Sesiones en vivo

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Hello traders! This indicator is optimized to work on any timeframe (background boxes are drawn on H4 timeframes or lower to keep the chart clean, while the top-right panel remains active at all times). It also dynamically calculates the highs and lows of each session so that the boxes are drawn aesthetically without disrupting the chart's auto-scaling. Important usage notes: Time Settings (Important): In the indicator settings, you will see input parameters like 00:00, 08:00, etc. Make sure to adjust these times to match your broker's server time (the time shown at the bottom of the MetaTrader Market Watch), not your local time. Smart Overlaps: When the London and New York sessions are active simultaneously (overlapping), the two small boxes on the panel (L and NY) will automatically turn green at the same time. Clean Design: The code extracts the exact high and low of the candles within each session and adds a tiny 5% margin of breathing room so the boxes look perfectly fitted without ruining your chart's zoom or scale. I hope this proves useful to you—and helps me sell my product. Thank y


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Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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