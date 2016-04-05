Nasdaq Greybrea Scalper

  • Эксперты
  • Louis Jacobus Pieterse
    Louis Jacobus Pieterse

    Louis Jacobus Pieterse

    I am a trader with over 10 years of experience in the financial markets. After years of developing and refining my own trading strategies, I began learning MQL5 programming to transform my market knowledge into reliable, fully automated Expert Advisors.
  • Версия: 12.18
  • Обновлено: 29 июля 2026
  • Активации: 5

Advanced Multi-Strategy Intelligence for the Nasdaq 100

Greybrea Nasdaq Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the Nasdaq 100 on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe.

The EA is powered by more than 20 specialized trading strategies designed for different Nasdaq market conditions. Instead of relying on one fixed approach, it continuously analyses price action, market direction, momentum and volatility to identify whether the market is:

  • Bullish and trending higher
  • Bearish and trending lower
  • Ranging or choppy
  • Experiencing expanding volatility
  • Too unstable or unsuitable for a new entry

Recommended Setup

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Primary instrument: Nasdaq 100
  • Recommended timeframe: M5
  • Common symbols: NAS100, US100, USTEC, USATECH and NDX
  • Hosting: A reliable VPS is recommended for continuous operation
  • Broker conditions: Stable execution and competitive Nasdaq spreads are recommended

Limited-Time Launch Price

The price will increase by $100 after every 10 copies sold. Buy early to secure the lowest price! After purchase, optimized set files will be provided to help achieve maximum performance for your specific broker.

The EA then activates the strategy best suited to the detected market environment. Some strategies focus on bullish continuation opportunities, others are designed for bearish movements, while separate modules analyse ranging and choppy conditions.

Each strategy has its own entry criteria and confirmation rules. A trade is opened only when one of these specialized setups identifies conditions matching its predefined requirements.

This adaptive multi-strategy structure allows the EA to respond as Nasdaq transitions between trends, reversals and consolidation—without requiring the user to change strategies manually.

In historical testing covering more than five years, the strategy achieved a win rate of over 86% under the tested conditions. Results can differ depending on the broker, historical data, spread, commission and execution settings. Historical performance does not guarantee future results.

The EA works best on Nasdaq symbols such as:

  • NAS100
  • US100
  • USTEC
  • USATECH
  • NDX
  • Other broker-specific Nasdaq 100 symbols

The system combines selective market entries with automatic Stop Loss management, break-even protection, profit management and trailing runners.

The EA does not use grid trading or martingale lot multiplication.

How the EA Works

Multi-Strategy Market Analysis

Greybrea Nasdaq Trader continuously evaluates market direction, volatility, momentum and price behaviour.

Its different strategy modules analyse the market simultaneously, but a trade is opened only when the requirements of a suitable setup are satisfied. This allows the system to look for opportunities in different market environments while remaining selective.

Bullish Market Strategies

When the Nasdaq is showing bullish structure and positive momentum, the EA evaluates strategies developed specifically for upward market conditions.

These modules look for confirmation that the bullish movement is supported before permitting a long entry.

Bearish Market Strategies

When market structure and momentum indicate bearish conditions, the EA evaluates its short-focused strategy modules.

These strategies are designed to identify potential downward opportunities while filtering out unsuitable or insufficiently confirmed entries.

Ranging and Choppy-Market Strategies

Nasdaq does not always move in a clear trend. Separate strategies monitor consolidation, ranging conditions and choppy price action.

If the market environment is unsuitable for a safe entry, the EA can remain inactive and wait for clearer conditions. The system is not designed to force a trade simply because it is running.

Selective Trade Entries

Every strategy has its own entry and confirmation requirements. The EA opens a position only when the relevant rules align.

The objective is to focus on trade quality and disciplined execution—not to generate unnecessary trades simply to increase trading frequency.

Defined Risk Protection

Trades are protected using the EA’s built-in Stop Loss and risk-management rules.

Users can select a suitable fixed lot size or risk setting according to their account size, broker specifications and personal risk tolerance.

Break-Even Protection

When price moves sufficiently in the trade’s favour, the EA can move the protective Stop Loss toward the entry level.

This helps reduce the remaining risk and protects a favourable position if the market suddenly reverses.

Profit Protection and Trailing Management

As a successful trade develops, the EA can progressively protect more of the open result while allowing the position to continue participating in the market.

Its trailing logic follows favourable price movement instead of automatically closing every position at the first small profit.

Runner Trades

Selected successful trades can be left open as runners, providing an opportunity to capture a larger Nasdaq movement.

These runner positions are managed using protective break-even and trailing logic. This balances profit protection with the possibility of benefiting from an extended directional move.

Automatic Trade Exits

The EA manages the full trading process automatically—from market analysis and strategy selection to entry, Stop Loss protection, break-even management, trailing and final exit.

The user does not need to manage each position manually.

Key Features

  • Developed specifically for the Nasdaq 100
  • Designed for the M5 timeframe
  • More than 20 specialized trading strategies
  • Bullish, bearish and ranging-market modules
  • Automatic market-condition analysis
  • Adaptive strategy selection
  • More than five years of historical testing
  • Over 86% historical win rate under the tested conditions
  • Fully automated trade execution
  • Selective, rule-based entries
  • Automatic Stop Loss management
  • Break-even protection
  • Intelligent trailing functionality
  • Runner positions for extended movements
  • Adjustable lot size and risk settings
  • No grid trading
  • No martingale lot multiplication
  • Support for different broker Nasdaq symbol names
  • Ongoing support and future updates

Why Use Greybrea Nasdaq Trader?

Nasdaq can move quickly, reverse sharply and transition frequently between trends and consolidation. A strategy that performs well in a bullish market may not be appropriate during a bearish or choppy period.

Greybrea Nasdaq Trader addresses this by combining multiple specialized strategies within one automated system. It evaluates the current environment and applies the logic designed for those particular conditions.

The EA follows its predefined rules without fear, impatience or emotional interference. It does not chase every market movement or force a new trade when its conditions are not satisfied.

It is designed for traders who want:

  • Fully automated Nasdaq trading
  • Multiple strategies within one EA
  • Adaptation to bullish, bearish and choppy markets
  • Disciplined and consistent execution
  • Controlled risk management
  • Automatic break-even and trailing protection
  • The opportunity to capture larger Nasdaq movements
  • A system that does not depend on grid or martingale recovery methods

Attach the EA to a Nasdaq M5 chart, load the appropriate set file, enable algorithmic trading and allow the system to manage its trades automatically.

Begin with conservative risk settings suitable for your account balance. Testing on a demo account is strongly recommended before using the EA with real funds.

Broker Compatibility and Set-File Support

Backtest and live-trading results may differ from one broker to another. Brokers can have different:

  • Nasdaq symbol names
  • Contract sizes
  • Tick sizes and tick values
  • Price feeds and historical data
  • Spreads and commissions
  • Trading sessions and server times
  • Stop-level requirements
  • Slippage and execution conditions

These differences can affect entry prices, trade frequency, position sizing and overall results—even when the same EA and settings are used.

I will be happy to help adjust or update the set file for your specific broker and Nasdaq symbol.

Please contact me through the MQL5 product comments or support section and provide your broker name, exact Nasdaq symbol and relevant account specifications.

Introductory Pricing

Greybrea Nasdaq Trader is currently available at its introductory price.

The price will increase after every 10 purchases.

Customers who purchase the EA early will retain access to future product updates through their existing MQL5 Market purchase.


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Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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