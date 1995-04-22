Piramide Percentual

HJF TRADING SYSTEMS (WIN-B3)

HJF Piramide Percentual

Pyramid Grid with Percentage Daily Target — Strategy Guide

Overview

HJF Piramide Percentual is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines a trend filter based on moving-average alignment, a pyramid reinforcement grid (volume increasing at each reinforcement) and a daily result target calculated as a percentage of the account balance — a target that becomes easier to reach as the day progresses.

Recommended chart: M5 (5 minutes). All default parameters were calibrated for this timeframe.

How the Strategy Operates

Entry filter

The robot only considers an entry when five simple moving averages of price (periods 1, 5, 9, 13 and 21) are all aligned in the same direction, the distance between the fastest and the slowest exceeds the configured minimum (ManterTendencia), the 7-period Money Flow Index confirms the same side as the 14-period MFI, and Momentum(25) indicates a minimum strength of movement. It only enters within the configured time window (Time_Start–Time_End), respecting a minimum interval (Delay) since the last trade.

Dynamic entry volume

The initial entry volume (Vo) starts from InitialVolume and may be increased with extra contracts as the account balance grows (from 9 a.m.) and according to specific ranges of the Momentum indicator, when the Vol parameter is configured.

Pyramid reinforcement grid

When the initial position is opened, the robot schedules up to 5 reinforcement levels, spaced by multiples of Step points against the position. The volume of each level grows geometrically: Multiplicador raised to the level, times InitialVolume. Each reinforcement recalculates the average price of the position and realigns the target (TP) of all legs to the same level.

Target, Stop and Trailing Stop

SL and TP are applied in points on the initial entry. An optional trailing stop (TSDistance/TSGain) follows price once the position reaches the configured activation distance, progressively locking in more profit as price advances in favor.

Percentage daily target with progressive reduction

The porcentagem_diaria parameter defines the daily gain target as a percentage of the account balance (e.g., 0.02 = 2%). This target is recalculated during the day: early in the session (until 9 a.m.) it uses the full percentage; after 12 p.m. the target is halved; after 1 p.m. it drops to one third of the original value. In practice, the robot becomes progressively more willing to consider the day "complete" with a smaller result as the hour advances. The maximum daily loss follows a similar logic, also calculated as a percentage of the balance.

Time-based close

At the time configured in Time_Close, the robot cancels pending orders and closes all positions, regardless of the result.

Tick vs. Bar mode

ModoTick defines whether the entry-signal check runs on every tick or only on candle close (when there is no position or pending order). Grid management, trailing and financial limits keep running on every tick in both modes, as soon as there is an open position.

Risks — Required Reading

      This is a grid strategy with GEOMETRIC volume growth: with the default parameters (Multiplicador 4.0, 5 levels), each reinforcement's volume is 4 times larger than the previous one — the 5th level reaches more than a thousand times the initial entry volume. It is significantly more aggressive than a grid with controlled growth; adjust Multiplicador and the number of levels very carefully according to the available capital before trading on a live account.

      The daily financial limit (max loss/gain) is checked before opening a NEW initial position and after each grid reinforcement already sent — that is, it closes everything as soon as it detects the breach, but it does not prevent a single reinforcement from being sent in the same cycle in which the limit is just reached.

      There is no stop-loss per individual reinforcement — the configured SL applies to the initial position; grid reinforcements inherit the existing SL, so the effective risk per operation grows along with the accumulated volume.

      Backtest or demo account results do not guarantee similar results on a live account.

Recommendations

      Test on a demo account for a representative period before trading live, paying special attention to the grid's behavior on days with a strong trend against the position.

      Reduce Multiplicador and/or the number of reinforcement levels if the available capital cannot absorb the worst case (5 full levels).

      Adjust porcentagem_diaria, Finance_MaxLossIn and the other financial limits to your risk profile.

      Monitor grid exposure through the robot's panel (Classic or Pro).

Requirements

      M5 chart (recommended) — all default parameters (Step, TP, SL, ManterTendencia, time windows) were calibrated for the 5-minute timeframe. Running on another period changes the strategy's actual behavior — readjust the parameters carefully if you opt for a different timeframe.

      Hedge or Netting account — the aggregated position logic (TemPosicao) works on both account types — always validate on a demo account with your broker before trading live.

      Native indicators — uses only the standard MetaTrader 5 Moving Average, MFI and Momentum — does not depend on external custom indicators.

Parameters

Visual Panel

      TipoPainel — Classic or Pro.

      PainelX / PainelY — panel position on screen.

      AtalhosTeclado — keyboard shortcuts for the Pro panel.

Operation Mode

      ModoTick — BARRA (entry signal only on candle close) or TICK (every tick).

Strategy

      Magic — unique identifier for the robot's orders.

      ManterTendencia — minimum distance between the fastest and slowest MA for the trend to be considered valid.

      Vol — extra-volume trigger by Momentum range (0 disables this adjustment).

      Delay — minimum interval, in seconds, between the end of a trade and the next entry.

