GoldEdge US30

GoldEdge US30 — Dedicated Indices Edition for US30, DE40 / GER40 and FRA40 / F40, powered by the GE ATR Price Border system, dual-layer hedging, ATR volatility control and per-symbol cut loss protection.

GoldEdge US30 is a next-generation MT5 Expert Advisor built specifically for major index markets.

It uses structured grid-style entries and adaptive position scaling, guided by ATR Ratio, GE ATR Price Border levels, spread control, and mechanical direction logic.

Instead of adding positions blindly, GoldEdge US30 waits for higher-quality index market conditions, helping reduce unnecessary exposure during strong one-way market moves.

Backtests can be faked, but Live and Demo trading show the truth: Visit our Website

All Product: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vincentlai/seller

Special Launch Offer — Limited Time Only

GoldEdge US30 is now available at a special launch price of only $349.

Price will next increase to $449, and the final regular price will be $599.

Bonus Gift: Early buyers who purchase GoldEdge US30 on or before 10 September 2026 may contact the author to receive one extra EA for free. If you enjoy the product, your honest 5-star review in the MQL5 Reviews section would be greatly appreciated and will help us continue improving the GoldEdge series.

You may choose one of the following bonus EAs:

  • GoldEdge USD
  • GoldEdge CAD
  • GoldEdge JPY
  • GoldEdge CHF

This launch promotion is designed to help early users build a more diversified GoldEdge portfolio at the lowest possible cost.

Built for Prop Firm Challenges

GoldEdge US30 is designed for disciplined, rules-based trading environments such as FTMO-style challenges — focusing on stability, risk control, and consistent execution.

The EA includes per-symbol risk control, ATR-based entries, hedging recovery logic, spread control, and volatility filtering, making it suitable for traders who need a structured approach for index-based prop firm trading.

For prop firm accounts, always pay close attention to daily drawdown limits, maximum drawdown limits, and news trading restrictions. Index products can move strongly during high-impact events, so conservative settings are recommended.

Live Signal #1 FTMO Challenge: CLICK HERE

Live Signal #2 FTMO Challenge: CLICK HERE

Live Signal #3 FTMO Challenge: CLICK HERE

Live Signal #4 Vantage: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378218?source=Site+Signals+My

[User Manual, Strategy & Docs]

Core Strategy: GE ATR Price Border Grid System

9 Dynamic ATR Border Levels
GoldEdge US30 uses the custom GE ATR Price Border structure consisting of 9 dynamic levels: 4 Sell lines above, 4 Buy lines below, and 1 central Midline.

ATR Ratio Filter
Entries are filtered by ATR Ratio to avoid unsuitable market conditions, including low-volatility traps and abnormal volatility periods.

Smart Lot Scaling
Position sizing adjusts based on account size, base lot configuration, recovery logic, and index market structure.

Index-Specific Parameter Design
GoldEdge US30 is refined for index behavior, including US30, DE40 / GER40, and FRA40 / F40 market rhythm, volatility, spread behavior, and long-term directional bias.

Dedicated Indices Edition

GoldEdge US30 is not a simple forex EA copied onto indices.

It is a dedicated indices edition developed specifically for the behavior of major global stock indices.

Over recent years, index markets have experienced aggressive Federal Reserve rate cycles, inflation shocks, global trade war headlines, and strong one-way rallies. GoldEdge US30 is built to handle these conditions with structured risk control.

The strategy is designed to survive volatility first, then capture opportunities when price returns into a more favorable trading structure.

Dual-Layer Hedging System

Layer 1: Natural Market Hedge
GoldEdge US30 can naturally hold both Buy and Sell positions at the same time. Holding both directions creates the first layer of defense by reducing one-way directional exposure during uncertain market movement.

Layer 2: Advanced Recovery Mechanism
The EA can intelligently group multiple profitable positions and use them to offset and close larger losing positions. This helps reduce floating exposure and supports smoother equity recovery.

Hedging Close Logic
When both Buy and Sell positions exist, GoldEdge US30 can close them together around breakeven or target net profit, helping the system manage baskets more efficiently.

