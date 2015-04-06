Aurum Trade Director Calendar

ATDCALENDAR – Forex Session Calendar for MT4

ATDCALENDAR is a professional MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that automatically calculates and displays the major Forex trading sessions for Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York.

The EA intelligently handles Daylight Saving Time (DST) changes, market holidays, early-close trading days, session overlaps, and current market liquidity, ensuring accurate session information throughout the year.

A clear on-chart dashboard provides real-time information, including:

Current UTC and broker time

Active Forex markets

Session opening and closing times

Session overlap status

DST status

Current market liquidity

In addition, the EA automatically generates a comprehensive CSV calendar containing every trading day of the year, including:

Daily session opening and closing times

UTC and local market times

DST information

Market holidays

Early-close trading days

ATDCALENDAR is an ideal companion for discretionary traders, algorithmic traders, educators, and developers who need reliable Forex session and calendar data directly inside MetaTrader 4.

Key Features

Automatic DST adjustment

Sydney, Tokyo, London & New York sessions

Holiday and early-close support

Real-time market status panel

Liquidity indication

Annual CSV export with complete market calendar

Fully automatic operation

Designed for MetaTrader 4

