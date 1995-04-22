Piramide Percentual

HJF TRADING SYSTEMS (WIN-B3)

HJF Piramide Percentual

Pyramid Grid with Percentage Daily Target — Strategy Guide

Overview

HJF Piramide Percentual is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines a trend filter based on moving-average alignment, a pyramid reinforcement grid (volume increasing at each reinforcement) and a daily result target calculated as a percentage of the account balance — a target that becomes easier to reach as the day progresses.

Recommended chart: M5 (5 minutes). All default parameters were calibrated for this timeframe.

How the Strategy Operates

Entry filter

The robot only considers an entry when five simple moving averages of price (periods 1, 5, 9, 13 and 21) are all aligned in the same direction, the distance between the fastest and the slowest exceeds the configured minimum (ManterTendencia), the 7-period Money Flow Index confirms the same side as the 14-period MFI, and Momentum(25) indicates a minimum strength of movement. It only enters within the configured time window (Time_Start–Time_End), respecting a minimum interval (Delay) since the last trade.

Dynamic entry volume

The initial entry volume (Vo) starts from InitialVolume and may be increased with extra contracts as the account balance grows (from 9 a.m.) and according to specific ranges of the Momentum indicator, when the Vol parameter is configured.

Pyramid reinforcement grid

When the initial position is opened, the robot schedules up to 5 reinforcement levels, spaced by multiples of Step points against the position. The volume of each level grows geometrically: Multiplicador raised to the level, times InitialVolume. Each reinforcement recalculates the average price of the position and realigns the target (TP) of all legs to the same level.

Target, Stop and Trailing Stop

SL and TP are applied in points on the initial entry. An optional trailing stop (TSDistance/TSGain) follows price once the position reaches the configured activation distance, progressively locking in more profit as price advances in favor.

Percentage daily target with progressive reduction

The porcentagem_diaria parameter defines the daily gain target as a percentage of the account balance (e.g., 0.02 = 2%). This target is recalculated during the day: early in the session (until 9 a.m.) it uses the full percentage; after 12 p.m. the target is halved; after 1 p.m. it drops to one third of the original value. In practice, the robot becomes progressively more willing to consider the day "complete" with a smaller result as the hour advances. The maximum daily loss follows a similar logic, also calculated as a percentage of the balance.

Time-based close

At the time configured in Time_Close, the robot cancels pending orders and closes all positions, regardless of the result.

Tick vs. Bar mode

ModoTick defines whether the entry-signal check runs on every tick or only on candle close (when there is no position or pending order). Grid management, trailing and financial limits keep running on every tick in both modes, as soon as there is an open position.

Risks — Required Reading

      This is a grid strategy with GEOMETRIC volume growth: with the default parameters (Multiplicador 4.0, 5 levels), each reinforcement's volume is 4 times larger than the previous one — the 5th level reaches more than a thousand times the initial entry volume. It is significantly more aggressive than a grid with controlled growth; adjust Multiplicador and the number of levels very carefully according to the available capital before trading on a live account.

      The daily financial limit (max loss/gain) is checked before opening a NEW initial position and after each grid reinforcement already sent — that is, it closes everything as soon as it detects the breach, but it does not prevent a single reinforcement from being sent in the same cycle in which the limit is just reached.

      There is no stop-loss per individual reinforcement — the configured SL applies to the initial position; grid reinforcements inherit the existing SL, so the effective risk per operation grows along with the accumulated volume.

      Backtest or demo account results do not guarantee similar results on a live account.

Recommendations

      Test on a demo account for a representative period before trading live, paying special attention to the grid's behavior on days with a strong trend against the position.

      Reduce Multiplicador and/or the number of reinforcement levels if the available capital cannot absorb the worst case (5 full levels).

      Adjust porcentagem_diaria, Finance_MaxLossIn and the other financial limits to your risk profile.

      Monitor grid exposure through the robot's panel (Classic or Pro).

Requirements

      M5 chart (recommended) — all default parameters (Step, TP, SL, ManterTendencia, time windows) were calibrated for the 5-minute timeframe. Running on another period changes the strategy's actual behavior — readjust the parameters carefully if you opt for a different timeframe.

      Hedge or Netting account — the aggregated position logic (TemPosicao) works on both account types — always validate on a demo account with your broker before trading live.

      Native indicators — uses only the standard MetaTrader 5 Moving Average, MFI and Momentum — does not depend on external custom indicators.

Parameters

Visual Panel

      TipoPainel — Classic or Pro.

      PainelX / PainelY — panel position on screen.

      AtalhosTeclado — keyboard shortcuts for the Pro panel.

Operation Mode

      ModoTick — BARRA (entry signal only on candle close) or TICK (every tick).

Strategy

      Magic — unique identifier for the robot's orders.

      ManterTendencia — minimum distance between the fastest and slowest MA for the trend to be considered valid.

      Vol — extra-volume trigger by Momentum range (0 disables this adjustment).

      Delay — minimum interval, in seconds, between the end of a trade and the next entry.

      InitialVolume — initial entry volume (and base for the reinforcement calculation).

      Multiplicador (default 4.0) — grid volume growth factor at each reinforcement level.

      Calculos — POINTS or PIPS — unit used in Step/TP/SL.

      Step — distance between grid reinforcement levels.

      TP / SL — target and stop of the position, in the unit defined by Calculos.

Trailing Stop

      TSDistance — profit distance to activate the trailing.

      TSGain — profit locked in on the first trailing trigger.

Financial Targets

      Finance_MaxLossIn — maximum loss in absolute value before blocking new entries.

      porcentagem_diaria — daily gain/loss target as a percentage of the balance (e.g., 0.02 = 2%).

      Finance_MaxOperations / ...Gain / ...Loss — optional limits by number of trades in the day (0 = disabled).

      FechaOperacao — parameter reserved for additional conditional closing.

Schedule

      Time_Start / Time_End — window in which new entries are allowed.

      Time_Close — time of the forced close of everything.

System

      Slippage — maximum price deviation tolerated on execution.

      Debug — reserved for additional logs.

Disclaimer

This material is provided for informational purposes, describing the technical operation of the strategy. It does not constitute investment advice or a promise of profitability. Trading in financial markets, especially grid strategies with geometric volume growth such as this one, involves real and potentially high risk of capital loss, which in adverse scenarios can significantly exceed the capital initially allocated. Backtest or demo account results do not guarantee similar results on a live account. The user is solely responsible for parameter configuration — especially Multiplicador and the number of reinforcement levels — for the decision to run this strategy, and for any financial outcome resulting from its use.


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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
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Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
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Эксперты
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Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
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5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
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5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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