Adaptive Parameter Split

Optimized for Long-Term Bullish Index Behavior

Major indices such as US30, DE40 / GER40, and FRA40 / F40 often show a long-term upward bias. Because of this, GoldEdge US30 separates Buy and Sell parameters into independent tracks.

This means the EA can still extract profit from Sell-side opportunities during pullbacks, overextended moves, or short-term corrections, without the Buy-side parameters interfering with short-side logic.

Each direction can have its own entry rules, lot sizing behavior, and take-profit targets, allowing more precise adaptation to the asymmetric nature of index markets.

Key Components

Hedging Close
When both buy and sell positions exist, GoldEdge US30 can close them together around breakeven or target net profit, reducing unwanted exposure.

ATR-Based Take Profit
Take-profit levels are based on ATR, allowing exits to adapt to changing index market volatility.

ATR Ratio Filter
ATR Ratio helps the EA avoid unsuitable volatility conditions and focus on more meaningful price action.

Spread Control
GoldEdge US30 checks spread conditions before opening trades, helping avoid poor execution during market open, market close, rollover, or volatile periods.

Symbol Cut Loss
Symbol Cut Loss helps control the risk of each individual index symbol, reducing the chance that one symbol dominates the whole portfolio risk.

Cooldown After Cut Loss
In the event of a black swan or extreme market move, the EA can cut losses for that symbol and resume trading after a cooldown period.

Advanced Protection:
GoldEdge US30 features a dedicated per-symbol Cut Loss mechanism. In the event of a black swan, the EA can automatically cut losses and resume trading after a cooldown period, ensuring capital preservation comes first.

Trade Direction Logic: Border-Based Protection

The system follows a mechanical direction model based on the GE ATR Price Border Midline. This helps protect capital during strong market events and prevents emotional decision-making.

Above the Border Midline → SELL Only
When price trades above the calculated border midpoint, GoldEdge US30 looks for Sell positions and waits for price to retrace back into the range.

Below the Border Midline → BUY Only
When price drops below the calculated border midpoint, GoldEdge US30 looks for Buy positions and waits for recovery into the trading range.

One Order Per Bar
Limiting entries to one order per bar helps prevent over-trading during sudden market spikes.

Ranging Zone and Pullback Specialist
GoldEdge US30 is designed to capture opportunities inside consolidation zones, retracements, and pullback phases. After major directional moves, it waits for the market to stabilize before re-entering.

Recommended Symbols

  • US30
  • DE40 / GER40
  • FRA40 / F40

Different brokers may use different index symbol names. Please match the symbol name used by your broker, such as US30, US30.cash, DJ30, DE40, GER40, GER40.cash, FRA40, F40.

Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

  • Minimum deposit: USD 2,500 with 1:1000 leverage
  • Recommended symbols: US30, DE40 / GER40, FRA40 / F40
  • Timeframe: H4 is recommended for stability
  • Setting: Download the recommended setfile from our website /Dashboard → Downloads / can be provided by author
  • Brokers: ICMarkets, Vantage, Ultima, or any ECN / RAW / low-spread broker that supports index trading, including prop firms such as FTMO
  • Account type: Hedging account is recommended
  • VPS is strongly recommended for 24/7 stable operation

GE Price Border 9 Indicator

Add the custom indicator GE Price Border 9.ex5 to your MT5 MQL5/Indicators folder to display the Border on the chart.

Download indicator from our website /Dashboard → Downloads / can be provided by author

For Visual Backtest or live chart display, please install the indicator first. If you are using VPS migration, make sure the indicator file is installed correctly before migration.

Backtest Guide

  • Recommended backtest period: From 2024/01/01 to present
  • Recommended symbols: US30, DE40 / GER40, FRA40 / F40
  • Use Balance USD 2,500 or above
  • Use 1 Minute OHLC or every tick based on real ticks where available
  • Timeframe: H4 is recommended for stability-oriented testing
  • Setting: Download the recommended setfile from our website /Dashboard → Downloads / can be provided by author
  • For Visual Backtest, install GE Price Border 9 first if you want to display the external border indicator
  • Always compare results across different brokers because index spreads, contract size, swap, commission, and trading sessions may vary

Fine-Tuning & Optimization

For advanced users, GoldEdge US30 provides flexible optimization parameters designed for H4 index trading. H4 provides robust, stable results with higher real-account correlation because wider timeframes are less affected by spread fluctuations.

