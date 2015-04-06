The Accurate Ai bot GBPUSD

The EA Bot strategy was developed with a foundation in market trends, support and resistance, and a hedging strategy. Additionally, it includes an auto-correction feature designed to mitigate risk during periods of high volatility and high-impact news. The EA Bot also incorporates a money management tool to ensure minimal trade entry during market vulnerability.

NOTE : See photos attached and follow the settings on it.

Settings: CENT 20usd 20,000USD  Capital.

Standard 100USD to 20,000Usd Capital Adjust the lotsize to 0.01 -0.50 just edit tp to 4pips only. or PNL 20usd standard, 0.20usd if cent.


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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
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