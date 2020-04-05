Kafx xauusd pro

  • Experts
  • Kalpesh Agarwal
    Kalpesh Agarwal

    Kalpesh Agarwal

    • Algorithmic Trader & MQL5 Developer at  KAfx
    • India
    • 204
    Highly profitable algorithmic trader and MQL5/MQL4 developer with 6+ years of full-time experience designing, coding, backtesting and live-trading automated systems.
    Main markets I specialize in:
  • Version: 1.10
  • Activations: 5
KAFX XAUUSD PRO – Professional Gold Trading EA

Overview

KAFX XAUUSD PRO is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed to identify high-probability market trends and execute trades with a disciplined risk management approach.

Unlike many automated systems, KAFX XAUUSD PRO does not use Martingale or Grid strategies. Every trade is opened with a predefined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP), helping maintain controlled risk and transparent trading.

Key Features

  • ✅ Trend-Based Trading Strategy
  • ✅ Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)
  • ✅ Every Trade Includes Stop Loss & Take Profit
  • ✅ No Martingale
  • ✅ No Grid Trading
  • ✅ High Win Rate Strategy
  • ✅ Built-In Risk Management
  • ✅ Compatible with Any MT5 Broker
  • ✅ Recommended Timeframe: H1
  • ✅ Easy Installation & Configuration

Recommended Account

  • Minimum Standard Account Balance: $500
  • Minimum Cent Account Balance: 50 USD Cent (5,000 cents)
  • Account Type: Standard or Cent
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Recommended Trading Conditions

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • VPS Recommended for 24/7 operation
  • Low spread and stable execution recommended

Risk Management

KAFX XAUUSD PRO follows a structured risk management model by placing a Stop Loss and Take Profit on every position. The EA is designed to avoid high-risk recovery techniques such as Martingale and Grid, making its trading approach more disciplined and systematic.

Compatibility

The EA is designed to work with any MT5 broker that offers XAUUSD trading. Performance may vary depending on broker execution quality, spread, slippage, and market conditions.

Important Notice

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.
  • Forex and CFD trading involve substantial risk.
  • Use proper lot sizing and risk management according to your account balance.
  • Always test the EA on a demo account before trading with real funds.

KAFX XAUUSD PRO is built for traders seeking a disciplined, trend-based automated trading solution without relying on Martingale or Grid strategies.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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