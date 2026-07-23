Sesiones en vivo

Hello traders! This indicator is optimized to work on any timeframe (background boxes are drawn on H4 timeframes or lower to keep the chart clean, while the top-right panel remains active at all times). It also dynamically calculates the highs and lows of each session so that the boxes are drawn aesthetically without disrupting the chart's auto-scaling. Important usage notes: Time Settings (Important): In the indicator settings, you will see input parameters like 00:00, 08:00, etc. Make sure to adjust these times to match your broker's server time (the time shown at the bottom of the MetaTrader Market Watch), not your local time. Smart Overlaps: When the London and New York sessions are active simultaneously (overlapping), the two small boxes on the panel (L and NY) will automatically turn green at the same time. Clean Design: The code extracts the exact high and low of the candles within each session and adds a tiny 5% margin of breathing room so the boxes look perfectly fitted without ruining your chart's zoom or scale. I hope this proves useful to you—and helps me sell my product. Thank y