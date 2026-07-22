KAFX XAUUSD PRO – Professional Gold Trading EA

Overview

KAFX XAUUSD PRO is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed to identify high-probability market trends and execute trades with a disciplined risk management approach.

Unlike many automated systems, KAFX XAUUSD PRO does not use Martingale or Grid strategies. Every trade is opened with a predefined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP), helping maintain controlled risk and transparent trading.

Key Features

✅ Trend-Based Trading Strategy

✅ Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

✅ Every Trade Includes Stop Loss & Take Profit

✅ No Martingale

✅ No Grid Trading

✅ High Win Rate Strategy

✅ Built-In Risk Management

✅ Compatible with Any MT5 Broker

✅ Recommended Timeframe: H1

✅ Easy Installation & Configuration

Recommended Account

Minimum Standard Account Balance: $500

Minimum Cent Account Balance: 50 USD Cent (5,000 cents)

Account Type: Standard or Cent

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Recommended Trading Conditions

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

VPS Recommended for 24/7 operation

Low spread and stable execution recommended

Risk Management

KAFX XAUUSD PRO follows a structured risk management model by placing a Stop Loss and Take Profit on every position. The EA is designed to avoid high-risk recovery techniques such as Martingale and Grid, making its trading approach more disciplined and systematic.

Compatibility

The EA is designed to work with any MT5 broker that offers XAUUSD trading. Performance may vary depending on broker execution quality, spread, slippage, and market conditions.

Important Notice

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Forex and CFD trading involve substantial risk.

Use proper lot sizing and risk management according to your account balance.

Always test the EA on a demo account before trading with real funds.

KAFX XAUUSD PRO is built for traders seeking a disciplined, trend-based automated trading solution without relying on Martingale or Grid strategies.