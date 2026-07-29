Nasdaq Greybrea Scalper

  • Experts
  • Louis Jacobus Pieterse
    Louis Jacobus Pieterse

    Louis Jacobus Pieterse

    I am a trader with over 10 years of experience in the financial markets. After years of developing and refining my own trading strategies, I began learning MQL5 programming to transform my market knowledge into reliable, fully automated Expert Advisors.
  • Version: 12.18
  • Updated: 29 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

Advanced Multi-Strategy Intelligence for the Nasdaq 100

Greybrea Nasdaq Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the Nasdaq 100 on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe.

The EA is powered by more than 20 specialized trading strategies designed for different Nasdaq market conditions. Instead of relying on one fixed approach, it continuously analyses price action, market direction, momentum and volatility to identify whether the market is:

  • Bullish and trending higher
  • Bearish and trending lower
  • Ranging or choppy
  • Experiencing expanding volatility
  • Too unstable or unsuitable for a new entry

Recommended Setup

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Primary instrument: Nasdaq 100
  • Recommended timeframe: M5
  • Common symbols: NAS100, US100, USTEC, USATECH and NDX
  • Hosting: A reliable VPS is recommended for continuous operation
  • Broker conditions: Stable execution and competitive Nasdaq spreads are recommended

Limited-Time Launch Price

The price will increase by $100 after every 10 copies sold. Buy early to secure the lowest price! After purchase, optimized set files will be provided to help achieve maximum performance for your specific broker.

The EA then activates the strategy best suited to the detected market environment. Some strategies focus on bullish continuation opportunities, others are designed for bearish movements, while separate modules analyse ranging and choppy conditions.

Each strategy has its own entry criteria and confirmation rules. A trade is opened only when one of these specialized setups identifies conditions matching its predefined requirements.

This adaptive multi-strategy structure allows the EA to respond as Nasdaq transitions between trends, reversals and consolidation—without requiring the user to change strategies manually.

In historical testing covering more than five years, the strategy achieved a win rate of over 86% under the tested conditions. Results can differ depending on the broker, historical data, spread, commission and execution settings. Historical performance does not guarantee future results.

The EA works best on Nasdaq symbols such as:

  • NAS100
  • US100
  • USTEC
  • USATECH
  • NDX
  • Other broker-specific Nasdaq 100 symbols

The system combines selective market entries with automatic Stop Loss management, break-even protection, profit management and trailing runners.

The EA does not use grid trading or martingale lot multiplication.

How the EA Works

Multi-Strategy Market Analysis

Greybrea Nasdaq Trader continuously evaluates market direction, volatility, momentum and price behaviour.

Its different strategy modules analyse the market simultaneously, but a trade is opened only when the requirements of a suitable setup are satisfied. This allows the system to look for opportunities in different market environments while remaining selective.

Bullish Market Strategies

When the Nasdaq is showing bullish structure and positive momentum, the EA evaluates strategies developed specifically for upward market conditions.

These modules look for confirmation that the bullish movement is supported before permitting a long entry.

Bearish Market Strategies

When market structure and momentum indicate bearish conditions, the EA evaluates its short-focused strategy modules.

These strategies are designed to identify potential downward opportunities while filtering out unsuitable or insufficiently confirmed entries.

Ranging and Choppy-Market Strategies

Nasdaq does not always move in a clear trend. Separate strategies monitor consolidation, ranging conditions and choppy price action.

If the market environment is unsuitable for a safe entry, the EA can remain inactive and wait for clearer conditions. The system is not designed to force a trade simply because it is running.

Selective Trade Entries

Every strategy has its own entry and confirmation requirements. The EA opens a position only when the relevant rules align.

The objective is to focus on trade quality and disciplined execution—not to generate unnecessary trades simply to increase trading frequency.

Defined Risk Protection

Trades are protected using the EA’s built-in Stop Loss and risk-management rules.

Users can select a suitable fixed lot size or risk setting according to their account size, broker specifications and personal risk tolerance.

Break-Even Protection

When price moves sufficiently in the trade’s favour, the EA can move the protective Stop Loss toward the entry level.

This helps reduce the remaining risk and protects a favourable position if the market suddenly reverses.

Profit Protection and Trailing Management

As a successful trade develops, the EA can progressively protect more of the open result while allowing the position to continue participating in the market.

Its trailing logic follows favourable price movement instead of automatically closing every position at the first small profit.

Runner Trades

Selected successful trades can be left open as runners, providing an opportunity to capture a larger Nasdaq movement.

These runner positions are managed using protective break-even and trailing logic. This balances profit protection with the possibility of benefiting from an extended directional move.

Automatic Trade Exits

The EA manages the full trading process automatically—from market analysis and strategy selection to entry, Stop Loss protection, break-even management, trailing and final exit.

The user does not need to manage each position manually.

Key Features

  • Developed specifically for the Nasdaq 100
  • Designed for the M5 timeframe
  • More than 20 specialized trading strategies
  • Bullish, bearish and ranging-market modules
  • Automatic market-condition analysis
  • Adaptive strategy selection
  • More than five years of historical testing
  • Over 86% historical win rate under the tested conditions
  • Fully automated trade execution
  • Selective, rule-based entries
  • Automatic Stop Loss management
  • Break-even protection
  • Intelligent trailing functionality
  • Runner positions for extended movements
  • Adjustable lot size and risk settings
  • No grid trading
  • No martingale lot multiplication
  • Support for different broker Nasdaq symbol names
  • Ongoing support and future updates

Why Use Greybrea Nasdaq Trader?

Nasdaq can move quickly, reverse sharply and transition frequently between trends and consolidation. A strategy that performs well in a bullish market may not be appropriate during a bearish or choppy period.

Greybrea Nasdaq Trader addresses this by combining multiple specialized strategies within one automated system. It evaluates the current environment and applies the logic designed for those particular conditions.

The EA follows its predefined rules without fear, impatience or emotional interference. It does not chase every market movement or force a new trade when its conditions are not satisfied.

It is designed for traders who want:

  • Fully automated Nasdaq trading
  • Multiple strategies within one EA
  • Adaptation to bullish, bearish and choppy markets
  • Disciplined and consistent execution
  • Controlled risk management
  • Automatic break-even and trailing protection
  • The opportunity to capture larger Nasdaq movements
  • A system that does not depend on grid or martingale recovery methods

Attach the EA to a Nasdaq M5 chart, load the appropriate set file, enable algorithmic trading and allow the system to manage its trades automatically.

Begin with conservative risk settings suitable for your account balance. Testing on a demo account is strongly recommended before using the EA with real funds.

Broker Compatibility and Set-File Support

Backtest and live-trading results may differ from one broker to another. Brokers can have different:

  • Nasdaq symbol names
  • Contract sizes
  • Tick sizes and tick values
  • Price feeds and historical data
  • Spreads and commissions
  • Trading sessions and server times
  • Stop-level requirements
  • Slippage and execution conditions

These differences can affect entry prices, trade frequency, position sizing and overall results—even when the same EA and settings are used.

I will be happy to help adjust or update the set file for your specific broker and Nasdaq symbol.

Please contact me through the MQL5 product comments or support section and provide your broker name, exact Nasdaq symbol and relevant account specifications.

Introductory Pricing

Greybrea Nasdaq Trader is currently available at its introductory price.

The price will increase after every 10 purchases.

Customers who purchase the EA early will retain access to future product updates through their existing MQL5 Market purchase.


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Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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