Recommended Optimization Parameters:

  • Minimum Order Distance x ATR — controls distance between orders
  • Take Profit ATR — controls adaptive take-profit target
  • Symbol Cut Loss % based on AmountPerBaseLot
  • Maximum Profitable Positions — maximum profitable orders used for hedging recovery
  • Target Net Profit After Hedging — calculated based on AmountPerBaseLot
  • Minimum ATR Ratio — no entry below this ratio
  • Maximum ATR Ratio — no entry above this ratio

Prop Firm Note: Prop firm rules require a unique and controlled strategy. Use these parameters as your optimization framework. The specific values you choose become your unique risk profile and trading edge.

Lot Size Guide

AmountPerBaseLot and BaseLot must be adjusted together.

For example, if you start with USD 5,000 and 0.10 lot, then doubling the capital to USD 10,000 should normally be matched with 0.20 lot if you want to keep the same risk structure.

This is critical because the following mechanisms are calculated based on AmountPerBaseLot:

  • Symbol Cut Loss % based on AmountPerBaseLot
  • Target Net Profit After Hedging

Always scale these together. Otherwise, your risk profile and recovery targets may become misaligned.

Designed for Traders Who Want More

GoldEdge US30 is built for traders who want a systematic, rule-based, and risk-aware trading assistant for index markets.

Its logic is designed for real market execution, not only backtesting.

Whether you are preparing for a prop firm challenge or trading your own capital, GoldEdge US30 provides a structured trading framework with adaptive risk control, hedging recovery, and per-symbol protection.

Disclaimer

  • Trading forex, CFDs, indices, and commodities carries a high level of risk.
  • Index products such as US30, DE40 / GER40, and FRA40 / F40 can move sharply during news events, market open, market close, and rollover.
  • Past performance is not indicative of future results.
  • Always test on a demo account before using a live account.
  • Do not use lot sizes that exceed your account size or risk tolerance.
  • Spreads may widen during market open, market close, rollover, and high-impact news.
  • Use different Magic Numbers when running multiple EAs.
  • Risk settings must match your account balance, leverage, broker conditions, contract size, and trading objectives.
  • For prop firm accounts, always verify the firm’s rules regarding daily drawdown, maximum drawdown, news trading, holding over weekend, and index trading conditions.
评分 3
Nim Chi Cheng
281
Nim Chi Cheng 2026.08.12 04:11 
 

GoldEdge Spark has performed very well over the past two months, which gave me the confidence to purchase GoldEdge US30. Great job!

