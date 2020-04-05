Bold Root MT5
- Experts
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Nikhil Dnyandeo KasalkarI'm a dedicated trader and developer specializing in Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5. With deep knowledge of tick precision, recovery zones, drawdown management, and prop firm optimization, I build EAs that are robust, flexible, and ready for live markets.
✅ What I do:
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 13
Bold Root , SET & GO
TRY BEFORE YOU BUY | Contact me for a trial version which is limited to demo account. Full news filter test on live demo data.
HOW TO START
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Chart to attach : XAUUSD
Timeframe used : M30
Symbols traded : XAUUSD
Rule : one chart only
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PRICE & AVAILABILITY
Next price tier : 103
Increase trigger : after 5 copies
Already sold : 1
BACKTEST ACCURACY WARNING
To get proper backtest results contact me so I send you guidance and setting file for proper backtest. Without this, news filter will not simulate correctly.
PROP FIRMS : Setfile ready for prop challenges - request after purchase
- LIVE SIGNAL : please send me a direct massage and i will provide the link and details.
- TELEGRAM ACCESS : Contact us after purchase to get telegram link to join channel for news and updates and other interesting things
Simple deployment. Effective news filtering. One chart only. Everything included.
Risk disclaimer: Trading involves financial loss risk.