnyandeo Kasalkar

    Nikhil Dnyandeo Kasalkar

    I'm a dedicated trader and developer specializing in Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5. With deep knowledge of tick precision, recovery zones, drawdown management, and prop firm optimization, I build EAs that are robust, flexible, and ready for live markets.
    ✅ What I do:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 13

Bold Root ,  SET & GO

TRY BEFORE YOU BUY | Contact me for a trial version which is limited to demo account. Full news filter test on live demo data.

HOW TO START
==================
Chart to attach : XAUUSD
Timeframe used : M30
Symbols traded : XAUUSD
Rule : one chart only
==================


PRICE & AVAILABILITY
Next price tier : 103
Increase trigger : after 5 copies
Already sold : 1


BACKTEST ACCURACY WARNING
To get proper backtest results contact me so I send you guidance and setting file for proper backtest. Without this, news filter will not simulate correctly.

PROP FIRMS : Setfile ready for prop challenges - request after purchase


  • LIVE SIGNAL : please send me a direct massage and i will provide the link and details.
  • TELEGRAM ACCESS : Contact us after purchase to get telegram link to join channel for news and updates and other interesting things

Simple deployment. Effective news filtering. One chart only. Everything included.

Risk disclaimer: Trading involves financial loss risk.

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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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