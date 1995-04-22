PheonixZone

PhoenixZone – Expert Advisor  

Next‑Generation Daily Zone Intelligence System for MT5**


Overview  

PhoenixZone is a fully automated EA built on a refined BBMA strategy that combines Bollinger Bands with two pairs of Linear‑Weighted Moving Averages (MA5 High/Low, MA10 High/Low). It detects high‑probability breakouts and pullbacks, then manages trades with advanced stop‑loss, take‑profit, and trailing logic. A unique **trend engine** filters signals, while an optional sideways mode captures range‑bound crosses. All parameters are fully configurable, and an on‑chart dashboard provides live performance feedback.


Key Features

- Dual‑MA trend detection** – A trend is valid only when both High‑line and Low‑line MAs agree (MA5 > MA10 for uptrend, opposite for downtrend).

- Breakout & pullback entries** – Choose BREAK, PULLBACK, or BOTH. Break candles must cross Mid BB (CROSS mode) or simply close beyond it (CLOSE mode). Pullback retests of MA5, MA10, or Mid BB trigger re‑entries.

- Intelligent stop & target** – Stop modes include RETEST, BREAKBAR, MIDBB, MA10, SWING, and FIXED. Targets can be risk‑reward ratios (RR), outer Bollinger Band, or fixed points.

- Auto‑close on MA cross** – Optionally exit all positions when MA5/MA10 cross (High or Low).

- Sideways / range mode** – Trade MA crossovers when no clear trend is present.

- Reversal swap** – Close and reverse when price breaks Mid BB against an open position.

- Full risk management** – Fixed lot or %‑risk sizing, daily equity limits (% or absolute), break‑even (R‑based), trailing stop (multiple modes, R‑based or fixed), spread filter, session filter.

- Real‑time dashboard** – Displays symbol, trend, balance, P/L, win rate, next lot, spread, etc. (optional).

- Clean, Market‑ready code** – Zero warnings, strict compilation, clear comments.


Input Parameters (key groups)

Group Selected parameters Description
Master InpForceRecommended Enforces the intended configuration at runtime, overriding stale saved settings
Indicator Settings InpBBPeriod, InpBBDeviation, InpMA5Period, InpMA10Period Bollinger Bands and LWMA periods (High and Low)
Entry Method InpEntryMode (BREAK/PULLBACK/BOTH), InpBreakType (CROSS/CLOSE), InpBreakNeedSolid, InpBreakBodyRatio Breakout mode and what qualifies as a Mid BB break
Re-entry InpAllowContinuation, InpMaxContinuations, InpRetestMidBB, InpRetestMA5, InpRetestMA10, InpZoneBandPct Which levels count as a retest and how many re-entries a break allows
Trend Engine InpTrendEngine (MA/MIDBB/EITHER), InpSolidBodyRatio, InpBBAreaPct, InpTrendScanBars How trend is determined and confirmed
Sideways Mode InpAllowSidewaysEntry, InpSidewaysDirectional, InpSidewaysRRRatio MA5/MA10 cross entries when no trend is live, with a tighter target
Reversal Swap InpUseReversalSwap, InpReversalMinBars Close and reverse on an opposing Mid BB break
Stop & Target InpStopMode (RETEST/BREAKBAR/MIDBB/MA10/SWING/FIXED), InpTargetMode (RR/BAND/FIXED), InpRRRatio, InpMinStopBandPct Structure-based stop placement and target logic
Money Management InpUseFixedLot, InpFixedLot, InpRiskPercent, InpLotMultiplier Fixed lot or risk-percent sizing against the actual stop
Trade Management InpUseBreakEven, InpBEActivationR, InpBELockR, InpUseTrailingStop, InpTrailMode (MA10/MA5/PREVBAR/MIDBB/R), InpBEOnBarClose R-based break-even and line-based trailing, judged on closed bars
Position Limits InpMaxOpenPositions, InpMaxTradesPerDay, InpMagicNumber Concurrent positions (3 by default, needed for re-entries to stack)
Risk Limits InpUseMaxDailyLoss, InpUseMaxDailyProfit, InpMaxDailyLossPct, InpMaxDailyProfitPct, InpMaxSpreadPoints Optional daily equity limits (off by default) and spread filter
Trade Direction InpAllowBuy, InpAllowSell Long only, short only, or both
Sessions InpUseTradingHours, InpStartHour, InpEndHour, InpTradeMonday…Sunday Trading schedule (server time)
Diagnostics InpLogDecisions, InpWarnIfTargetFar Per-bar decision log and configuration sanity warnings
Dashboard InpShowDashboard, InpShowSetupSection, InpShowStatsSection, InpDashboardWidth, InpDashboardFontSize On-chart panel content and layout
Chart Style InpApplyChartStyle, InpRestoreChartStyle, candle and chart colours Optional clean chart theme, restored on removal

If the goal is a compact listing, you could fold Money Management into Stop & Target and drop Chart Style — that gets you to twelve rows without losing anything a buyer needs.

*Full list with all 80+ parameters available inside the product.*


Recommended Setup

- Chart:** M15, H1, or H4 on EURUSD, XAUUSD, or any major pair/index.  

- Broker:** Low‑spread ECN/STP, no dealing desk.  

- Deposit:** $500 minimum (use % risk for smaller accounts).  

- Testing:** Every‑tick model, 99.9% data quality, M1 history downloaded.  

- Sessions:** Works best during London and New York overlaps.


Dashboard Panel

The EA optionally shows a compact real‑time panel (upper‑left corner) with:

- Symbol / timeframe, trend state  

- Balance, equity, net P/L, net P/L %  

- Trade statistics (wins, losses, win rate)  

- Next lot size, current spread, daily trades


It can be disabled via `InpShowDashboard`.


Disclaimer

PhoenixZone is a systematic trading tool. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before deploying live capital. Start with the smallest lot size and scale only after consistent live performance is observed. The developer assumes no liability for financial losses.

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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
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PhoenixZone
Muhamad Ikhtiaruddin Bin Md Hussin
Эксперты
PhoenixZone An MT5 Expert Advisor that trades the BBMA method — and shows you exactly what it's thinking. What it does PhoenixZone watches Bollinger Bands and two moving averages, waits for price to break through the middle band, and trades that break. When price pulls back to the moving averages, it joins the move again. If price breaks back the other way, it flips. That's the core. Everything else is about doing it carefully. Four ways to trade, one EA You pick which engine runs: Engine Wh
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