      InitialVolume — initial entry volume (and base for the reinforcement calculation).

      Multiplicador (default 4.0) — grid volume growth factor at each reinforcement level.

      Calculos — POINTS or PIPS — unit used in Step/TP/SL.

      Step — distance between grid reinforcement levels.

      TP / SL — target and stop of the position, in the unit defined by Calculos.

Trailing Stop

      TSDistance — profit distance to activate the trailing.

      TSGain — profit locked in on the first trailing trigger.

Financial Targets

      Finance_MaxLossIn — maximum loss in absolute value before blocking new entries.

      porcentagem_diaria — daily gain/loss target as a percentage of the balance (e.g., 0.02 = 2%).

      Finance_MaxOperations / ...Gain / ...Loss — optional limits by number of trades in the day (0 = disabled).

      FechaOperacao — parameter reserved for additional conditional closing.

Schedule

      Time_Start / Time_End — window in which new entries are allowed.

      Time_Close — time of the forced close of everything.

System

      Slippage — maximum price deviation tolerated on execution.

      Debug — reserved for additional logs.

Disclaimer

This material is provided for informational purposes, describing the technical operation of the strategy. It does not constitute investment advice or a promise of profitability. Trading in financial markets, especially grid strategies with geometric volume growth such as this one, involves real and potentially high risk of capital loss, which in adverse scenarios can significantly exceed the capital initially allocated. Backtest or demo account results do not guarantee similar results on a live account. The user is solely responsible for parameter configuration — especially Multiplicador and the number of reinforcement levels — for the decision to run this strategy, and for any financial outcome resulting from its use.


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3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
专家
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA 市场结构边界上的精准交易 实盘账户监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 您可以通过公开信号观察 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 在真实市场环境中的运行情况，包括当前与历史交易、余额与净值变化、实际回撤、交易频率，以及订单在真实经纪商环境中的执行表现。 历史回测展示系统架构在过去市场数据中的运行方式，而实盘信号则展示系统在当前市场条件下的真实表现。 产品概述 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 是一套结构化算法交易系统，专门为 XAUUSD 黄金 H1 周期 开发。 系统将市场视为一个持续变化的动态矩阵，其中包括价格结构、动量、波动率、流动性、交易时段特征以及价格方向性扩张。 MicroEdge 不会因为每一根K线的波动就立即作出反应，也不会仅仅因为市场开始移动就开启交易。系统会在多个内部条件形成一致后，才允许执行交易。 它的目标并不是持续不断地交易。 它的目标是识别结构清晰的市场机会，过滤不稳定环境，并以纪律化方式完成执行。 精准。智能。执行。
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HJF Grade Dupla EA
Heberte Jose De Faria
专家
HJF TRADING SYSTEMS HJF Grade Dupla 双向对冲网格策略 — 摘要   概述 HJF Grade Dupla 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动交易系统（EA），在同一交易品种上同时运行两个独立模块：一个以买入（多头）开局，另一个以卖出（空头）开局。每个模块独立管理自己的订单网格——当价格朝不利方向移动时逐步加仓，目的是在市场反转时收回亏损。 这不是方向性策略，不预测涨跌，而是同时在两个方向建仓，用一套恢复性订单网格来管理亏损的一侧。 策略如何运作 初始开仓 在设定的时间窗口内，机器人以市价分别开出一笔买入持仓（模块 1）和一笔卖出持仓（模块 2），每笔均设置距离为 vStop 点数的保护性止损。这是每个模块每天唯一的一次开仓。 网格机制（马丁格尔） 如果价格朝不利方向移动至少 vStop 点，机器人不会止损离场，而是在相反方向以相同手数挂出两笔新订单。如果价格继续不利，下一层级手数翻倍，直到 80 手的上限。每一层级都让持仓量翻倍，赌的是价格最终反转足够多，使加权平均成本能够盈利（或保本）平仓。 保本与移动止损 当价格朝有利方向移动了 Pon
Canal R de Person
Heberte Jose De Faria
专家
HJF TRADING SYSTEMS (WIN-B3) Canal R'Person Canal de Regressão Linear + Correlação (R²) + PowerMeter   Visão Geral Canal R'Person negocia nas bordas de um Canal de Regressão Linear, entrando apenas quando sete filtros técnicos independentes concordam simultaneamente: inclinação do canal, R² mínimo, PowerMeter (dominância compradora/vendedora), volume decrescente, HiloActivator, preço dentro do canal e janela de horário. As entradas são ordens pendentes (Buy Limit / Sell Limit) na borda do canal,
Pivot Rejection
Heberte Jose De Faria
专家
HJF TRADING SYSTEMS HJF Pivot Rejection Pullback / Rejection at Classic Pivot Points — Strategy Guide Overview HJF Pivot Rejection is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades pullbacks (rejections) at Classic Pivot Point levels. It is not a breakout strategy: the Pivot acts as a support/resistance region where the market retraces before resuming the trend, and entry occurs when the high/low of the candle that rejected the level is broken. Recommended chart: M5 (5 minutes). Default paramete
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