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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
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Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
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Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.86 (51)
专家
VolumeHedger EA [ 实盘信号 ]  ,  [ 我的频道 ]   ,  [ 参数文件 ]  ,   [ 博客 ]   , [ AI 使用 ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] 推荐账户类型：高杠杆 Standard、ECN、Raw；Cent；Prop Firm（FTMO 等） 该 EA 的开发者已通过其其他机器人产品的质量证明了自己的专业性。 使用 Volume Hedger EA  借助使用自定义指标定义入场策略的能力，您将不再需要购买额外的 EA！ 该 EA 是一款先进的交易算法，将马丁格尔策略与对冲及智能风险管理相结合，专为高波动市场设计。它并不尝试预测趋势方向，而是分析交易量并通过智能策略进行入场。在合适的参数文件配置下，可在外汇、黄金、股票及加密货币等品种上取得有效结果。它在波动剧烈或趋势稳定的品种上表现尤为出色。交易过程通过在特定成交量阈值触发的双向循环来执行。在合适条件下启动该循环可降低风险并提高潜在收益。 系统性地同时在 Buy 和 Sell 两个方向开仓。 当对冲被激活时，关闭较早的持仓以最小化亏损。 若发生滑点，会自动检测并进行相应调整。 完成第一
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William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
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Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.5 (8)
专家
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 精准 · 结构 · 执行 金融市场不会奖励情绪化的交易。 市场奖励的是纪律、稳定性，以及基于客观数据做出决策的能力。 Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 正是基于这一理念而开发。 这是一套面向 MetaTrader 5 的全自动交易系统，专为以下两种全球最受欢迎的交易品种而设计： • XAUUSD（黄金） • EURUSD（欧元兑美元） 系统能够自主分析市场环境、开仓并管理仓位，依靠其内部交易逻辑和内置风险管理模型独立运行。 您无需长时间盯盘、寻找入场机会或手动做出交易决策。 只需安装 EA，选择适合您的风险等级，然后让系统完成其余工作。 经验证的真实交易表现 为了确保最大程度的透明度，系统的实际交易表现可通过以下公开信号进行查看。 XAUUSD（黄金） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378564 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 EURUSD（欧元兑美元） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378563 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 这些公开信号
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GoldEdge Spark
Chi Sang Lai
5 (5)
专家
GoldEdge Spark 是一款基于 ATR Border 系统打造的新一代 MT5 智能交易系统。 它结合结构化网格式进场、自适应仓位扩展，并通过 ATR Ratio、Border 边界、点差控制以及方向逻辑进行筛选。 GoldEdge Spark 并不会盲目加仓，而是等待更高质量的市场条件，帮助减少在强烈单边行情中的不必要风险暴露。 为 Prop Firm 挑战而设计 GoldEdge Spark 专为 FTMO 风格等纪律化、规则化交易环境而设计，重点关注稳定性、风险控制和一致性执行。 Live Signal #1 FTMO Challenge:   CLICK HERE Live Signal #2 FTMO Challenge:   CLICK HERE Live Signal #3 Vantage:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378218?source=Site+Signals+My [ 用户手册、策略与文档 ] 核心策略：ATR Border 网格系统 4 层 ATR Border 四层动态边界会根据市场波动率扩张和收缩
FREE
GoldEdge ATR Price Border
Chi Sang Lai
指标
GoldEdge ATR Price Border GoldEdge ATR Price Border is a free utility indicator designed to display dynamic ATR-based price borders directly on the chart. It helps traders visualize structured price zones, market expansion levels, and the central equilibrium line in a simple and clean format. This indicator is especially useful for traders who want to better understand market volatility and price positioning. It is also an important companion indicator for selected GoldEdge trading systems. Back
FREE
GoldEdge Matrix
Chi Sang Lai
专家
GoldEdge Matrix — Premium Prop-Firm Edition combining USD, CAD,   JPY and CHF currency complexes , powered by the GE ATR Price Border system, dual-layer hedging, ATR volatility control and per-symbol cut loss protection. GoldEdge Matrix is the complete all-in-one MT5 Expert Advisor built for traders who want maximum currency coverage with minimal setup. It combines the logic of GoldEdge USD, GoldEdge CAD, GoldEdge JPY and GoldEdge CHF into one premium EA, with pre-configured presets and full op
筛选:
Nim Chi Cheng
281
Nim Chi Cheng 2026.08.12 04:11 
 

GoldEdge Spark has performed very well over the past two months, which gave me the confidence to purchase GoldEdge US30. Great job!

Chi Sang Lai
3741
来自开发人员的回复 Chi Sang Lai 2026.08.12 15:37
Thank you very much, Nim Chi Cheng! I’m glad to hear that GoldEdge Spark has performed well for you over the past two months and gave you the confidence to try GoldEdge US30.
kennethakk
81
kennethakk 2026.08.04 14:13 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Chi Sang Lai
3741
来自开发人员的回复 Chi Sang Lai 2026.08.04 14:28
Thank you for your trust! Good luck with your 100K FTMO challenge. Remember to use a fixed lot size and keep an eye on the daily drawdown limit. Let me know if you need any assistance!
jessicaiori
119
jessicaiori 2026.07.29 02:58 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Chi Sang Lai
3741
来自开发人员的回复 Chi Sang Lai 2026.07.29 14:57
Thank you very much, Jessica, for your trust and support! Most EAs in the market only provide backtest results, but very few are confident enough to offer a free trial for real testing on Live accounts. The GoldEdge System is designed specifically for Prop Firm Challenges, but our goal is not only to help traders pass the challenge. More importantly, we focus on long-term stable trading performance with controlled drawdown. We are glad that GoldEdge US30 Index performed well for you on US30, DE40, and FRA40 during the trial period.
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